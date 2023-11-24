Festive Winter Cocktails From Still Austin Whiskey

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0

Whether you’re planning a holiday party or just looking for inspiration for winter cocktails. Still Austin Whiskey has shared some delicious recipes featuring its whiskeys and gin. My personal favorite is the Tex-spresso martini, YUM!

Tex-spresso Martini 

Texpresso martini with green background
Photo courtesy Still Austin Whiskey

1.25 oz Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon

1.5 oz Vanilla Cold Brew
.75 oz Chocolate Liqueur
.5 oz Half & Half
.25 oz Simple Syrup

 

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until cold, a slight foam should build. Strain into a sugar rimmed and/or chocolate drizzled martini glass. Garnish with espresso beans.

Winter Manhattan

Winter Manhattan
Winter Manhattan Photo credit Still Austin Whiskey

2 oz Still Austin Cask Strength Rye Whiskey 

1 oz Averna Amaro

3-4 dshs Black Walnut Bitters

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass full of ice and stir until very cold. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a Luxardo Cherry.

Chocolate Old Fashioned

Chocolate Old Fashioned
Chocolate Old Fashioned Photo credit Still Austin Whiskey

2 oz Still Austin Straight Rye Whiskey (“The Artist”)

.25 oz Real Maple Syrup

2 dshs Chocolate Bitters

In a rocks glass combine whiskey, maple syrup and bitters. Stir to incorporate. Add a large ice cube and stir again until chilled. Garnish with an orange peel and star anise.

It’s Giving Season

cocktail in highball glass
Photo credit Still Austin Whiskey

1.5 oz Still Austin Gin  (“The Naturalist”)
1 oz Pomegranate Juice
.5 oz Lemon Juice
.5 oz Simple Syrup
Club Soda

Combine all ingredients, except soda, in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until cold. Strain into a collins glass over fresh ice. Top with club soda. Garnish with sprigs of fresh sage and  cranberries

Holiday Eggnog

holiday eggnog
Photo credit Still Austin Whiskey

2 oz Still Austin Straight Bourbon (“The Musician”)

4 oz Eggnog

2 oz Whipped Cream

 

Combine bourbon and eggnog in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until cold. Strain into a coupe glass and finish with whipped cream. Optional cinnamon or pumpkin pie dusting and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

 

Previous article2023 DFW Christmas Parades, Tree Lightings and More
Next articleRepublican Congressman Jake Ellzey announces he will seek Re-Election in 2024
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.