Festive Cocktails For Your 4th of July Celebrations

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Berry punch
Photo courtesy Nolet's Gin

This Fourth of July, we’re raising our glasses to freedom—and to flavor. Whether you’re firing up the grill, watching fireworks light up the night sky, or just soaking up the sunshine with your friends and family, there’s no better way to celebrate than with a festive cocktail in hand.Let’s toast to life, liberty, and the pursuit of bold, refreshing drinks. From red, white, and blue sips to summertime classics with a twist, these cocktails bring the party—and the patriotic spirit—to every pour.

Berry Independent Punch

*Makes 10-12 cocktails

Ingredients: 
1.5 cups NOLET’S Silver Gin
0.5 cup Chambord Liqueur
0.5 cup Maraschino Cherry Liqueur
2.5 cups Lemonade
0.25-0.5 cup Simple Syrup
1 cup Blackberries or Blueberries
1 cup Strawberries
1 cup Raspberries

Method: Puree fruit in blender and strain out solids or juice fresh berries in a juicer. Mix berry juice with NOLET’S Silver Gin, Chambord, and Maraschino Liqueur with lemonade in a large pitcher or punchbowl.  Taste for sweetness and adjust with simple syrup as needed. Add ice to the mixture, and serve over ice with fruit or floral garnish in a rocks glass.

Watermelon Sour 

Ingredients:

2 oz NOLET’S Silver Gin
1 oz Watermelon Juice
0.5 Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice
0.5 oz Honey Syrup (1:1 Honey & Water)
Pinch of Salt
Watermelon Slice for Garnish

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake for 30-60 seconds until the tin gets frosty. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a watermelon slice.

Alabama Slammer

Alabama slammer

Ingredients:

  • 0.5 oz Bols Amaretto​
  • 0.5 oz Sloe gin
  • 1.0 oz Southern Comfort
  • 2.0 oz Orange juice
  • 1.0 oz Fresh lemon juice
  • 0.2 oz Sugar syrup

California Spritz

gin bottle and orange cocktail

Ingredients:

 

Instructions:

  • Fill a wine glass with ice cubes
  • Pour all the ingredients over the ice and stir gently
  • Garnish with orange wheels

American Spritz

Jepthe creed bourbon bottle

Ingredients:

Directions:

  • Add all ingredients, except prosecco, to shaker tin
  • Add ice and shake
  • Double strain into flute glass
  • Top with prosecco
  • Garnish with mint sprig

Basil 75 

Basil Hayden bottle and cocktail

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts Basil Hayden

  • 3/4 parts fresh lemon juice

  • 3/4 parts simple syrup

  • Prosecco

Directions:

  • Shake all ingredients and strain over a large cube, top with prosecco or sparkling wine

Basil Hayden Bourbon Punch

punch bowl with punch and cocktail glasses
Bourbon Punch Photo credit Basil Hayden

Ingredients

  • 750ml bottle Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

  • 1 cup sweet vermouth

  • ½ cup sugar

  • ¼ cup organe liqueur

  • 20 dashes Angostura bitters

  • 1 cup tart cherry juice

  • 2 cups soda water

  • 2 oranges, sliced into wheels

  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

  • Ice

Method 

  1. Combine sweet vermouth, Angostura bitters, sugar and ground cinnamon in a pitcher or punch bowl.

  2. Stir until sugar is dissolved.

  3. Add the rest of the ingredients (except soda) and stir to combine.

  4. Top with soda just before serving

Margarita Azul

blue Margarita

Ingredients:

Directions: Shake all ingredients and pour ​into a Margarita glass. ​Garnish with lime wheel.​

Frozen Pantaloma

frozen margarita

Ingredients
1.5 oz Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila
0.5 oz Lime Juice
2 oz Grapefruit Juice
0.5 oz Agave Nectar
Pinch of Salt
Ice

Instructions
In a blender, combine Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave, a cup of ice, and a pinch of salt. Blend until your cocktail has transformed into a lazy river ready slushie, about 15-20 seconds. Pour into your glass, garnish with a fresh grapefruit wedge, and float on.

Red, White & Skrew:

cocktail with red white and blue
Photo courtesy Skrewball
  • 1½ oz. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
  • ¾ oz. Strawberry Infused Aperol
  • ½ oz. Strawberry Purée
  • ½ oz. Lemon Juice
  • Instructions: For Strawberry Aperol: Infuse 1.5 cups strawberries in 1 Liter Aperol overnight. Shake and strain over fresh ice, top with soda and garnish with pop rocks and a festive skewer.

Baa Baa Bramble

Photo credit Walking Eagle Photography
  • 1½ oz. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
  • ½ oz. Green Chartreuse
  • ½ oz. Lemon Juice
  • 5 Blackberries
  • Mint & Blackberries for Garnish
  • Instructions: Muddle blackberries then add remaining ingredients. Shake and pour into a Collins glass and top with soda. Garnish with mint and blackberries.

 

Previous articleDQ’s Blizzard Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Summer Flavors
Next articleThirty Semi-finalists compete for 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.