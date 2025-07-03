Festive Cocktails For Your 4th of July Celebrations

This Fourth of July, we’re raising our glasses to freedom—and to flavor. Whether you’re firing up the grill, watching fireworks light up the night sky, or just soaking up the sunshine with your friends and family, there’s no better way to celebrate than with a festive cocktail in hand.Let’s toast to life, liberty, and the pursuit of bold, refreshing drinks. From red, white, and blue sips to summertime classics with a twist, these cocktails bring the party—and the patriotic spirit—to every pour.
Berry Independent Punch
*Makes 10-12 cocktails
Ingredients:
1.5 cups NOLET’S Silver Gin
0.5 cup Chambord Liqueur
0.5 cup Maraschino Cherry Liqueur
2.5 cups Lemonade
0.25-0.5 cup Simple Syrup
1 cup Blackberries or Blueberries
1 cup Strawberries
1 cup Raspberries
Method: Puree fruit in blender and strain out solids or juice fresh berries in a juicer. Mix berry juice with NOLET’S Silver Gin, Chambord, and Maraschino Liqueur with lemonade in a large pitcher or punchbowl. Taste for sweetness and adjust with simple syrup as needed. Add ice to the mixture, and serve over ice with fruit or floral garnish in a rocks glass.
Watermelon Sour
Ingredients:
2 oz NOLET’S Silver Gin
1 oz Watermelon Juice
0.5 Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice
0.5 oz Honey Syrup (1:1 Honey & Water)
Pinch of Salt
Watermelon Slice for Garnish
Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake for 30-60 seconds until the tin gets frosty. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a watermelon slice.
Alabama Slammer
Ingredients:
- 0.5 oz Bols Amaretto
- 0.5 oz Sloe gin
- 1.0 oz Southern Comfort
- 2.0 oz Orange juice
- 1.0 oz Fresh lemon juice
- 0.2 oz Sugar syrup
California Spritz
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with Californian Orange Citrus
- 0.75 oz Lemon Juice
- 1 oz Orange Juice
- 0.75 oz Passion Fruit Syrup/Puree
- 2 oz Sparkling Wine
- 2 oz Soda Water
- Orange wheel for garnish
Instructions:
- Fill a wine glass with ice cubes
- Pour all the ingredients over the ice and stir gently
- Garnish with orange wheels
American Spritz
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Jeptha Creed Red, White, and Blue Bourbon
- ½ oz elderflower liqueur
- ¾ oz lemon juice
- ¼ oz simple syrup
- Prosecco
- Mint sprig
Directions:
- Add all ingredients, except prosecco, to shaker tin
- Add ice and shake
- Double strain into flute glass
- Top with prosecco
- Garnish with mint sprig
Basil 75
Ingredients:
-
1.5 parts Basil Hayden
-
3/4 parts fresh lemon juice
-
3/4 parts simple syrup
-
Prosecco
Directions:
-
Shake all ingredients and strain over a large cube, top with prosecco or sparkling wine
Basil Hayden Bourbon Punch
Ingredients
-
750ml bottle Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
-
1 cup sweet vermouth
-
½ cup sugar
-
¼ cup organe liqueur
-
20 dashes Angostura bitters
-
1 cup tart cherry juice
-
2 cups soda water
-
2 oranges, sliced into wheels
-
1 tsp ground cinnamon
-
Ice
Method
-
Combine sweet vermouth, Angostura bitters, sugar and ground cinnamon in a pitcher or punch bowl.
-
Stir until sugar is dissolved.
-
Add the rest of the ingredients (except soda) and stir to combine.
-
Top with soda just before serving
Margarita Azul
Ingredients:
- 45ml Partida Blanco
- 30ml Bols Blue Curacao
- 25ml Fresh lime juice
- 10ml Sugar syrup
Directions: Shake all ingredients and pour into a Margarita glass. Garnish with lime wheel.
Frozen Pantaloma
Ingredients
1.5 oz Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila
0.5 oz Lime Juice
2 oz Grapefruit Juice
0.5 oz Agave Nectar
Pinch of Salt
Ice
Instructions
In a blender, combine Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave, a cup of ice, and a pinch of salt. Blend until your cocktail has transformed into a lazy river ready slushie, about 15-20 seconds. Pour into your glass, garnish with a fresh grapefruit wedge, and float on.
Red, White & Skrew:
- 1½ oz. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
- ¾ oz. Strawberry Infused Aperol
- ½ oz. Strawberry Purée
- ½ oz. Lemon Juice
- Instructions: For Strawberry Aperol: Infuse 1.5 cups strawberries in 1 Liter Aperol overnight. Shake and strain over fresh ice, top with soda and garnish with pop rocks and a festive skewer.
Baa Baa Bramble
- 1½ oz. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
- ½ oz. Green Chartreuse
- ½ oz. Lemon Juice
- 5 Blackberries
- Mint & Blackberries for Garnish
- Instructions: Muddle blackberries then add remaining ingredients. Shake and pour into a Collins glass and top with soda. Garnish with mint and blackberries.