Federal investigation following complaint finds Strategic Materials Inc. repeatedly exposed employees to workplace hazards in Midlothian

Strategic Materials Inc. ignored safety requirements, faces $371K in fines

MIDLOTHIAN, TX – A U.S. Department of Labor workplace safety investigation has found that a Houston-based contractor willfully and repeatedly exposed its workers to falls, electrical hazards and amputations.

Following a March 9, 2023, complaint, investigators with the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration found nine serious violations, one willful violation and three repeat violations related to the following safety failures:

Not having required lockout/tagout procedures in place.

Exposing employees to fall hazards.

Not enclosing sprocket wheels and chains.

Allowing unguarded projecting shaft ends.

OSHA previously inspected the employer in January 2021, March 2021 and May 2021.

The agency has proposed $370,995 in penalties.

“Strategic Materials Inc. continues to expose workers to some of general industry’s leading causes of workplace injuries and death,” said OSHA Area Director Timothy Minor in Fort Worth, Texas. “Employers who willfully disregard their responsibility to keep workers safe will be held accountable.”

Based in Houston, Strategic Materials Inc. employs more than 750 workers who supply recycled glass to manufacturers.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of citation and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

