Father’s Day celebrations in DFW June 15 include Dad-themed movies, spa treatments, golf matches, BBQ, Bundt cakes, and even a pony carousel for the kids to enjoy.

Alamo Drafthouse is Dad’s Day headquarters, with new releases Dad will love. The Drafthouse also offers a Father’s Day themed menu, and a big deal on gift cards for Pop. Forget about getting Dad a new pitching wedge–just take him to the movies. Today through June 15, give your dad the gift of Alamo with their discounted gift card. Order a gift card of $75 or more at Drafthouse.com and get 20% off. This card is good for movie tickets, our full menu, draft beers–whatever Dad wants. Have it delivered via email or sent in a card with our retro Pops & Popcorn design.

If you take Dad to the movies at Alamo Drafthouse from June 10-30, he’ll enjoy a special menu featuring our Mustard Meatloaf Sandwich, the Pig & Pineapple pulled pork pizza, and beer-battered Fish Tacos. He may have to loosen his belt for these killer entrees. Visit Drafthouse.com for more info.

JW Marriott Dallas Arts District

A Texas BBQ Bash for Pops is from 10 a.m. through dinner June 15 for a uniquely Dallas celebration. This one-day-only menu features smoked brisket, jalapeño cheddar sausage, ribs, and classic Southern sides like loaded mashed potatoes, campfire beans, and coleslaw. For dessert: apple pie, peach cobbler, and vanilla gelato. $75 per person for the specialty menu, or regular menu also available.

Fearing’s at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas (Uptown) invites you to enjoy Father’s Day Brunch with a Western Twist from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. June 15. Live country-western music sets the tone for a three-course menu with standouts like BBQ pulled pork, eggs Benedict, ‘paper bag shook’ fried chicken, and a chili-cured salmon plate. Kids can ride a pony carousel courtesy of the Dallas Zoo, while adults enjoy cigar rolling, bourbon pecan pie, custom glassware engraving, and a Lucchese pop-up ($138 per person).

Nothing Bundt Cakes®

Celebrate Father’s Day June 15 with a brand new S’mores Made With HERSHEY’S® Bundt Cake. It has everything you love about the campfire treat, a rich chocolate cake baked with HERSHEY’S® Milk Chocolate Chips, graham cracker crumbs and mini marshmallows. All drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with a buttery graham streusel. It’s available in all sizes now through July 13, or while supplies last.

To add to the celebration, the #NothingBundtDadSweepstakes offers fans the chance to win a $3,000 Visa gift card or one of ten $100 gift cards. From now through June 16, enter by visiting nothingbundtcakes.com/nothingbundtdad. Boost your chances with simple actions like tagging a friend, following on social media, or sharing a photo with Dad.

Celebrate Father’s Day at Scout

Join Scout, the ultimate destination for fun at The Statler in downtown Dallas, on Saturday, June 14, for a night of smooth sips, sharp ’staches and serious fun at Mustaches & Maker’s. The celebration, powered by Maker’s Mark, ushers in Father’s Day with the promise of great fun on Saturday night. Whether you’re a dad, bringing your dad or just celebrating the father figures in your life, we’ve got your evening covered.

Scout will award a prize to the owner of the most original mustache of the night. Whether it’s groomed to perfection or totally wild, we want to see it! Come for the drinks, stay for the music, and celebrate Father’s Day in style. Mustaches encouraged. Good times guaranteed. Scout is located inside the Statler at 1914 Commerce Street in Dallas. For more information, visit scoutdallas.com.

Komodo & Terry Black’s Barbecue

Komodo has partnered with the legendary Terry Black’s Barbecue to bring some Texas-sized flavor to the table with an exclusive, limited-time dish — The Beef Rib — debuting Thursday, May 29, at all three Komodo locations: Dallas, Miami and Las Vegas. Priced at $78, this collab features Terry Black’s iconic beef rib, Miami Gold BBQ sauce, spicy pickles, mala salt and Terry Black’s signature BBQ sauce.

ER Steak + Spirits is raising a glass to dads this Father’s Day weekend with bold reds, big flavors and a touch of indulgence that are available on Father’s Day weekend. Father’s Day Weekend Specials June 13-14: Cabernet Celebration – $99/bottle Faust, Raymond Reserve, Mount Veeder. Dessert Feature – Chocolate Cigar ($14) for a rich, decadent finish that pairs perfectly with a glass of Cab—and dad’s refined taste.

Father’s Day at Hiatus Day Spa

This Father’s Day, surprise Dad with relaxation at Hiatus Day Spa Med Spa. With its 19th Hole at Hiatus in-spa activation on June 14 and 15, as well as three gift packages available from May 29 to June 16. Hiatus is the perfect treat for the special men in your life to unwind, and watch the U.S. Open Golf Tournament in all nine Relaxation Lounges. Enjoy a cold brew from EIGHT, the official beer sponsor, or an ice-cold ‘Arnold Calmer’ following their spa services.

Perry’s Steakhouse invites you to celebrate Father’s Day with a 22 oz. Bone-in Caramelized Prime Rib for $49, available all day dine in or to-go. Perry’s will also open early at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Or give the gift of Perry’s with a Gift Card, now through June 30 receive a complimentary $25 reward card for every $125 purchased in Perry’s gift cards. //perryssteakhouse.com/

Logan’s Roadhouse: give Dad what he really wants—great food and good times at Logan’s Roadhouse. Now through June 15, receive a $10 bonus card for every $50 in gift cards you purchase. It’s the perfect way to treat Dad and get a little something for yourself, too. //logansroadhouse.com/

Newk’s Eatery Dads receive a free dessert with a purchase of an entrée. //newks.com/. Twin Peaks offers Dads a $12 burger & beer deal. Get a Cheeseburger Bundle, which includes the purchase of non-alcoholic beverage or beer. //twinpeaksrestaurant.com/