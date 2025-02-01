Fate Complete Opens at Ochre House Theater in Dallas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Fate Complete, a new dark comedy written and directed by Kevin Grammer, kicks off the new year at Ochre House Theater in Dallas. In this enticing piece of theater, loyalty, love, and compassion are in the balance. Set in the ‘60s, Evelyn Forsyth is a war child who made it big in the movie industry. She then gave up her rocketing career as the studio’s top movie star to be with the love of her life, William Forsyth, a well-established movie executive.

Plot Synopsis for Fate Complete

To all appearances, William and Evelyn had the ideal life; however, all is not what it appears to be. Beneath the surface, an abusive cycle is exposed, and Evelyn is left with difficult choices. Join Ochre House Theater as we plunge into the dark world of the movie industry where up is down, left is right, and right is wrong. Music and spectacle embrace the evening in Ochre House Theater’s unique brand of theater that you won’t want to miss.

Fate Complete Dallas Performances

Fate Complete runs Feb. 8-Mar. 1, with performances Wed.-Sat at the Ochre House Theater, 825 Exposition Ave. in Dallas. Tickets are priced from $17-$22 for Wed.-Thurs. performances, and $25-$30 for Fri. and Sat. performances. House opens at 7:45 p.m., and curtain for all performances is at 8:15 p.m. Tickets and reservations are available online at ochrehousetheater.org, or by calling 214-826-6273, payable with cash or credit at the door. Donate What You Can Night is Monday, Feb. 17.

Fate Complete is written and directed by Kevin Grammer, with an ensemble cast led by Carla Parker as Evelyn Forsyth and Brian Witkowicz as William Forsyth. Christina Cranshaw plays Casandra, with Sean Alan Stone as Billy and Shahada Crane as Mary. Dante Martinez plays Stephan, with Sarah Rogerson as Musician/Cellist; Ian Mead Moore as Musicians/Guitarist/Pianist; and Janet Dodd as Understudy.

Company Members

The company includes Liz Carr as Stage Manager, Ian Mead Moore as Music Direction, and Kevin Grammer/Sarah Rogerson/Ian Mead Moore – Lyrics. Set Design, Set Build by Matthew Posey, with Justin Locklear as Video Editor, Sound Design, and Set Build. Scenic Art and Set Build by Isaac Davies, Costume Design by Jessie Wallace, and Light Design by Kevin Grammer. Poster by Jeremy Word, and Photographer/Videographer Trent Stephenson and Scott Shaddock, with Website by David Mackey.

Ochre House Staff members include Matthew Posey-Artistic Director; Carla Parker – Managing Director;Kevin Grammer – Operations Manager; and Justin Locklear – Artist-in-Residence.