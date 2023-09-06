Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

We are headed back to peak August heat – which is especially ridiculous in early September – but the big break we’ve been waiting for is coming into view!

The ridge of high pressure is sliding northeastward our way, which is responsible for the jump in temperatures over the next few days. Today a front is slowly creeping southward and will settle across the DFW area, likely as far south as I-30. We stay on the warm side with highs in the low 103°-104° range…but high humidity will give us heat index values in the 108°-110° range. A few showers/thunderstorms could develop today, some of which could become strong with gusty winds (think downbursts like Midlothian saw Sunday). It’s only a 20% chance of storms, and even fewer than that will be strong…so it’s not a great likelihood. Thursday and Friday will just be Sunny and ridiculously hot with highs in the 106°-108° range.

Saturday and Sunday another weak front moves into North Texas as high pressure retreats westward. A few showers/storms will be possible in our area, and temperatures drop to the upper 90’s to around 100°.

Things finally get really interesting Monday as a stronger front drives southward through our area, the jet stream overpowering the southerly flow that will stall the other two fronts. Monday we should top out only in the mid 90’s with a 30% chance of showers and storms, then Tuesday we will struggle to reach the 90’s with another chance of rain! It’s definitely the break we’ve been looking for, and it looks like we could stay out of the triple digits for at least a while in the next 10 days or so (that’s going beyond what I’m confident in, so I’m sharing that with a few grains of salt). One thing is clear: Fall is almost here!