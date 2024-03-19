Experience the Spectacular Grand Opening of Solterra Texas at SolFest – A Solar Eclipse Celebration to Remember

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 | Mesquite, Texas – Mesquite’s newest master-planned community, Solterra Texas is set to illuminate your world with its Grand Opening event, SolFest, on Saturday, April 6th from 12 PM to 4 PM. Come bask in the excitement of the upcoming solar eclipse and discover the splendors of Solterra Texas! Join us as we celebrate both the marvels of the cosmos and the unveiling of a community where innovation meets tranquility. The first 300 guests will receive free Solar Eclipse Glasses to safely enjoy the celestial phenomenon. There are also chances to win fabulous prizes in our registration drawing for participants who reserve a complimentary ticket.
What’s Happening at SolFest:
Live Music Extravaganza: Groove to the rhythms of
Retrophonics & Legacy 4. Gourmet Bites:
Cane Rosso will be providing delicious pizza along with other local food options. Refreshing Drinks: Craft beer samples from local favorite
Four Corners Brewing Co. Party Bike Rides: Pedal in style from the parking area to the heart of the festival.
Tree House Park Adventure: Explore the brand-new Tree House Park, built by
Nelson Treehouse from the Animal Planet TV series, Treehouse Masters. Model Home Tour: Take a glimpse into your potential future with a tour of our exquisitely designed model homes from
13 of the top DFW home builders. Vendor Market: Shop unique finds at our Local Vendor Market, offering an array of shopping opportunities.
Photo Ops: Capture your SolFest memories with special photo opportunities set up across the venue.
Kids’ Zone: Delight the young ones with an inflatable obstacle course, a rock-climbing wall, and face painting.
Crafts & Games: Engage in SolFest-inspired crafts, yard games, and endless fun.
Come, be a part of the revelry, and shine bright with us at SolFest – where community spirit meets the wonders of the solar eclipse!
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
Time: 12 PM – 4 PM
Location: 1545 Solterra Blvd., Mesquite, Texas 75181
Reserve Your
Free Tickets Here
