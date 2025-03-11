Experience Award Winning Whiskeys at the Dallas Whiskey Riot Festival

USA’s Largest Traveling Whiskey Festival Hits Dallas
If you’re a regular here, you know we love our whiskeys. We especially like discovering new whiskeys and supporting local Texas distilleries. We’ll admit that wandering around the liquor store aisles can be overwhelming. So, whiskey fans, rejoice because this Saturday, March 15, 2025, attendees of the Dallas Whiskey Riot festival will be able to try more than 200 whiskies from local, regional, national, and international brands while also enjoying creative whiskey cocktails, opportunities to meet master distillers, and more.
Known nationally as the event of the year for whiskey lovers and the whiskey curious, Whiskey Riot brings an extraordinary list of whiskey brands under one roof for one night only to create an immersive experience unlike anything else in town.
DETAILS:
- Date: Saturday March 15, 2025
- Time: 4-7 PM (Early Entry Admission Hour: 3-4 PM)
- Location: The Tower Building @ Fair Park (Located at “Big Tex Circle”), 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas, TX 75210
- Cost: General admission 4-packs $75 per session // General admission single tickets $90 per session // Early Entry Admission SOLD OUT!
- Must be 21 and over to attend. No exceptions.
WHAT’S INCLUDED?
General admission tickets are $75-$90 and include:
- Samples of 200+ types of whiskey
- An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home
- Whiskey cocktails from great brands
Early Entry Admission tickets are SOLD OUT! and include:
- Exclusive uncrowded tasting hour ahead of general Whiskey Riot start time and premium access to every whiskey brand and cocktail bar
- Samples of 200+ types of whiskey
- Special access to select limited edition and rare whiskies that will not be available during the General Admission time
- An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home
- Whiskey cocktails from great brands
LOCAL DALLAS BRANDS:
- Texas Tail Distillery (Galveston, TX)
- Ironroot Republic Distilling (Denison, TX)
- Milam & Greene (Blanco, TX)
- Balcones (Waco, TX)
- 1845 Distilling (McKinney, TX)
- Maverick Whiskey (San Antonio, TX)
- Iron Wolf Ranch and Distillery (Spicewood, TX)
- Blackland Distillery (Fort Worth, TX)
- Austin Craft Spirits Co (Austin, TX)
- Bending Branch (Comfort, TX)
FIRST POUR & GLASSWARE:
- Hard Truth Distilling Co. featuring First Pour of Hard Truth Sweet Mash
OFFICIAL COCKTAIL BARS:
- Cutty Sark Cocktail TBD
- Basil Hayden Original featured in Basil Hayden Buck
- Glenfiddich 14 yr featured in an Old Fashioned
EARLY ENTRY POURS:
- Milam & Greene Unabridged Cask Strength Bourbon
- J.T. Meleck American Rice Whiskey, Single Barrel
- St. George Lot series American Single Malt
- Compass Box Hedonism Limited Edition 2025
- Prideful Goat 12yr Rye
- Boondocks Cask Strength 11yr
- 10th Mountain Barrel Proof Rye
- American Metal Whiskey 10 Year
- Hard Truth Sweet Mash Reserve
- Old Elk Cigar Cut
- Penelope TBD
- Pinhook Collaboration Series #3
- 1845 Distilling TBD
- Jimmy Red Wheated Bourbon Whiskey Aged 7 Years
- Slow & Low 6YR Old-Fashioned
- Glen Scotia Campbeltown Single Malt Victoriana
- Sixth Street Ruby Cabernet Finished Bourbon
- Sixth Street Double Oak Bourbon
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye
- Widow Jane Vaults
- FEW Smashing Pumpkins
- Brenne Ten Year Old
- Yellowstone Limited Edition
- Balcones Cataleja
- Balcones Mirador Eclipse
STANDARD POURS:
- Milam & Greene Triple Cask Bourbon
- Milam & Greene Port Cask Finished Rye
- Milam & Greene Bottled in Bond Bourbon
- Milam & Greene Very Small Batch Bourbon
- J.T. Meleck American Rice Whiskey, Small Batch
- J.T. Meleck American Rice Whiskey, High Proof
- Von Payne Black Whiskey
- Horse Neck RTD Variety Pack
- Horse Neck Double Barrel Bourbon
- Horse Neck Sherry Finish Bourbon
- St. George Single Malt Whiskey
- St. George Baller Whiskey
- St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur
- Lost Irish
- Abasolo Ancestral Corn Whisky
- Bear Fight Kentucky Reserve Bourbon
- Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey
- Numbskull Flavored Whiskey
- Creek Water American Whiskey
- Creek Water Cinnamon Flavored Whiskey
- Starlight Blackberry Whiskey
- Starlight Carl T Bourbon
- Starlight Bourbon BIB
- Starlight Rickhouse Rye
- Compass Box Orchard House
- Compass Box Peat Monster
- Compass Box Nectarosity
- Compass Box Crimson Casks
- Jacob’s Pardon American Whiskey
- Drumshanbo Irish Whiskey
- Dos Maderas
- August Distillery Old Route 8
- Augusta Distillery Buckner’s 10
- Iron Wolf “Hotscotch” Whiskey
- Iron Wolf “Iron Hot” Whiskey
- Iron Wolf Bourbon
- Copper & Cask “Whiskey Riot” Single Barrel Selection
- Copper & Cask Small-Batch Series
- Wheel Horse 101 Bourbon
- Wheel Horse Limited Edition
- Company Distilling Bourbon Whiskey Finished w Maple Wood
- Company Distilling Tennessee Whiskey Finished w Apple Wood
- Company Distilling Rye Whiskey Finished w Cherry Wood
- Giant Bourbon 95 proof
- Giant Straight rye 100 proof
- Prideful Goat 6yr rye
- Prideful Goat 6yr Bourbon
- Balcones Lineage Texas Single Malt Whisky
- Balcones Texas 1 Single Malt Whisky
- Balcones Baby Blue Straight CornWhiskey
- Balcones Texas Rye Bottled in Bond
- Boondocks 6YR Bourbon
- Boondocks American Whiskey 7YR
- Boondocks BIB Rye
- Boondocks 7YR Port Finish
- 10th Mountain Bourbon
- 10th Mountain Rye
- American Single Malt
- 10th Mountain Brandy
- American Metal Whiskey – 90 Proof
- American Metal Whiskey The Disciple Sonic Infused Whiskey
- Ironroot Republic Harbinger 115 Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Ironroot Republic Promethean Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Ironroot Republic Sleight of Hand Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Ironroot Republic Sleight of Hand Blend of Straight Rye Whiskey
- Horse Soldier Bourbon Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Horse Soldier Bourbon Small Batch Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Horse Soldier Bourbon Barrel Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- James E. Pepper ‘Decanter’ KY Straight Bourbon
- James E. Pepper ‘1776’ Straight Rye
- James E. Pepper ‘1776’ Straight Bourbon
- Blackland Bourbon Whiskey
- Blackland Rye Whiskey
- Blackland Texas Pecan Brown Sugar Bourbon
- Blackland Texpresso Whiskey
- Natterjack Irish Whiskey Blend No. 1
- Natterjack Irish Whiskey The Mistake
- Natterjack Cask Strength
- Five Trail American Whiskey
- Blue Run High Rye Bourbon
- Blue Run Emerald Rye
- Barmen 1873 Bourbon
- Austin Craft Spirits Co’s – Austin 85 Light Whiskey
- Austin Craft Spirits Co’s – Austin 101 Light Whiskey
- Austin Craft Spirits Co’s – Austin 121 Light Whiskey
- Big Stick Bourbon
- Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye
- Hard Truth High Road Rye
- Hard Truth Sweet Mash Bourbon
- Hard Truth Sweet Mash Wheated Bourbon
- Dunamis Interstellar Bourbon 5 Year
- Coastline Bourbon 87proof
- Coastline Bourbon Cask Strength
- Coastline Wheated Bourbon
- Coastline Rye Whiskey
- Cutty Sark Whisky
- Cutty Sark Prohibition Edition
- Cutty Sark 12 Year
- Cutty Sark Scotch & Ginger RTD
- Old Elk Bourbon
- Old Elk Wheated Bourbon
- Old Elk Wheat Whiskey
- Old Elk Rye
- Penelope 4 Grain
- Penelope Architect
- Penelope Toasted
- Penelope Wheated
- Yellowstone Select
- Yellowstone Toasted
- Yellowstone Rum Cask
- Pinhook Kentucky Straight Bourbon
- Pinhook Kentucky Straight Rye
- Pinhook 5-year Cask Strength Bourbon
- Pinhook 9-year Vertical Series Bourbon
- Doc Holliday 7yr
- Wyatt Earp Small Batch
- Wyatt Earp Barrel Proof
- World Whiskey Society Chip Tate Japanese Single Malt
- Ballotin Caramel Turtle Chocolate Whiskey
- Ballotin Peanut Butter Chocolate Whiskey
- Ballotin Chocolate Mocha Cream
- Ballotin Peanut Butter Whiskey Cream
- Woodcutters Bourbon
- Colorado Rye Whiskey
- Colorado Single Malt Whiskey
- Brenne French Single Malt Whisky Estate Cask
- Brenne French Single Malt Whisky Ten
- 1845 Distilling Preemption Reverence Texas Straight
- 1845 Distilling Preemption Reverence Texas Straight Four Grain
- 1845 Distilling Preemption Reverence Texas Straight Wheated
- Jimmy Red Classic Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Jimmy Red Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond
- Jimmy Red Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Sherry Casks
- New Southern Revival Rye Whiskey
- Breckenridge Bourbon
- Breckenridge High Proof
- Breckenridge Port Cask Finished
- Breckenridge PX Cask Finished
- Slow & Low Old-Fashioned
- Slow & Low Coffee Old-Fashioned
- Loch Lomond Single Malt Original
- Loch Lomond Single Malt 12 Year
- Loch Lomond Single Malt 18 Year
- Loch Lomond The Open Special Edition 2023 Rioja Finish
- Frey Ranch Bourbon
- Frey Ranch Rye
- Sixth Street 4YR Bourbon
- Sixth Street Barrel Proof Bourbon
- Sixth Street Barrel Proof Rye
- Sixth Street Rock & Rye
- Happenstance Whiskey
- Triple Dog Irish Whiskey
- ChickenDuck Wheated Bourbon
- ChickenDuck High Rye Bourbon
- Bending Branch 1840 High Rye Bourbon
- Bending Branch 1840 Culinaria Blend
- Hooten Young American Whiskey – 12yr
- Hooten Young Operation Gothic Serpent Rye Whiskey
- Hooten Young & Jack Carr Warrior Proof American Whiskey
- Basil Hayden
- Basil Hayden Toast
- Basil Hayden Malted Rye
- Basil Hayden 10yr Bourbon
- Clyde May’s Alabama Style Whiskey 750ml
- Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon 750ml
- Clyde May’s Rye Whiskey 750 ml
- Clyde May’s Special Reserve 750ml
- Town Branch Bourbon
- Town Branch Kentucky Straight True Cask Bourbon
- Town Branch Overproof Kentucky Straight Whiskey
- Town Branch Bourbonola RTD
- Ole Smoky Banana Pudding Cream Moonshine
- Ole Smoky Salty Caramel Whiskey
- Ole Smoky Salty Watermelon Whiskey
- Ole Smoky Mint Chocolate Chip Cream Whiskey
- Ole Smoky Blackberry Whiskey
- Widow Jane 10 Year
- Widow Jane Baby Jane
- Widow Jane Applewood Rye
- Widow Jane Paradigm Rye
- Few Straight Bourbon
- Few Straight Rye
- Few Cold Cut
- Few Immortal Rye
- Glenfiddich 12 yr
- Glenfiddich 14 yr
- Glenfiddich 21 yr
- Balvenie 12 yr
- Balvenie 16 yr
- Balvenie 21 yr
- Tullamore Dew Original
- Tullamore Dew Honey
- Tullamore Dew 12 year
- Pursuit United Twice Toasted Bourbon
- Pursuit United Double Oaked Bourbon
- Pursuit United Small Batch Bourbon
- Pursuit United Small Batch Rye
- Samuel Maverick Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Samuel Maverick Straight Rye Whiskey
- Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey – Bottled in Bond