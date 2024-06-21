Exciting F&B Signature Experiences Await at Omni Hotels & Resorts Properties

Facebook

For travelers wanting more when visiting new and familiar spots, Omni Hotels & Resorts’ offers its “These Are The Days” program, select properties are showcasing unique F&B experiences!

Are you ready to embark on a culinary journey like no other? Picture yourself savoring authentic Texas barbecue at Omni PGA Frisco Resort, setting sail to catch your very own fish at Omni Amelia Island Resort, or delving into the world of whiskey & rye at Omni



Get a taste of a premier barbecue experience at Omni PGA Frisco Resort’s Ice House. During this exclusive event, you’ll learn from our barbecue pitmaster how to expertly smoke an authentic Texas brisket. Finish it off with a private, one-on-one tasting with a Garrison Brother’s expert, while sipping on their famous Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Experience includes:

Welcome cocktail or mocktail along with samples of Ice House brisket.

Step-by-step instructions on how to season, trim, wrap and smoke an authentic Texas Brisket from our expert pitmaster.

Four decadent pours of Garrison Brothers Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the first legal bourbon to ever be produced outside of Kentucky. A Garrison Brothers representative will provide one-on-one instruction for how to properly taste the Nectar of the Gods while regaling you with Texas bourbon lore.

Take home Ice House’s signature Dr. Pepper barbecue sauce and a 3-liter bourbon aging barrel (shipped to your preferred address, whiskey not included).

Available date: August 31

For pricing and to book this exclusive experience, call (469) 305-4552.

Must be a registered hotel guest to book this experience. Subject to availability. Minimum of 6 and maximum of 12 people. Must be 21+ to partake in alcoholic beverage portion

Experience the ultimate fresh catch at Omni Amelia Island Resort. Set sail on a private, three-hour fishing expedition with a local fishing captain and our Executive Chef. Take to the seas and fish for local species including Atlantic Grouper, Red Drum, Black Sea Bass, Flounder and Skate. Then return to the resort for a private cooking session with our Executive Chef to prepare a signature dish with your very own catch.

Experience includes:

Private three-hour fishing excursion

interactive cooking session with resort Executive Chef featuring your fresh catch

Available dates: May 1-August 10

For pricing and to book this exclusive experience, call (904)-432-1467 .

Must be a registered hotel guest to book this experience. Subject to availability. Maximum of 5 people. Booking is required 7 days in advance.



Fort Worth is whiskey country. Sample the best local barrels with a whiskey flight at Whiskey & Rye, the cocktail bar at Omni Fort Worth Hotel. One of our veteran bartenders will then teach you how to make a classic Old Fashioned using your favorite from the barrel. Learn about local distilleries and enjoy some cowboy snacks while you measure and mix.



Experience includes:

Cocktail-making class focused on the classic Old Fashioned

Fort Worth whiskey flight

Cowboy snacks and light bites

Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park – Atlanta, GA

Farm-to-Table Dining Experience

Explore the bountiful landscapes and flavors of North Georgia. Immerse yourself in farm-to-table dining. Enjoy the freshest produce straight from the source at Lane Southern Orchards Farm.



Experience includes:

Engagement with Industry Leaders

Immersive Farm Tours

Hands-On Fruit and Vegetable Picking

Show Kitchen Presentation

Available Date: June 28th

For pricing and to book this exclusive experience, call Brannie Turner, Loyalty Ambassador: 404-659- 4387