Exciting F&B Signature Experiences Await at Omni Hotels & Resorts Properties

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
fishing boat on water

For travelers wanting more when visiting new and familiar spots, Omni Hotels & Resorts’  offers its “These Are The Days” program, select properties are showcasing unique F&B experiences!

Are you ready to embark on a culinary journey like no other? Picture yourself savoring authentic Texas barbecue at Omni PGA Frisco Resort, setting sail to catch your very own fish at Omni Amelia Island Resort, or delving into the world of whiskey & rye at Omni

Texas Barbecue & Bourbon 

BBQ
Get a taste of a premier barbecue experience at Omni PGA Frisco Resort’s Ice House. During this exclusive event, you’ll learn from our barbecue pitmaster how to expertly smoke an authentic Texas brisket. Finish it off with a private, one-on-one tasting with a Garrison Brother’s expert, while sipping on their famous Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Experience includes:

  • Welcome cocktail or mocktail along with samples of Ice House brisket. 
  • Step-by-step instructions on how to season, trim, wrap and smoke an authentic Texas Brisket from our expert pitmaster. 
  • Four decadent pours of Garrison Brothers Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the first legal bourbon to ever be produced outside of Kentucky. A Garrison Brothers representative will provide one-on-one instruction for how to properly taste the Nectar of the Gods while regaling you with Texas bourbon lore. 
  • Take home Ice House’s signature Dr. Pepper barbecue sauce and a 3-liter bourbon aging barrel (shipped to your preferred address, whiskey not included).

Available date: August 31

For pricing and to book this exclusive experience, call (469) 305-4552.
Must be a registered hotel guest to book this experience. Subject to availability. Minimum of 6 and maximum of 12 people. Must be 21+ to partake in alcoholic beverage portion

Hooked on Amelia Island

Experience the ultimate fresh catch at Omni Amelia Island Resort. Set sail on a private, three-hour fishing expedition with a local fishing captain and our Executive Chef. Take to the seas and fish for local species including Atlantic Grouper, Red Drum, Black Sea Bass, Flounder and Skate. Then return to the resort for a private cooking session with our Executive Chef to prepare a signature dish with your very own catch.

Experience includes:

  • Private three-hour fishing excursion
  • interactive cooking session with resort Executive Chef featuring your fresh catch 

Available dates: May 1-August 10

For pricing and to book this exclusive experience, call (904)-432-1467 .

Must be a registered hotel guest to book this experience. Subject to availability. Maximum of 5 people. Booking is required 7 days in advance.

Countdown Whiskey Class-Omni Fort Worth

smoked old fashion
Fort Worth is whiskey country. Sample the best local barrels with a whiskey flight at Whiskey & Rye, the cocktail bar at Omni Fort Worth Hotel. One of our veteran bartenders will then teach you how to make a classic Old Fashioned using your favorite from the barrel. Learn about local distilleries and enjoy some cowboy snacks while you measure and mix.

Experience includes:

  • Cocktail-making class focused on the classic Old Fashioned  
  • Fort Worth whiskey flight  
  • Cowboy snacks and light bites 

Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park – Atlanta, GA

Farm-to-Table Dining Experience

Explore the bountiful landscapes and flavors of North Georgia. Immerse yourself in farm-to-table dining. Enjoy the freshest produce straight from the source at Lane Southern Orchards Farm.

Experience includes:

  •  Engagement with Industry Leaders
  •  Immersive Farm Tours
  • Hands-On Fruit and Vegetable Picking
  • Show Kitchen Presentation  

Available Date: June 28th

For pricing and to book this exclusive experience, call Brannie Turner, Loyalty Ambassador: 404-659- 4387

Previous articleAmateurs Invited to Field Day for Amateur Radio Relay League
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.