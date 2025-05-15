Eric Nadel Birthday Benefit Moves to Longhorn Ballroom

Facebook

The Eric Nadel Birthday Benefit concert is moving to the Longhorn Ballroom on May 29, as part of the historic venue’s 75th anniversary celebration. Eric Nadel, Texas Rangers Hall of Fame broadcaster and mental health advocate, hosts the annual birthday benefit. It includes a live and silent auction followed by double headliners, The Secret Sisters and Shinyribs.

The event is presented by Haynes Boone and the media sponsor is KXT 91.7. The benefit supports the work of Grant Halliburton Foundation, a Dallas nonprofit that provides mental health education, resources, and support to children, teens, and their families.

Eric Nadel Birthday Benefit

Nadel said, “I’m excited to host this year’s birthday benefit at the Longhorn Ballroom as part of their 75th anniversary – what an honor! We’re showcasing two artists who present the most entertaining live shows I’ve ever seen. Secret Sisters’ humor and harmonies are totally endearing, and nobody puts on the type of dynamic, charismatic live show that Kevin Russell and Shinyribs present. It should be an epic night for the audience and for Grant Halliburton Foundation.”

Shinyribs, based in Austin, defies genres as a sonic melting pot of Texas Blues, New Orleans R&B funk, horn-driven Memphis soul, country twang, border music, big band swing, and roots rock. Led by the charismatic Kevin Russell, their live shows are legendary.

The Alabama-bred Secret Sisters are known for their spellbinding harmonies and hilarious concert banter and for their collaborations with Ray LaMontagne and Brandi Carlile.

Longhorn Ballroom Event Details

Doors open to the Longhorn Ballroom event at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 29, with performances at 7:30 p.m. by The Secret Sisters and 9 p.m. by Shinyribs. General admission tickets are priced at $45, with premium seating tickets at $55. Tickets are available online at GrantHalliburton.org. The Longhorn Ballroom is located at 216 Corinth Street in Dallas.

Grant Halliburton Foundation

The Foundation was established in 2006 in memory of a Dallas teen who battled depression and bipolar disorder for several years before his suicide death at the age of 19. The Foundation that bears his name works to help families and young people recognize the signs of mental illness through a variety of avenues including education, conferences, collaboration and encouragement. Since 2006, the Foundation has provided mental health education, training and support to more than 350,000 students, educators, parents and professionals. The Foundation also offers Here For Texas, which includes HereForTexas.com and the Here For Texas Mental Health Navigation Line. These free community tools aim to offer easy access for North Texans seeking mental health and addiction information and resources. Learn more about the Foundation at GrantHalliburton.org.