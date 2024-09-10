Enjoy The Fall Weather With Solo Stove Products, S’mores, Pizza & More

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

When we woke up this morning, the air was crisp, leaves were falling, and we were reminded that it was the perfect weather for sitting by the firepit and enjoying our Solo Stove products.

And today, Solo Stove launched a new product the Surround Lite. The Surround Lite is a new fire pit accessory thoughtfully designed to elevate your Solo Stove fire pit’s safety and style. This sleek, compact barrier fits seamlessly into any outdoor space, ideal for enhancing smaller backyards and patios. Designed to prevent unwanted contact with your fire pit, it offers durable, fire-resistant protection that ensures peace of mind for years to come.

Surround Lite Highlights:

• 360-Degree Protection: Prevents unwanted contact with your fire pit’s outer wall

• Durable Fabric: Made from solution-dyed acrylic with UV resistance

• Elevated Design: Featuring reversible black and heather gray panels with logo customization options available

• Easy Attachment: Securely fastens to your Solo Stove using detachable clips

• Compact Fit: design fits seamlessly into any outdoor setting

• Available for the Ranger 2.0, Bonfire 2.0, and Yukon 2.0MSRP: Ranger ($149.99), Bonfire ($199.99), Yukon ($249.99)

Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit, by Solo Stove ($249.99)

Solo Stove’s best-selling fire pit features smokeless 360° Signature Airflow Technology and utilizes stainless steel to maintain high durability. Bonfire 2.0 is big enough for backyard gatherings but can be easily moved by one person thanks to its included carry case.

Pi Prime, by Solo Stove ($349.99)



A gas-fired backyard pizza oven featuring Solo Stove’s Signature Airflow and Demi Dome Construction – meaning it will capture and maintain heat for the perfect pizza, every time. It’s also their most affordable model to date! Our pizza oven is our favorite way to make dinner, whether we’re tossing pies onto the stone or cooking steaks.

Want The Perfect Spot For Watching Football With Friends?

Terraflame makes that easy and stylish with its new outdoor furniture set.

This brand new set consists of the 1903 Loveseat, 1903 Gel Fuel Fire Coffee Table, and the Terraflame Ottoman by Solo Stove. The pieces are also sold as a bundle in the Terraflame 4 Piece Seating Set by Solo Stove.

Each piece is made from HDPE (high-density polyethylene) for maximum durability, including UV and moisture resistance. Cushions are machine-washable. And, incredibly, the furniture can be assembled by one person in less than 90 seconds. No need to recruit friends to help (unless you want!), no need for specialized tools, no need for a giant garage. Simple, easy assembly makes it possible to completely transform a backyard or patio space in moments.