Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The last day of November brings showers and thunderstorms, and then we’ll settle into a mild pattern for the beginning of December.

Today we’ll see clouds increasing as temps climb into the low-mid 60’s with light south winds. Overnight we won’t cool down much as lows settle around the low 50’s.

Early tomorrow morning we’ll start to see showers and thunderstorms increasing in coverage across our area, so be prepared for a wet drive to school and work. Rain will remain widespread through the day, and the rumbles will increase as we get into the afternoon hours. We do have a risk of severe weather – we’re under a marginal risk area-wide, and then the likelihood increases south of us. The main concern for our area will be a few storms with large hail and damaging winds. South of us, the tornado risk is on the rise, but for now it looks to be confined there. That said, I will continue to monitor trends on this and bring updates as new information becomes available. Rain will move out tomorrow night with lows in the mid 40’s.

Friday we’ll start December dry with light northwest winds and highs in the low 60’s. This weekend we have a low chance of rain with highs in the mid 60’s and overnight lows in the low 40’s.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will be mild wit highs in the low 60’s, and overnight lows in the low 40’s.