Emily Ann Roberts Joins Blake Shelton’s Back To The Honky Tonk Tour Presented By Kubota

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (October 18, 2023) – Rising country sensation Emily Ann Roberts is set to charm audiences on the upcoming second leg of Blake Shelton’s wildly successful Back To The Honky Tonk Tour presented by Kubota, alongside the multi-platinum country star Dustin Lynch.

Get ready for an electrifying 17-date tour set to kick off in February 2024, sweeping through the United States and Canada. It all begins on February 22 in Hershey, Penn., promising an unforgettable night of country music. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Blake shared, “Emily Ann was on season 9 of The Voice in 2015. We were both so young,” laughed Shelton. “She has such a pure country voice and I’m so damn proud to have her on the Back To The Honky Tonk Tour next year. She’s a perfect fit!”

Emily Ann said, “It feels like such a full circle moment to be able to open for Blake Shelton. He has been such a supporter of me through the years. I am so thankful for this opportunity and can’t wait for the tour to start!”

This exciting announcement follows Emily Ann’s September debut album release Can’t Hide Country. Her album has received millions of streams since its release and has garnered widespread critical acclaim. Kyle Trigger from Saving Country Music said, “In an ideal world, this would be what popular country sounds like.”

With an abundance of lively fiddle, her spirited live performance sets her apart. Emily Ann pours her heart into every note and her show offers an entertaining, family-friendly experience that’s suitable for people of all ages. Blake Shelton’s personal endorsement of the talented independent country artist further solidifies her ascent to country music stardom.

Tickets for all markets except Glendale will be available via an exclusive fan presale beginning next Wednesday, October 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, October 26 at 10:00 p.m. local time. The general on-sale will start on Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for Glendale will be available via an exclusive fan presale beginning Wednesday, November 1 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 p.m. local time. The general on-sale for Glendale will start on Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up for the Exclusive Fan Presale .

BACK TO THE HONKY TONK TOUR PRESENTED BY KUBOTA DATES:

February 22 – Hershey, Pa. – GIANT Center

February 23 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena

February 24 – Milwaukee, Wisc. – Fiserv Forum

February 29 – Lafayette, La. – CAJUNDOME

March 1 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

March 2 – Bossier City, La. – Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 7 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada – SaskTel Centre

March 8 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – Rogers Place

March 9 – Calgary, Alberta, Canada – Scotiabank Saddledome

March 14 – Spokane, Wash. – Spokane Arena

March 15 – Tacoma, Wash. – Tacoma Dome

March 16 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center

March 21 – Fresno, Calif. – Save Mart Center

March 22 – Palm Springs, Calif. – Acrisure Arena

March 23 – Glendale, Ariz. – Desert Diamond Arena

March 27 – Moline, Ill. – Vibrant Arena at The MARK

March 29 – Wichita, Kan. – INTRUST Bank Arena

About Emily Ann Roberts

They say the way to the biggest stage is practice, practice, practice. And that’s exactly what Emily Ann Roberts has done, paying her dues from tiny stages in Knoxville to the biggest stage of all, the Grand Ole Opry. Since launching her career, Roberts has now played the coveted Opry stage 17 times. Before that, she made a name for herself on Blake Shelton’s team on The Voice before she’d even graduated from high school. In a way, being named as a runner-up was the biggest win of all. Because now, with all of that performing, songwriting and recording experience, Roberts has already racked up more than 35 million streams and was recently named one of Rolling Stone magazine’s Best Acts of CMA Fest.

Growing up in East Tennessee, Roberts was raised on Smoky Mountain music, bluegrass players, and country artists from every era: from Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton to Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson. And all of that has prepared her to bring the country back to country music and that’s exactly what she’s doing on her debut full-length record, Can’t Hide Country, released on September 22. Recorded at Starstruck Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, and produced by GRAMMY-winning producer, Trent Willmon, Emily Ann’s honest and captivating lyrics, along with her exceptional vocal talents, have already received widespread acclaim from both the media and her dedicated fanbase. It’s abundantly clear that country music is in capable hands with Roberts at the helm.