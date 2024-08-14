Ellis County Rural Rail Transportation District Bidder Notice

Facebook

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SEALED BIDS addressed to Ellis County Rural Rail Transportation District (“Owner”), will be received in the offices of Quiddity Engineering LLC, 2805 Dallas Parkway Suite 600, Plano, Texas 75093, until 2:00 PM, MONDAY, AUGUST 26, 2024 for the purpose of furnishing all labor, materials and equipment and performing all work required in the construction of the KEMP RANCH CROSSING – RAILROAD CROSSING PANEL REPLACEMENT and other improvements incidental thereto, at which time and place, the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud and retained by the Quiddity Engineering for tabulation, checking and evaluation. This project involves concrete crossing panel replacement and track panel replacement for the Kemp Ranch crossing. The project is located in the City of Midlothian, Texas. ONLY PAPER BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Bidders shall submit BIDS in sealed envelopes upon the blank bid form furnished. Paper bids shall be delivered to the offices of Quiddity Engineering LLC, 2805 Dallas Parkway Suite 600, Texas 75093. Sealed envelopes shall be marked “KEMP RANCH CROSSING – RAILROAD CROSSING PANEL REPLACEMENT DO NOT OPEN UNTIL 2:00 PM, MONDAY, AUGUST 26, 2024”.

The successful BIDDER may be required to submit written evidence, such as financial data, present commitments, and available equipment, and will submit such data within five days of OWNER’S written request. No bid may be changed, amended, or modified by any means after the above time and date. A bid may be, however, withdrawn and resubmitted any time prior to the time set for receipt of bids.

Bid security in the form of Cashier’s Check, Bid Bond, or other negotiable instrument in the amount of 5% of the greatest amount bid must accompany each bid as a guarantee that, if awarded the contract, the bidder will promptly enter into a contract and execute bonds and insurance as outlined in the specifications and Instructions to Bidders.

SPECIFICATIONS AND CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined without charge at the office of Quiddity Engineering LLC, 2805 Dallas Parkway, Suite 600, Plano, TX 75093 (Quiddity office hours: MondayThursday – 7:30 AM – 5:30 PM; Friday – 8:00 AM – 12 PM). Copies of such instruments may be downloaded on-line through CivCast at http://civcastusa.com. Prospective Bidders must register with the procurement website as a plan holder, even if contract documents are obtained from a plan room or other site. All official notifications, addenda and other documents will be offered only through this procurement website.

An optional pre-bid meeting will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2024, in the Plano office of Quiddity Engineering. Bidders may attend the pre-bid meeting via online video conference instead of attending in person. Alternatively, Bidders may join the meetings by phone. Meeting info is as follows:

Microsoft Teams Meeting ID: 268 144 736 435

Passcode: op7Fgc

Dial in by phone: +1 832-856-3756

Phone ID: 738 806 142#

In case of ambiguity or lack of clarity in stating bid prices, Owner reserves the right to adopt the most advantageous construction thereof, or to reject any or all bids and to waive any formality in connection therewith. No bid may be withdrawn within ninety (90) days after date on which bids are opened.

ATTENTION: Pursuant to Texas Government Code 2252.908, you must be able to provide Ellis County Rural Rail Transportation District with a printed and executed original of a completed Certificate of Interested Parties form (Form 1295) prior to the contract award. Failure to do so will result in ECRRTD’s inability to execute the contract. To complete the disclosure of interested parties form, or for further information, please visit the Texas Ethics Commission’s website at https://www.ethics.state.tx.us.