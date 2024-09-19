Ellis County Publishes Fiscal Year 2025 Budget & Priorities

Facebook

Ellis County, TX – On September 18th, Ellis County published the Fiscal Year 2025 Adopted Budget on the county website, which can be accessed at https://co.ellis.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/19368/FY2025-Adopted-Budget. Adopted by the Commissioners’ Court on September 10th, the FY25 budget prioritizes law enforcement remuneration, judicial system enhancements, and construction projects of the 2050 Strategic Facilities plan.

For every dollar of new tax revenue, the FY25 budget allocation is as follows: 38 cents for public safety & law enforcement; 16 cents for operations; 14 cents for public services; 12 cents for public infrastructure; 9 cents for facilities & capital improvements; 7 cents for judicial functions; and 4 cents for debt service.

As pointed out by County Judge Todd Little, “Ellis County does not receive any sales tax collections, and with rapid population growth & inflation, this budget prepares the county to serve as the primary provider of critical law enforcement, judicial, and development services. Thanks to the hard work of our Commissioners’ Court over the last 6 years, we are able to pursue these priorities while sustaining a low tax burden for our citizens.”

One of the major reasons that Ellis County is able to pursue facility improvement projects, yet keep tax collection for capital improvements to a minimum, is because of the efficient use of cash reserves in lieu of bond debt. In Fiscal Year 2025, existing cash (primarily the Permanent Improvement Fund) is substantial enough to cover the remodeling of the existing Courts & Administration Building for a Central Jury Pool and an additional district courtroom, as well as to finalize construction of the new Ellis County Central Building and Precinct 2 Sub-Courthouse. Additionally, the FY25 budget allocates existing funds to begin construction of a much-needed Elections & Records building at the County Farm site.

The use of cash preserves new tax revenue for critical public safety, law enforcement, and juvenile & judicial system needs, which will become increasingly relevant with Ellis County being the 8th-fastest growing county in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The FY25 budget also covers $9.1 million of state unfunded mandates, including state jail prisoners, indigent defense, and the cost of inmate medical healthcare services.

“I am proud of the hard work that each of our commissioners, elected officials, department-heads, and staff have put into this process,” said Little, “and I think the final budget represents the most efficient and responsible use of our citizens’ tax revenue that we could have possibly put together.”