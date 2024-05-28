ELLIS COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICE OF TEST OF AUTOMATIC TABULATING EQUIPMENT.

Facebook

PUBLIC NOTICE OF TEST OF AUTOMATIC TABULATING EQUIPMENT.

Notice is hereby given that the automatic tabulating equipment that will be used in the Joint Runoff Election held on June 15, 2024 will be tested on May 31, 2024 at 8:00 am at Elections Office, 204 E Jefferson St., Waxahachie, TX 75165 to ascertain that it will accurately count the votes cast for all offices and on all measures. This test is open to the public.

AVISO PUBLICO DE PROBAR EL EQUIPO PARA TABULAR AUTOMATICAMENTE. Por lo presente se da aviso que el equipo para tabular automaticamente que se usara en la Elección de Desempate Conjunta que se llevara a cabo el 15 de junio de 2024 se probara el 31 de mayo de 2024 a las 8:00 am en oficina de elecciónes, 204 E Jefferson St., Waxahachie, TX 75165 para determiner si el equipo contara con exacitud los votos para todos los puestos oficiales y sobre todos los proyectos de ley. Esta prueba está abierta al público.