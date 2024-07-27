Ellis County Notice of Salaries Expenses and Allowances for Elected Officials for FY2024-2025

44 shares Facebook

Commissioners’ Court Notice of Salaries, Expenses and Allowances for Elected Officials for FY2024-2025

Pursuant to Local Government Code §152.013, this is NOTICE of the following proposed increase of salaries, expenses or allowances for elected officials for Budget FY 2023-

2024. The salaries, expenses and allowances for elected officials will be before the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court for consideration and action on Tuesday, August 20,

2024. This regularly scheduled Commissioners’ Court Meeting will take place in the Historic Ellis County Courthouse, 101 West Main Street, 2nd Floor Courtroom,

Waxahachie, Texas on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend and will have opportunity to comment, if desired.