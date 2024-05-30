Ellis County Notice of meetings and Notice of Runoff Election

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Notice of Public Meeting

Per Texas Local Government Code §152.905, a public meeting will be held Friday, June 21st, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) in the Multipurpose Room on the third floor of the Ellis County Courts & Administration Building located at 109 S. Jackson St., Waxahachie, TX 75165. The purpose of the meeting is to set salaries for the County Auditor and Assistant Auditors, as well as to approve the Auditor’s budget.

Notice of Public Meeting

Per Texas Local Government Code §152.905, a public meeting will be held Friday, June 21st, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room on the third floor of the Ellis County Courts & Administration Building located at 109 S. Jackson St., Waxahachie, TX 75165. The purpose of the meeting is to set salaries for Official Court Reporters and daily rate pay for Deputy Court Reporters.