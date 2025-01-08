Ellis County Home & Garden Show Debuts Saturday Janaury 18 at the Waxahachie Civic Center

Facebook

Everyone is invited to discover the best in home improvement, outdoor living and family fun under one roof at the first-ever spring edition of the Ellis County Home & Garden Show

The Ellis County Home & Garden Show will be the ultimate weekend destination for homeowners, gardening enthusiasts and families! Discover solutions for all of your home improvement and outdoor projects in one convenient location, with exclusive show-only discounts and activities for all ages.

Show Features

● Free kids’ activities, including cookie decorating with Chef Dazore (preregistration required at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0945ACA62EA5F4CE9-54152465-kids#/. – Kids aged 5 years or older must register in advance. Kids under 5 must be accompianed by a parent.) Space is limited) and make-and-take crafts including birdhouses and spring-themed projects.

● Expert advice from Howard Garrett, The Dirt Doctor, a nationally recognized organic gardening and living specialist

● Top exhibitors showcasing builders, remodelers, outdoor living, energy solutions and more

● A huge hot tub and swim spa sale

● An art, gift and gourmet marketplace with wine tastings and more

● Giveaways, including free tote bags courtesy of LEI Home Enhancements (while supplies last)

Admission to the show and parking are free all weekend long. Visit EllisCountyHomeandGardenShow.com for additional event details and full seminar schedule.

Show Technology produces some of the largest and most successful Home and Garden Shows and Christmas events across the country. Its goal is to provide attendees and exhibitors with the very best events on the market while providing unparalleled quality and customer service.

Show hours are Saturday, January 18, 2025 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, January 19, 2025 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m