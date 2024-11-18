ELLIS COUNTY – GLENN HEIGHTS PUBLIC NOTICE OF TEST OF AUTOMATIC TABULATING EQUIPMENT

Facebook

PUBLIC NOTICE OF TEST OF AUTOMATIC TABULATING

EQUIPMENT

Notice is hereby given that the automatic tabulating equipment that will be used in the City of Glenn Heights Runoff Election held on December 14, 2024 will be tested on November 22, 2024 at 8:00 am at Elections Office, 204 E Jefferson St., Waxahachie, TX 75165 to ascertain that it will accurately count the votes cast for all offices and on all measures. This test is open to the public.

AVISO PUBLICO DE PROBAR EL EQUIPO PARA TABULAR

AUTOMATICAMENTE

Por lo presente se da aviso que el equipo para tabular automaticamente que se usara en el Elección de Desempate de la Ciudad de Glenn Heigths que se llevara a cabo el 14 de diciembre de 2024 se probara el 22 de noviembre de 2024 a las 8:00 am en Elections Office, 204 E Jefferson St., Waxahachie, TX 75165 para asegurarse de que contará con precision los votos emitidos para todas las oficinas y todas las medidas. Esta prueba está abierta al público.