Ellis County Commissioners Court Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE

COMMISSIONERS COURT OF ELLIS COUNTY

TO CONSIDER FISCAL YEAR 25 PROVIDER PARTICIPATION

PROGRAM PAYMENTS

August 20th, 2024

Notice is hereby given that the above named Commissioners Court will hold a public hearing at 2:00 p.m. on August 20th, 2024, with the hearing to be held in the Commissioners’ Courtroom (2nd floor) of the Historic Ellis County Courthouse, located at 101 W. Main Street, Waxahachie, Texas, to hear public comments and consider action concerning the amount of the mandatory provider participation payments that the Ellis County Commissioners Court intends to require of all local hospitals in fiscal year (FY) 25 and how the revenue derived from those payments is to be spent.

The Commissioners Court will hold the public hearing pursuant to Chapter 296A.101 of the Texas Health & Safety Code which authorized the creation of the Ellis County local provider participation program. Representatives of local nonpublic hospitals and the public wishing to be heard on these matters may appear before the Commissioners Court at the public meeting.