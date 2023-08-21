Electric Vehicles Have New Registration Fees Effective September 1

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Owners of electric vehicles in Texas will soon pay an additional fee when registering their vehicle. Senate Bill 505, passed by the Texas Legislature during the 88th Regular Session, adds a $200 annual fee for electric vehicle registration renewals and a $400 fee at the time of new electric vehicle purchases for the initial two-year registration period.

The new fee will be collected on electric vehicle registrations processed on or after September 1, 2023, in addition to the standard vehicle registration fees and any tax due for the vehicle. Texans may renew their vehicle registration up to 90 days prior to expiration. The fee will not apply to hybrid vehicles.

Revenue collected from the fee will be deposited into the state highway fund to help pay for roadway construction and maintenance projects.

How to renew Texas vehicle registration

Texans have several convenient options for renewing their vehicle registration: