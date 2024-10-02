Electric Vehicle Celebration Returns to Fort Worth on Oct. 6

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Oct. 2, 2024 (Arlington, Texas) – Electric Vehicle owners and enthusiasts will return to Fort Worth’s Tanger Outlets on Sunday, Oct. 6 to celebrate National Drive Electric Week. The Fort Worth event is one of approximately 200 NDEW celebrations across North America between Sept. 27 and Oct. 6 highlighting the benefits of owning an electric vehicle.

EVs are known for being fun to drive, can help reduce local air pollution, and be less expensive to own over the lifetime of the vehicle. Residents considering the shift from gasoline to electric can find out for themselves by visiting the Tanger Outlets between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.

There will be EVs on display by their owners, who will answer questions and share their experience driving electric. Attendees who want to experience what it feels like to ride in an electric vehicle will have the opportunity to ride in different models. The event will also feature several activities, such as kid-friendly games and scavenger hunts, and the opportunity to win prizes through participating in these activities. Attendees can also meet with various industry professionals involved with sustainability and transportation.

Each year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) and the Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities Coalition, which is hosted by NCTCOG, hold the DFW NDEW event in the region, which has become one of the biggest in the nation. Organizers are adding something new this year to what has become a fun, family-oriented event. Wells Fargo will also be on hand to present an electric vehicle to a local veteran, in partnership with Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Electric vehicle ownership continues to grow rapidly in North Texas, home to one-third of the state’s EVs. There are more than 110,000 EVs registered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, approximately 35% more than this time last year.

“Electric vehicle ownership continues to grow rapidly across the region as people learn more about the performance and efficiency benefits of EVs compared to traditional gasoline-powered cars,” said Lori Clark, senior program manager, NCTCOG, and director of the Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities Coalition. “National Drive Electric Week gives North Texans an opportunity to learn directly from EV owners so they can make an informed decision about whether EVs are right for them. We look forward to returning to Fort Worth again this year.”

NCTCOG is actively working to expand the network of electric vehicle chargers across the region and is guiding regional investment of nearly $90 million to help close gaps in the network. NCTCOG staff will be taking input at the DFW NDEW event on suggested locations for new EV chargers. For other input opportunities, see https://publicinput.com/nctcogevcharging.

For more information on Fort Worth’s NDEW event, visit www.driveelectricdfw.org. Registration is free.

Event Details

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (come-and-go)

Date: Sunday, October 6

Location: Tanger Outlets

15853 North Freeway

Fort Worth, TX 76177

About the North Central Texas Council of Governments:

NCTCOG is a voluntary association of local governments established in 1966 to assist local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit and coordinating for sound regional development. NCTCOG’s purpose is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication, and make joint decisions. NCTCOG serves a 16-county region of North Central Texas, which is centered in the two urban centers of Dallas and Fort Worth.