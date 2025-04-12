Easter Offers for Memorable Family Meals

Facebook

Easter is a time for gathering with loved ones, not spending hours in the kitchen. Here are several offers from local restaurants to help make your family time this

Easter memorable.

Helping to make your family’s gathering easier, Cotton Patch Cafe offers its chef-made, ready to heat and eat Easter meals. The meals are available to order now at all Cotton Patch Cafe locations, including the Cedar Hill Cotton Patch on Beltline Road. The Ultimate Easter Spread is perfect for families of all sizes, with options to serve up to 12 ($179) or up to 6 ($99). The meal includes: Choice of Hand-Carved Ham or Roasted Boneless Turkey Breast; Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Scratch-Made Gravy. Choice of Three Sides. Cranberry Sauce, Sweet Yeast Rolls and Dessert (Carrot Cake or Peach Cobbler). Orders must be placed by April 19, with easy pickup at your closest Cotton Patch Cafe location between April 18-20.

Kate Weiser Bunnies for Easter Baskets

Their Spring and Easter collection is available for order to pick up at your nearest Kate Weiser location, including the one in Trinity Groves district. Kate Weiser features such creatively designed chocolate concoctions as the Cinnamon Bunny ($16); Fluffernutter Bunny ($16); or a Milk chocolate bunny. There are numerous other bunnies, bunny barks, special Easter collections and party trays featured–something for every sized family. Visit kateweiserchocolates.com to see them all.

Sheraton Dallas presents a whimsical Easter Day Brunch at Open Palette April 20, with stations of fresh seafood, made-to-order omelets, classic breakfast staples, and more in a bright, contemporary setting with live music. To make the day even more special, Open Palette is delighted to offer $1 mimosas for the adults and a fun Egg Hunt for the kids! Easter Day Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ($72/adult, $30/child under 12, and free for kids under 4 years old. Reservations are available now on OpenTable. Open Palette is located in Sheraton Dallas Hotel at 400 North Olive Street.

The exclusive Crescent Club, nestled within the Hotel Crescent Court, invites the pubic for an unforgettable dining experience on Easter Sunday. Along with their artfully curated buffet, a Kids’ Corner keeps younger guests happy. Brunch seatings are from 10:30 am. to 3 p.m. ($155 for adults, $65 for children 6-12; free for 5 and under).

Fairmont Dallas Pyramid Room Brunch

Join the Easter celebration at the Pyramid Room in the Fairmont Dallas in the Arts District. The special Easter Day Brunch combines the best of gourmet cuisine, festive ambiance, and family-friendly activities, including a fun photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. Vibe out to a live acoustic guitar performance and jazz music with seating from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. ($69 a person). Reservations are recommended. Visit OpenTable to book your spots.

CRÚ invites guests to savor a Napa-style wine country Easter brunch and dinner featuring an exquisite selection of seasonal dishes. Enjoy a three-course brunch with decadent desserts, and sip on $7 Mimosas, Bellinis, and Ciprianis. A prix fixe or à la carte dinner menu is also available. Brunch is available from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with dinner from 4-9:30 p.m. CRU is located in Dallas West Village, 3699 McKinney Ave #107, (214) 526-9463.

Republic Texas Tavern

They invite you to treat the family at their Easter brunch April 20, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can choose from an array of the following dishes from starters to a complete Bloody Mary Bar to create their ideal Easter brunch. Republic Texas Tavern features an ever-changing menu, plus an exclusive wine and bourbon list. Easter Brunch is priced at $60 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. Reservations are required by visiting their website (republic1836.net) or by calling 972-385-6004. Republic Texas Tavern is located at 12300 Inwood Road in Dallas.

Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa offers a festive Easter Brunch featuring seasonal favorites, from breakfast classics and a carving station to a fresh salad and charcuterie bar. Guests can also enjoy family-friendly fun with egg hunts, visits from the Easter Bunny and a balloon artist. Brunch hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m., priced at $80 for adults, $60 for seniors 65+ and children age 6-12; $32 for Little Bunnies 2-5; and free for children under 2. Reservations are required.

Hilton Anatole Offers Family Fun

Enjoy a full weekend of family-friendly festivities, including downtown Dallas’ largest Easter Egg hunt Sat. April 19 from 10 am. to 12 p.m., plus an elevated dining experience at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. Timed egg hunts by age group will be held in the Hilton Anatole Sculpture Garden. Face painting and balloon artists, a Petting zoo, and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny are also featured. Five Golden Eggs will be hidden in the egg hunts with exclusive prizes, such as an overnight stay in the Family Suite, a family weekend package with Topgolf Swing Suite and Jade Waters access, and a curated cabana experience. Free for adults, $12 per child (inclusive of all activities).

On April 20, SER Steak + Spirits (27th floor of the Hilton Anatole) will serve Easter Brunch featuring classic breakfast selections, omelet stations, fresh pastries and charcuterie, indulgent desserts and more. Brunch is served from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ($89 per adult, $35 per child (ages 3-12), children 2 and under dine free.

The Joule’s modern Texas brasserie, CBD Provisions, offers curated brunch and dinner specials over the Easter weekend (Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20). Sassetta, the hotel’s lively Italian restaurant, influenced by the al fresco charms of dining in Tuscany, will offer Easter specials on Saturday, April 19 only. For more information, please visit thejouledallas.com.