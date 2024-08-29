Duncanville’s Village Tech Schools Expands with Addition of Three Campuses in Dallas, Grand Prairie, and Waxahachie

Facebook

Curriculum Emphasizes Helping Students Become Effective Decision Makers and Leaders of Character

(DUNCANVILLE, TX) – Village Tech Schools, a free public charter school district founded in 2013 in Duncanville, Texas, recently expanded its impact in North Texas with the addition of three new campuses in Dallas, Grand Prairie, and Waxahachie. The new campuses, formerly part of Advantage Academy, joined the Village Tech Schools community at the start of the 2024-25 school year. There are a total of four Village Tech Schools campuses in North Texas now, including the flagship location in Duncanville:

Village Tech Catalyst

(Pre-K to 8th) 701 US -287 Bypass Waxahachie, TX 75165

Village Tech Radiant

(Pre-K to 8th) 4009 Joseph Hardin Dr Dallas, TX 75236

Village Tech Odyssey

(Pre-K to 8th) 955 Freetown Rd Grand Prairie, TX 75051

(9th to 12th) 300 W Pioneer Rd Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Village Tech

(Pre-K to 12th) 402 W Danieldale Rd, Duncanville, TX 75137

“We’re thrilled to have our new students and families join the Village Tech community and provide opportunities for growth for these future leaders,” said Village Tech Schools Superintendent David Williams. “For over a decade, Village Tech has helped children develop as leaders, hone their critical thinking skills, and thrive in the classroom. We want our new parents to know that by joining Village Tech Schools, your child will grow as a leader and designer, building confidence and taking action to make life better for themselves and others.”

Founded in 2013 by local educators, Village Tech Schools started with one campus and today the district enrolls 2,300 students in grades pre-kindergarten to 12. With a focus on helping students become character-driven, challenge-ready, and community-focused adults, Village Tech Schools’ popular and highly-effective model includes:

An emphasis on leadership skills, including through the Leader in Me curriculum

Instruction using “design thinking,” a system for identifying real-world problems, thinking through ideas, and generating solutions

In addition to the four Village Tech campuses in North Texas, a fifth campus – Village Tech Alchemy – is slated to open in the Houston area in the 2025-26 school year.

Families can learn more about Village Tech Schools and enroll their children at www.villagetechschools.org.

About Village Tech Schools

Village Tech Schools is a free public charter school district serving elementary, middle, and high school students in North Texas. Dedicated to forging the potential of each child, Village Tech Schools engages students in the love of learning through intellectual curiosity in a caring, challenging environment to become effective decision makers and leaders of character. The DFW schools include the flagship Village Tech (Pre-K to 12th) campus in Duncanville; Village Tech Catalyst (Pre-K to 8th) in Waxahachie; Village Tech Odyssey (Pre-K to 12th) in Grand Prairie; and Village Tech Radiant (Pre-K to 8th) in South Dallas. Village Tech Schools was founded in 2013 by a group of passionate educators who saw a more effective way to teach by creating an active and immersive learning environment that empowers students to become creative, problem-solving leaders of character who are prepared to take on real world challenges. To learn more about Village Tech Schools, visit www.villagetechschools. com.