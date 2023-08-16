Duncanville Will Spray For Mosquitoes Thursday & Friday Nights

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville, at the recommendation and in cooperation with Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS), will be conducting ground spraying against mosquitoes on Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18, between the hours of 9:00 PM and 5:00 AM, weather permitting. The spraying is being conducted in response to the detection of West Nile Virus in mosquito traps located in the 75116 and 75137 zip codes (see: map). If the weather prohibits spraying on Thursday night, spraying will be conducted on Friday and Saturday nights. Spraying will be performed in the targeted area within the City of Duncanville (see the attached map).

City staff will continue to monitor areas where mosquito breeding is most likely to occur.

To prevent the spread of mosquitoes, residents should remove all areas of standing water. Residents should also report all pools that are not well maintained and abandoned homes where mosquitoes are likely to breed to either City of Duncanville Health Services or

Neighborhood Services by calling (972) 780-5000 or through the OurDuncanville app, available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Mosquito Pesticide FAQs

What pesticide is used for mosquito control?

Dallas County uses permethrin a synthetic pyrethroid commonly used in mosquito control programs due to its effectiveness. Permethrin has been registered by the EPA since 1979.

Can I opt-out of mosquito spraying?

Yes. Duncanville residents wanting to be on the no-spray list can email George Longoria at jorge.longoria@duncanvilletx.gov to have your address added

Residents living within the spray zone are encouraged to remain indoors and bring their pets inside during spraying.<

Cedar Hill Spraying Scheduled For Friday & Saturday

Dallas County Health and Human Services has confirmed a West Nile Virus positive mosquito sample in Cedar Hill and will treat the impacted area (south of FM 1382, west of US 67, and north of Mansfield Rd and Belt Line Rd.)

Ground spraying for the impacted area is scheduled on Friday and Saturday nights, August 18 & 19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., depending on weather conditions. Spraying will occur only in the residential areas.