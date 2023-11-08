Duncanville Unveils Spectacular Christmas Festival

Facebook

Duncanville, TX – FRIENDS, THE TIME IS UPON US TO CELEBRATE THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR IN DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS! On December 1st, our community will sparkle with the inaugural Christmas Festival! This thrilling extravaganza promises to fill your heart with joy and get you in the festive spirit!

The fun begins on Friday, December 1st, with a dazzling Christmas Parade at 6 PM! Oh, what a sight to see the colorful floats, spirited marching bands, and big jolly man in the red suit himself! Then, at 7:15 PM, our beautiful Christmas tree will be illuminated in Armstrong Park (100 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX 75116), officially kicking off the holidays. And when you think it can’t get any better, a mesmerizing drone light show will paint pictures in the sky to end the night!

Located in the North Parking Lot, our Christmas Market will be the place for all your holiday needs. Browse unique gifts and crafts from various vendors, perfect for checking off your shopping lists. Satisfy your taste buds with delicious grub and warm drinks to get you in the spirit. And set the mood with classic Christmas carols.

Little elves (and kids at heart) can bounce away their energy in houses of fun, ensuring endless giggles. But no Christmas festival would be complete without meeting the guest of honor himself! Santa will be on-site for photos and to hear your wishes.

The Duncanville Christmas Festival is the perfect way to spend quality time with loved ones and neighbors. Share in the magic, laughter, and spirit that this special season brings. Don’t miss this beloved tradition that will create lasting memories for years! Mark your calendars now for December 1st and join in spreading the cheer!

For information and updates about the Duncanville Christmas Festival event, please visit www.duncanvilletx.gov or contact Angela Owens at Angela.Owens@duncanvilletx.gov or (972) 780-5070.