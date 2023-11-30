Duncanville Police Need Public’s Help Locating & Identifying Linkwood Dr. Shooting Suspects

Facebook

Duncanville, TX – The Duncanville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in a shooting that left one person wounded.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, at approximately 5:18 p.m., Duncanville police officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Linkwood Dr. Preliminary information indicated that two unknown suspects shot a male victim. Officers responded to the scene, located the victim with apparent gunshot wounds, and administered first aid.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses on the scene stated that two unknown suspects approached the victim as he was pulling into his driveway. The suspects followed the victim after leaving a bank. As the victim exited his vehicle, one of the suspects shot the victim. Witnesses stated that both suspects fled the area in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger driven by a third suspect.

Duncanville detectives quickly identified two of the three suspects: 21-year-old Terrance Lanard Lowe Jr. and 21-year-old James Lee Wagner. The Duncanville Police Department located and arrested Terrance Lanard Lowe Jr. on November 22, 2023. James Lee Wagner and the third unidentified subject remain at large.

Detectives are actively working to develop additional information and the identity of the third suspect in this incident. We are asking anyone with information regarding this incident, the identity of the third suspect or James Lee Wagner’s whereabouts to contact the Duncanville Police Department at 972-707-3831.