Duncanville Police Investigate Sunday Night Shooting on E. Highway 67 Service Road

DUNCANVILLE, TX – On December 29, 2024, at approximately 7:41 PM, Duncanville Police

responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of E. Highway 67 Service Road. Officers arrived on the scene within minutes but found no victims or suspects.

Shortly thereafter, at 7:57 PM, officers were dispatched to a residence in DeSoto, Texas, regarding a shooting victim connected to the earlier incident. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported the victim to Methodist Dallas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim reported that while stopped at a traffic light at the initial Duncanville location, two unknown males approached his vehicle from behind. One suspect, positioned on the passenger side, displayed a firearm and fired a shot, striking the victim in the arm. The victim fled the scene, and the suspects reportedly fired three to four additional shots as he drove away.

The suspects were last seen running northbound toward S. Main Street. Their descriptions are as follows:

Suspect 1: Young Black male, slender build, wearing black pants, a white hoodie, and a blue surgical mask.

Suspect 2 : Young Black male, slender build.

Officers conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

The Duncanville Police Department reminds drivers to remain alert and vigilant, even while stopped at traffic lights or signs.

This incident is under active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Duncanville Police Department at 972-223-6111, extension 4.