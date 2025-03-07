Duncanville Panthers Vie for State’s Top Basketball Title

Facebook

Duncanville Panthers play the Houston Bellaire team in the State Championship Basketball Game Saturday March 8. The Duncanville High School basketball team is laser-focused on bringing the state’s top title home to the City of Champions. Tip-off will be at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The Duncanville Panthers (26-7) will face off against Houston Bellaire (27-10). For the sixth time in the past seven years, the Panther powerhouse will compete for a state basketball championship. This marks Duncanville’s 10th tournament appearance, with state titles earned in 1991, 1999, 2007, 2019, 2021, and now an opportunity to add another in 2025.

Duncanville Panthers Basketball Coach David Peavy

Head Coach David Peavy, a veteran with more than 25 years of experience and a history of leading championship-caliber teams, has built Duncanville into one of the most dominant programs in Texas and around the nation – capturing the mythical National Championship in 2023.

“Our players are skilled, they’re prepared, and they play hard,” said Coach Peavy. “We haven’t gotten this far and not win!”

Tickets, live stats, streaming, parking details, and press conferences can be found at uiltexas.org/basketball/state-boys.

Duncanville ISD Superintendent

“Coach Peavy is a legendary leader who has continued the Duncanville High School basketball tradition of winning. We have an amazing group of student-athletes that work hard in the classroom and on the court,” said Superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree. “The dedicated coaching staff has prepared them well, and now it’s time for them to execute.”

Earlier this year, the Duncanville HS Pantherettes lost to the Cedar Hill Longhorns Feb. 21 in the 6A Division I Region II final. One of the biggest wins in the Longhorn’s history, ending an eight-game losing streak against Duncanville, it also marked the Cedar Hill HS girls’ basketball team’s first appearance in the state tournament since 2010. The loss kept Duncanville from making their 28th trip to the state final four.