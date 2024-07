Duncanville Ordinances 2518, 2519, 2520

Facebook

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE ORDINANCES

2518 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE EXISTING SF-10 SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT TO GRANT A SPECIFIC USE PERMIT TO ALLOW FOR TEMPORARY WORKFORCE HOUSING ON REAL PROPERTY LOCATED ON DUNCANVILLE ESTATES 1, BLOCK C, LOT 4, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 103 SOUTH CAPRI DRIVE., CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN; PROVIDING FOR SPECIAL CONDITIONS, IF ANY; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (May 21, 2024)

2519 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE EXISTING SF-10 SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT TO GRANT A SPECIFIC USE PERMIT TO ALLOW FOR TEMPORARY WORKFORCE HOUSING ON REAL PROPERTY LOCATED ON IRWIN KEASLER DEV RED BIRD 5, PT LOT 0006, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS_= 822 SHERRILL BOULEVARD, CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN; PROVIDING FOR SPECIAL CONDITIONS, IF ANY; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (May 21, 2024)

2520 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING THE COMPREHENSIVE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY AMENDING THE EXISTING SF-7 SINGLEFAMILY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT TO GRANT A SPECIFIC USE PERMIT TO ALLOW FOR TEMPORARY WORKFORCE HOUSING ON REAL PROPERTY LOCATED ON RIVER OAKS, BLOCK K, LOT 5, MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 350 LINKLEA DRIVE, CITY OF DUNCANVILLE, DALLAS COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN- EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN; PROVIDING FOR SPECIAL CONDITIONS, IF ANY; PROVIDING A REPEALING CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY OF FINE NOT TO EXCEED THE SUM OF TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS ($2,000.00) FOR EACH OFFENSE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. (May 21, 2024)