Duncanville Kicks Off Holiday Season with Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
Duncanville parade float
Photo courtesy City of Duncanville
Duncanville kicks off holidays
Mayor Barry L. Gordon and Marlyse Gordon

Duncanville kicked off the holiday season in style with a Christmas tree lighting and parade of colorful floats Dec. 1. Thanks to the City of Duncanville for sending these great photos from the downtown parade and tree lighting festival held at Armstrong Park last Friday.

Featured Photo: Keep Duncanville Beautiful float in the Christmas parade. All photos are courtesy of City of Duncanville.

Duncanville holiday parade
Councilman Jeremy Koontz & family-photo courtesy City of Duncanville

City Councilman Jeremy Koontz and family participated in the Christmas parade and tree lighting events.

Duncanville kids choir
Courtesy photo

Duncanville kids choir performs at Armstrong Park Christmas tree lighting and festival.

Councilwoman Gooden at parade
Councilwoman DeMonica Gooden & family

City Council Member at Large DeMonica Gooden brought several grandchildren to ride with her in the Christmas parade.

Santa Claus
Courtesy photo

Santa Claus joined the parade on his way to Armstrong Park for the tree lighting festival.

Park Board parade float
Courtesy photo

Duncanville Park Board members and their families wave to the crowd as their float goes by.

Joe Veracruz family
Courtesy photo

Councilman Joe Veracruz, his wife, Duncanville ISD Trustee Janet Veracruz, and their daughter ride in the parade.

Christmas tree at Armstrong Park
Courtesy photo

Highlight of the holiday festival at Armstrong Park was the lighting of the beautiful Christmas tree. Other trees in the park also showed off their holiday spirit with twinkling lights.

Cherry Brown in parade
courtesy photo

City councilwoman Karen Cherry-Brown joins in the parade with her husband and Karen Contreras, wife of Councilman Greg Contreras.

Previous articleDeSoto Police Seek Information Concerning Whereabouts of 27-Year-Old Woman
Next articleTexas Economy Expands Faster Than U.S. 4 Quarters In A Row
Avatar photo
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.