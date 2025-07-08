Duncanville July 4th Parade Winners Announced

Facebook

Duncanville Noon Lions Club Chair and City Councilman Don McBurnett announced the July 4th parade winners for the 2025 Independence Day parade. The winning entries all received banners that they carried in front of their floats during the parade.

The theme of the 2025 Independence Day Parade was “Land of the Free.” The Parade Grand Marshal was retired Duncanville City Manager Robert D. Brown, Jr., who was joined by family members in the lead vehicle. Duncanville Chamber of Commerce Man and Woman of the Year, Tommie Rains and Karen Contreras, were also prominently featured in the parade. Mayor Greg Contreras and Duncanville City Council members also participated in the parade.

Grand Marshal Award to American Legion Post #81

The Duncanville Noon Lions Club Grand Marshal Award was won by the patriotic float decorated by the American Legion Post #81. The President’s Award went to Grace Place church of Christ Cub Scout Pack 193.

The Community Spirit Award was won by Jennifer Pennebaker, of Stegmeier Realty Tenacious Off-road Jeeps. The Duncanville Sparklers won the Inspiration Award. The Jay Davis Award was won by Accident & Injury Chiropatric, and the Bob Hughson Award was won by the Duncanville Community Theatre.

The Old Chisholm Trail NSDAR float won the Theme Award. The banner was carried by Chapter Registrar Karel Anne Tieszen and Priscilla Archibald.

July 4th Parade Draws Crowds

The July 4th parade was well attended this year, with large crowds turning out to enjoy the cooler than expected weather and watch the colorful, creatively decorated floats go by. The Independence Day Parade kicked off at 9 a.m., and wound around Freeman Street to East Wheatland to Main Street.

Following the parade, the Duncanville community was invited to come back for an exciting evening festival from 4 to 10 p.m. at Armstrong Park. The festival featured live music, food trucks, local vendors, and kids’ activities. Shortly after 9 p.m., a dazzling fireworks finale lit up the night sky.

The July 4 celebration with its myriad activities for family fun remain a cherished tradition, bringing the community together to honor our nation and showcase the heart of Duncanville.

Thank you to Greg Zylka for the parade photos. Thanks also to Duncanville Noon Lions Club President Jerry Boyd, Parade Chair Don McBurnett, and all the Lions Club volunteers.