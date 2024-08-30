Duncanville ISD Officer Is Living The Dream With Special Training

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Chastity Hylton has a passion for justice, and she’s not afraid to dig deep to uncover the truth.

As an officer in the Duncanville School District Police Department, Hylton spent this summer expanding her skills by cross-training with the City of Duncanville Police Department, with a focus on investigations.

“I’ve always been drawn to criminal investigations,” Hylton shared. “You discover your niche, and I’ve found mine in this field. I enjoy the entire process—filing warrants, gathering information, and seeing a case through from start to finish. Identifying suspects, bringing them in, questioning everyone from neighbors to ex-partners, and ultimately leading to an arrest is incredibly fulfilling.

During her training, Hylton worked closely with members of the Duncanville Police Department’s criminal investigations division, primarily focusing on crimes against children.

“This was a natural focus for me since, as school district police, many of our cases involve

children,” she explained. “There’s often a misconception that school police and city police

operate separately, but we frequently collaborate on cases.”

Hylton is a proud graduate of the Arlington Police Academy. After a tenure with the Arlington Police Department, she has served with the Duncanville ISD Police Department for the past five years.

SMOOTH TRAINING

Hylton described the training as going “as smooth as anyone could have hoped for” thanks to her established rapport with the DPD, which made it feel like working with old friends.

She noted, “The city officers were very welcoming. They let me into their space and asked a lot of questions.” She also appreciated that they provided her with a laptop and full access to necessary resources. They allowed me to fully be myself while being the only female there—and the only Black female,”she added.

BENEFIT TO Duncanville ISD

Duncanville ISD Police Chief Mitchell Lambert stated that Hylton’s training will benefit his

department in several ways, particularly in ensuring equality and fairness in their investigations.

He emphasized that it enhances the department's ability to make informed decisions that align with district and state law.

Lambert also highlighted the strong relationship between the two departments, expressing pride in their collaboration and hoping the community shares this sentiment. “It best serves the community as a whole” Lambert said. “We’re all serving the same community.” He further noted that this partnership reflects the grit, perseverance, and integrity of Duncanville. “We all have one goal – and that’s to serve the community,” he added.

THANKFUL TO CHIEF

Hylton expressed her gratitude to Lambert for believing in her and the project. She recalled, “When I was hired, I made it clear I wanted to work in criminal investigations, something he understood very well.” She added,”At the time he wasn’t Chief Lambert, he was Sergeant Lambert, and he was doing those investigations. It takes a lot to work a case from beginning to end.” Hylton concluded, “I thank Chief Lambert for the trust in me to do this work.”