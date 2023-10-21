Facebook

Many proposals are set to be voted on in this November election.

DUNCANVILLE ISD NOTICE OF ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Trustees of Duncanville Independent School District has called a bond election to be held within the District on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Below is a substantial copy of the Order adopted by the Board of Trustees of the District calling the bond election. GIVEN THIS October 17, 2023. /s/ Carla Fahey, Board Secretary, Duncanville Independent School District.

ORDER BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF DUNCANVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT CALLING A BOND ELECTION TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 7, 2023 WITHIN THE DISTRICT; MAKING PROVISIONS FOR THE CONDUCT AND THE GIVING OF NOTICE OF THE ELECTION; AND CONTAINING OTHER PROVISIONS RELATING THERETO

WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of the Duncanville Independent School District (the “District”) finds and determines that it is necessary and advisable to call and hold an election for and within the District on the propositions hereinafter set forth; and

WHEREAS, the Board finds, determines and declares that the meeting at which this Order is considered is open to the public, and that the public notice of the time, place and purpose of the meeting was given, as required by Chapter 551, Texas Government Code, as amended.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDERED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF DUNCANVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Section 1. Findings. The statements contained in the preamble of this Order are true and correct and are hereby adopted as findings of fact and as a part of the operative provisions hereof.

Section 2. Election Ordered; Date; Proposition. A bond election (the “Election”) shall be held for and within the District on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 (“Election Day”), a uniform election date established by Section 41.001(a), Texas Election Code, as amended (the “Code”), as required by Texas law. At the Election the following propositions (the “Propositions”) shall be submitted to the qualified voters of the District in accordance with law:

DUNCANVILLE ISD – PROPOSITION A

Shall the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of Duncanville Independent School District (the “District”) be authorized to issue and sell at any price or prices the bonds of the District in the amount of $161,177,000 for the construction, acquisition, renovation, improvement and equipment of school buildings, including equipment used for school safety and security purposes, Career and Technical Education additions, and for the purchase of new school buses and retrofitting of school buses with emergency, safety, or security equipment, which bonds may be issued in various issues or series, shall mature serially or otherwise not more than 40 years from their date, and shall bear interest at such rate or rates, not to exceed the maximum rate now or hereafter authorized by law, as shall be determined by the Board within the discretion of the Board at the time of issuance; and shall the Board be authorized to levy and pledge, and cause to be assessed and collected, annual ad valorem taxes on all taxable property in the District sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on said bonds; said bonds to be issued and said taxes to be levied, pledged, assessed, and collected under the constitution and laws of the State of Texas including the Texas Education Code?

DUNCANVILLE ISD – PROPOSITION B

Shall the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of Duncanville Independent School District (the “District”) be authorized to issue and sell at any price or prices the bonds of the District in the amount of $8,823,000 for the acquisition, improvement, equipment and updating of technology, including interactive monitors, computers and tablet devices for students in the District, which bonds may be issued in various issues or series, shall mature serially or otherwise not more than 40 years from their date, and shall bear interest at such rate or rates, not to exceed the maximum rate now or hereafter authorized by law, as shall be determined by the Board within the discretion of the Board at the time of issuance; and shall the Board be authorized to levy and pledge, and cause to be assessed and collected, annual ad valorem taxes on all taxable property in the District sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on said bonds; said bonds to be issued and said taxes to be levied, pledged, assessed, and collected under the constitution and laws of the State of Texas, including the Texas Education Code?

Section 3. Official Ballot.

(a) Voting at the Election, and early voting therefor, shall be by the use of the lawfully approved Dallas County, Texas (“Dallas County” or the “County”) voting systems and ballots.

(b) The preparation of the necessary equipment and the official ballots for the Election shall conform to the requirements of the Code so as to permit the electors to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” each Proposition which shall be set forth on the ballots substantially in the following form:

DUNCANVILLE ISD – PROPOSITION A

☐ FOR )

☐ AGAINST )

“THE ISSUANCE OF $161,177,000 OF BONDS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION, ACQUISITION, RENOVATION, IMPROVEMENT AND EQUIPMENT OF SCHOOL BUILDINGS, INCLUDING EQUIPMENT USED FOR SCHOOL SAFETY AND SECURITY PURPOSES, CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION ADDITIONS, AND FOR THE PURCHASE OF NEW SCHOOL BUSES AND RETROFITTING OF SCHOOL BUSES WITH EMERGENCY, SAFETY, OR SECURITY EQUIPMENT, AND THE LEVYING OF A TAX SUFFICIENT TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.”

DUNCANVILLE ISD – PROPOSITION B

☐ FOR )

☐ AGAINST )

“THE ISSUANCE OF $8,823,000 OF BONDS FOR THE ACQUISITION, IMPROVEMENT, EQUIPMENT AND UPDATING OF TECHNOLOGY, INCLUDING INTERACTIVE MONITORS, COMPUTERS AND TABLET DEVICES FOR STUDENTS IN THE DISTRICT, AND THE LEVYING OF A TAX SUFFICIENT TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.”

Section 4. Multilingual Election Materials. All notices, instructions, and ballots pertaining to the Election shall be furnished to voters in English Spanish and Vietnamese in compliance with the Federal Voting Rights Act of 1965, as amended (the “Voting Rights Act”), and the Code, including particularly Chapter 272 of the Code pertaining to bilingual requirements.

Section 5. Persons Qualified to Vote. All resident, qualified electors of the District shall be eligible to vote at the Election.

Section 6. Election Precincts, Voting Locations and Voting Hours on Election Day. The election precincts for the Election shall consist of the territory within the boundaries of the District situated within one or more County election precincts located wholly or partially within the District. The precinct numbers for the District’s election precincts shall be the same as those assigned by the County to the County election precincts. The polling places for the Election are hereby designated to be those locations identified by the Elections Administrator (as defined herein). Voting on Election Day shall be conducted at the polling locations for the precincts designated on Exhibit A attached hereto, with such locations being incorporated herein by reference and made a part hereof for all purposes; provided, however, such locations may be changed if so directed by the Elections Administrator without further action of the District. The County or its Elections Administrator are hereby authorized and directed to make such changes in polling locations as may be necessary for the proper conduct of the Election, without further action by the District, and the President of the Board or his/her designee is hereby authorized to update Exhibit A to reflect the locations designated by the County or its Elections Administrator, which locations are hereby approved. Each polling place shall be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Section 7. Elections Administrator; Early Voting Clerk; Early Voting Locations, Dates and Times.

(a) Michael Scarpello, the Dallas County Elections Administrator (the “Elections Administrator”) is hereby appointed as the Early Voting Clerk for purposes of this Election (the “Early Voting Clerk”) and appointed Elections Administrator for the District and agent for the custodian of voted ballots in the jurisdiction.

(b) The address for the Early Voting Clerk of Dallas County is Dallas County Elections Administration, 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas, Texas 75247, and the Early Voting Clerk may be reached at: (i) Telephone:(469) 627-8683, (ii) Email: dallascountyvotes@dallascounty.org, and (iii) Website: https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/.

(c) Applications for early voting by mail shall be submitted to the Elections Administrator by regular mail to Michael Scarpello, Dallas County Election, Attn: Early Voting Clerk, 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas, Texas 75247, or by common or contract carrier to Michael Scarpello, Dallas County Election, Attn: Early Voting Clerk, 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas, Texas 75247.

(d) The main early voting polling place for Dallas County is hereby designated to be Elections Training/Warehouse 1460 Round Table Dr. Dallas Tx 75247

(e) Early voting by personal appearance for all election precincts shall be held at the locations, at the times and on the days set forth in Exhibit B, attached hereto and incorporated herein, or at such other locations, times, and days as hereafter may be designated by the County or Elections Administrator as provided in the Election Agreement without further action by the District. The President of the Board or his/her designee is hereby authorized to update Exhibit B to reflect the locations and times designated by the County or the Elections Administrator, and such locations are hereby approved.

(f) The Elections Administrator and/or Early Voting Clerk are hereby authorized to appoint the members of the early voting ballot board and the presiding judges and alternate judges for each polling location in accordance with the requirements of the Code. Each of the presiding judges shall be authorized to approve the necessary election clerks to assist in conducting the Elections.

(g) Voting times may be changed if so directed by the Elections Administrator without further action of the District. The Elections Administrator is hereby authorized and directed to make such changes in voting hours as may be necessary for the proper conduct of the Election.

Section 8. Joint Election. The District has determined that it is in the best interest of the District to participate in a joint election with other governmental entities in the County holding elections on Election Day and contract with the Elections Administrator for election services (the “Election Agreement”).

Section 9. Appointment of Election Officers. The election judges, alternate judges, clerks, members of the early voting ballot board, the central counting station officials, and other personnel necessary for conducting the Election shall be appointed, election judges and alternate judges may be changed, and the central counting station shall be established and staffed all as provided in the Election Agreement and such actions are hereby approved. Further, the Board hereby authorizes the President of the Board to appoint any such other officials not designated herein or appointed pursuant to the Election Agreement as are necessary and appropriate to conduct the Election in accordance with the Code.

Section 10. Notice of Election. Notice of the Election shall be given by: (i) publishing a substantial copy of this Order, in English, Spanish and Vietnamese, one time not earlier than the thirtieth (30th) day nor later than the tenth (10th) day prior to the date set for the Election, in a newspaper published in the District (or that otherwise complies with applicable law), (ii) posting a copy of this Order and the Voter Information Document (as hereinafter defined), in English, Spanish and Vietnamese on the bulletin board used for posting notices of meetings of the Board and in at least three (3) other public places within the boundaries of the District, not later than the twenty-first (21st) day prior to the date set for the Election, and (iii) posting a copy of this Order and the Voter Information Document, in English, Spanish and Vietnamese on the District’s website, prominently and together with the notice of the Election, the contents of the Proposition and any sample ballot prepared for the election, not later than the twenty-first (21st) day prior to the date set for the Election through Election Day. Additionally, on Election Day and during early voting by personal appearance, this Order and the Voter Information Document shall be posted in a prominent location at each polling place. Notice of the Election shall also be provided to the County Clerk and voter registrar of the County not later than the sixtieth (60th) day before the Election Day; which notice the County is hereby authorized and directed to post to its website not later than the twenty-first (21st) day prior to Election Day. Notice of the Election shall be posted to the District’s internet website not later than the twenty-first (21st) day before the election, in compliance with Section 4.009, Texas Election Code, as amended. The website for the District can be found at https://www.duncanvilleisd.org.

Section 11. Conduct of Election. The Election shall be held in accordance with the Code, except as modified by the Texas Education Code, the Texas Government Code, and the Voting Rights Act, including particularly Chapter 272 of the Code pertaining to bilingual requirements.

Section 12. Information Required by Section 3.009 of the Election Code.

(a) District’s Outstanding Debt. As of the date of this Order, the District’s aggregate principal amount of outstanding tax-supported debt was $180,145,000 and the aggregate amount of outstanding interest on such tax-supported debt was $66,404,021.08. The District’s total ad valorem tax rate for fiscal year 2022-2023 is $1.2529 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is made up of a maintenance and operations tax rate of $0.9329 per $100 of assessed valuation and a debt service tax rate of $0.3200 per $100 of assessed valuation of taxable property in the District. The District’s taxable assessed valuation for calendar year 2023, as of the date that the current tax rate was established, was $6,718,333,118.

(b) Issuance of New Debt. The District intends to issue the bonds authorized by the Proposition over a period of years in a manner and in accordance with a schedule to be determined by the Board based upon a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the then current needs of the District, demographic changes, prevailing market conditions, assessed valuations of property in the District, the use of variable rate debt and management of the District’s short-term and long-term interest rate exposure. Market conditions, demographics and assessed valuations of property vary based upon a number of factors beyond the District’s control. Therefore, the District cannot and does not guarantee a particular interest rate or tax rate associated with the bonds authorized by the Proposition. As such, the information contained in this paragraph is provided solely for illustrative purposes and does not establish any limitations or restrictions or create a contract with the voters. The District estimates that, based on the District’s current taxable assessed valuation, current market conditions as of the date of this Order, and estimated future growth in the District’s taxable assessed valuation, if the Proposition is approved and all of the bonds authorized by the Proposition were issued in accordance with the District’s current projected plan of finance, the maximum interest rate on the bonds is not expected to exceed 5.25%.

(c) Additional Information Required by Section 3.009 of the Code. The additional information required by Section 3.009 of the Code is located in Sections 2 and 3 of this Order.

Section 13. Voter Information Documents. The Board hereby approves a voter information document for the Proposition (the “Voter Information Document”), in substantially the forms presented to the Board, with such changes as may be approved by the President of the Board, the Superintendent of the District, or their designee, acting on behalf of the Board, in consultation with the District’s general counsel, co-bond counsel, and financial advisor, as prescribed by Section 1251.052(b), Texas Government Code.

The President of the Board, the Superintendent of the District, or their designee, acting on behalf of the Board, is further authorized and directed to post or provide for the posting of the Voter Information Document in the manner provided under Section 10 of this Order, and additionally on the District’s website in an easily accessible manner beginning not later than the twenty-first (21st) day before the date set for the Election and ending on the day after Election Day.

Section 14. Findings and Determinations. The Board finds and determines that the facilities and equipment to be acquired, constructed, renovated or equipped pursuant to Proposition A are predominately for required classroom instruction and essential administrative operations for faculty and staff, gymnasiums, playgrounds or play areas, equipment used for school security purposes, and/or technology infrastructure integral to the construction of a facility.

Section 15. Necessary Actions. The President of the Board or the Superintendent or his designee, acting on behalf of the Board, in consultation with the District’s attorney and co-bond counsel is hereby authorized and directed to take any and all actions necessary to comply with the provisions of the Code and the Voting Rights Act in carrying out and conducting the Election, whether or not expressly authorized herein, including making changes or additions to polling places or procedures to the extent required or desirable as determined by the Elections Administrator.

Section 16. Severability. If any provision, section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this Order, or the application of same to any person or set of circumstances is for any reason held to be unconstitutional, void, invalid, or unenforceable, neither the remaining portions of this Order nor their application to other persons or sets of circumstances shall be affected thereby, it being the intent of the Board in adopting this Order that no portion hereof or provision or regulation contained herein shall become inoperative or fail by reason of any unconstitutionality, voidness, invalidity or unenforceability of any other portion hereof, and all provisions of this Order are declared to be severable for that purpose.

Section 17. Effective Date. This Order shall take effect immediately upon its approval.

PASSED AND APPROVED the 21st day of August, 2023.

/s/ Phil McNeely ATTEST:

President, Board of Trustees /s/ Carla Fahey

Duncanville Independent School District Secretary, Board of Trustees

Duncanville Independent School District

AVISO DE ELECCIÓN DEL DUNCANVILLE ISD

POR EL PRESENTE, SE NOTIFICA que la Junta de Síndicos del Distrito Escolar Independiente de Duncanville ha convocado una elección de bonos que se celebrará dentro del Distrito el martes 7 de noviembre de 2023. A continuación, aparece una copia sustancial de la Orden adoptada por la Junta de Síndicos del Distrito que convoca la elección de bonos. DADO el 17 de octubre de 2023. /firma/ Carla Fahey, Secretaria de la Junta del Distrito Escolar Independiente de Duncanville.

ORDEN DE LA JUNTA DE SÍNDICOS DEL DISTRITO ESCOLAR INDEPENDIENTE DE DUNCANVILLE QUE CONVOCA A UNA ELECCIÓN DE BONOS A CELEBRARSE EL 7 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2023 DENTRO DEL DISTRITO, QUE ESTABLECE LAS DISPOSICIONES PARA LA CELEBRACIÓN Y LA ENTREGA DEL AVISO DE LA ELECCIÓN, E INCLUYE OTRAS DISPOSICIONES RELACIONADAS CON ESTO

EN VISTA DE QUE la Junta de Síndicos (la “Junta”) del Distrito Escolar Independiente de Duncanville (el “Distrito”) halla y determina que es necesario y aconsejable convocar y celebrar una elección para el Distrito y dentro del mismo sobre las proposiciones descritas más adelante en la presente; y

EN VISTA DE QUE la Junta halla, determina y declara que la asamblea en la cual se considera esta Orden está abierta al público, y que se dio el aviso público de la hora, el lugar y el propósito de la asamblea, según lo exige el Capítulo 551 del Código de Gobierno de Texas y sus enmiendas.

AHORA, POR LO TANTO, LA JUNTA DE SÍNDICOS DEL DISTRITO ESCOLAR INDEPENDIENTE DE DUNCANVILLE ORDENA:

Sección 1. Hallazgos. Las declaraciones contenidas en el preámbulo de esta Orden son verdaderas y correctas y, por la presente, se adoptan como determinaciones de hechos y como parte de las disposiciones operativas de la presente.

Sección 2. Elección ordenada; fecha; proposición. Se celebrará una elección de bonos (la “Elección”) para el Distrito y dentro del mismo el martes 7 de noviembre de 2023 (“Día de Elección”), una fecha de elección uniforme establecida por la Sección 41.001(a) del Código Electoral de Texas y sus enmiendas (el “Código”), según lo requerido por la ley de Texas. En la Elección se presentarán las siguientes proposiciones (las “Proposiciones”) a los votantes habilitados del Distrito de acuerdo con la ley:

DUNCANVILLE ISD – PROPOSICIÓN A

¿Se deberá autorizar a la Junta de Síndicos (la “Junta”) del Distrito Escolar Independiente de Duncanville (el “Distrito”) a emitir y vender a algún precio o precios los bonos del Distrito en la cantidad de $161,177,000 para construcción, adquisición, renovación, mejora y equipamiento de edificios escolares, incluidos equipos utilizados para propósitos de protección y seguridad escolares, ampliaciones de Educación Profesional y Técnica, y para la compra de nuevos autobuses escolares y la actualización de autobuses escolares con equipamiento de emergencia, seguridad o protección, bonos que pueden ser emitidos en diversas emisiones o series, vencerán por serie o de otro modo en no más de 40 años a partir de su fecha y devengarán interés a alguna tasa o tasas, sin exceder la tasa máxima autorizada por ley ahora o más adelante, como será determinado por la Junta a su criterio al momento de emisión; y se deberá autorizar a la Junta a imponer y comprometer, y hacer tasar y recaudar, impuestos anuales ad valorem sobre toda propiedad gravable en el Distrito, suficientes, sin límite en cuanto a tasa o cantidad, para pagar el capital y el interés de dichos bonos; dichos bonos a ser emitidos y dichos impuestos a ser gravados, comprometidos, tasados y recaudados bajo la constitución y las leyes del Estado de Texas, incluido el Código de Educación de Texas?

DUNCANVILLE ISD – PROPOSICIÓN B

¿Se deberá autorizar a la Junta de Síndicos (la “Junta”) del Distrito Escolar Independiente de Duncanville (el “Distrito”) a emitir y vender a algún precio o precios los bonos del Distrito en la cantidad de $8,823,000 para adquisición, mejora, equipamiento y actualización de tecnología, incluso monitores interactivos, computadoras y dispositivos tipo tablet para los estudiantes en el Distrito, bonos que pueden ser emitidos en diversas emisiones o series, vencerán por serie o de otro modo en no más de 40 años a partir de su fecha y devengarán interés a alguna tasa o tasas, sin exceder la tasa máxima autorizada por ley ahora o más adelante, como será determinado por la Junta a su criterio al momento de emisión; y se deberá autorizar a la Junta a imponer y comprometer, y hacer tasar y recaudar, impuestos anuales ad valorem sobre toda propiedad gravable en el Distrito, suficientes, sin límite en cuanto a tasa o cantidad, para pagar el capital y el interés de dichos bonos; dichos bonos a ser emitidos y dichos impuestos a ser gravados, comprometidos, tasados y recaudados bajo la constitución y las leyes del Estado de Texas, incluido el Código de Educación de Texas?

Sección 3. Boleta oficial de votación.

(a) La votación en la Elección y su votación anticipada se realizarán mediante el uso de sistemas de votación y boletas del Condado de Dallas, Texas (“Condado de Dallas” o el “Condado”) legalmente aprobados.

(b) La preparación del equipo necesario y las boletas oficiales de votación de la Elección deberá hacerse en conformidad con los requisitos del Código de forma de permitir a los electores votar “A FAVOR” o “EN CONTRA” de cada Proposición, que aparecerán en las boletas de votación básicamente de la siguiente forma:

DUNCANVILLE ISD – PROPOSICIÓN A

☐ A FAVOR )

☐ EN CONTRA )

“LA EMISIÓN DE $161,177,000 EN BONOS PARA LA CONSTRUCCIÓN, ADQUISICIÓN, RENOVACIÓN, MEJORA Y EQUIPAMIENTO DE EDIFICIOS ESCOLARES, INCLUIDOS EQUIPOS UTILIZADOS PARA PROPÓSITOS DE PROTECCIÓN Y SEGURIDAD ESCOLARES, ADICIONES DE EDUCACIÓN TÉCNICA Y PROFESIONAL, Y PARA LA COMPRA DE NUEVOS AUTOBUSES ESCOLARES Y LA ACTUALIZACIÓN DE AUTOBUSES ESCOLARES CON EQUIPOS DE EMERGENCIA, PROTECCIÓN O SEGURIDAD, Y LA IMPOSICIÓN DE UN IMPUESTO SUFICIENTE PARA PAGAR EL CAPITAL Y EL INTERÉS DE LOS BONOS. ESTO ES UN AUMENTO AL IMPUESTO PREDIAL”.

DUNCANVILLE ISD – PROPOSICIÓN B

☐ A FAVOR )

☐ EN CONTRA )

“LA EMISIÓN DE $8,823,000 EN BONOS PARA LA ADQUISICIÓN, MEJORA, EQUIPAMIENTO Y ACTUALIZACIÓN DE TECNOLOGÍA, INCLUSO MONITORES INTERACTIVOS, COMPUTADORAS Y DISPOSITIVOS TIPO TABLET PARA LOS ESTUDIANTES Y EL DISTRITO, Y LA IMPOSICIÓN DE UN IMPUESTO SUFICIENTE PARA PAGAR EL CAPITAL Y EL INTERÉS DE LOS BONOS. ESTO ES UN AUMENTO AL IMPUESTO PREDIAL”.

Sección 4. Materiales multilingües de la Elección. Todos los avisos, las instrucciones y las boletas de votación relacionados con la Elección deberán ser proporcionados a los votantes en inglés, español y vietnamita en cumplimiento con la Ley Federal de Derecho al Voto de 1965 y sus enmiendas (la “Ley de Derecho al Voto”) y el Código, incluido, sobre todo, el Capítulo 272 del Código que hace referencia a los requisitos bilingües.

Sección 5. Personas habilitadas para votar. Todos los votantes habilitados residentes del Distrito serán elegibles para votar en la Elección.

Sección 6. Precintos electorales, lugares de votación y horarios de votación del Día de Elección. Los precintos electorales para la Elección consistirán en el territorio dentro de los límites del Distrito situados dentro de un precinto electoral del Condado o más, ubicados en totalidad o en parte dentro del Distrito. Los números de precinto de los precintos electorales del Distrito serán los mismos que los asignados por el Condado para los precintos electorales del Condado. Por la presente, los lugares de votación para la Elección son designados como aquellos lugares identificados por el Administrador de Elecciones (como se define más adelante en este documento). La votación el Día de Elección se llevará a cabo en los lugares de votación para los precintos designados en el Anexo A adjunto a la presente, siendo dichos lugares incorporados por referencia a la presente para todo propósito; sin embargo, se dispone que dichos lugares pueden cambiarse si así lo instruyera el Administrador de Elecciones sin ninguna medida adicional del Distrito. Por la presente, se autoriza e instruye al Condado o a su Administrador de Elecciones a que hagan ciertos cambios de lugares de votación según sean necesarios para la celebración adecuada de la Elección, sin ninguna medida adicional del Distrito, y, por la presente, se autoriza al Presidente de la Junta o su representante designado a actualizar el Anexo A para que refleje los lugares designados por el Condado o el Administrador de Elecciones, lugares que, por la presente, se aprueban. El Día de Elección cada lugar de votación estará abierto de 7:00 a.m. a 7:00 p.m.

Sección 7. Administrador de Elecciones; Oficial de Votación Anticipada; Lugares, fechas y horarios de votación anticipada.

(a) Por la presente, se designa a Michael Scarpello, el Administrador de Elecciones del Condado de Dallas (el “Administrador de Elecciones”), como el Oficial de Votación Anticipada a efectos de esta Elección (el “Oficial de Votación Anticipada”), Administrador de Elecciones designado para el Distrito y agente para la custodia de los votos emitidos en la jurisdicción.

(b) La dirección del Oficial de Votación Anticipada del Condado de Dallas es Dallas County Elections Administration, 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas, Texas 75247, y se puede comunicar con él a través de: (i) Teléfono:(469) 627-8683, (ii) Correo electrónico: dallascountyvotes@dallascounty.org y (iii) Sitio web: https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/.

(c) Las solicitudes para votar por anticipado por correo deberán ser enviadas al Administrador de Elecciones por correo común a Michael Scarpello, Dallas County Election, Attn: Early Voting Clerk, 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas, Texas 75247, o por transportista común o contratado a Michael Scarpello, Dallas County Election, Attn: Early Voting Clerk, 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas, Texas 75247.

(d) Por la presente, se designa como principal lugar de votación anticipada a Elections Training/Warehouse 1460 Round Table Dr. Dallas Tx 75247.

(e) La votación anticipada en persona para todos los precintos electorales se llevará a cabo en los lugares, los horarios y las fechas indicados en el Anexo B adjunto e incorporado a la presente, o en ciertos otros lugares, horarios y fechas que de aquí en adelante puedan ser designados por el Condado o el Administrador de Elecciones del Condado según se dispone en el Convenio Electoral y sin otras medidas del Distrito. Por la presente, se autoriza al Presidente de la Junta o a su representante designado/a a actualizar el Anexo B para que refleje los lugares y horarios designados por el Condado o el Administrador de Elecciones, y por la presente, se aprueban dichos lugares.

(f) Por la presente, se autoriza al Administrador de Elecciones y/u Oficial de Votación Anticipada a designar a los miembros del consejo de Boletas de Votación Anticipada y a los jueces presidentes y jueces alternos para cada lugar de votación de acuerdo con los requisitos del Código. Cada uno de los jueces presidentes estará autorizado para aprobar a los funcionarios electorales necesarios para colaborar con la celebración de las Elecciones.

(g) Los horarios de votación pueden ser cambiados si así lo instruyera el Administrador de Elecciones sin ninguna medida adicional del Distrito. Por la presente, se autoriza e instruye al Administrador de Elecciones a que haga los cambios a los horarios de votación que sean necesarios para la celebración adecuada de la Elección.

Sección 8. Elección Conjunta. El Distrito ha determinado que lo mejor para el Distrito es participar en una elección conjunta con otras entidades gubernamentales en el Condado que celebran elecciones el Día de Elección y contratar los servicios electorales del Administrador de Elecciones (el “Convenio Electoral”).

Sección 9. Designación de funcionarios electorales. Los jueces electorales, los jueces alternos, los oficiales, los miembros del consejo de boletas de votación anticipada, los funcionarios de la estación central de conteo y demás personal necesario para celebrar la Elección serán designados, los jueces electorales y los jueces alternos pueden ser cambiados y la estación central de conteo se establecerá y se dotará de personal, todo según lo dispuesto en el Convenio Electoral, y por la presente, se aprueban dichas medidas. Además, por la presente, la Junta autoriza a la Presidente de la Junta a designar a cualquier otro oficial que no sea designado en la presente o nombrado en virtud del Convenio Electoral según sea necesario y adecuado para la celebración de la Elección en conformidad con el Código.

Sección 10. Aviso de Elección. Se dará aviso de la Elección a través de: (i) la publicación de una copia sustancial de esta Orden, en inglés, español y vietnamita, una vez no antes del trigésimo (30.o) día ni después del décimo (10.o) día anteriores a la fecha fijada para la Elección, en un periódico publicado en el Distrito (o que de otra forma cumpla con la ley aplicable), (ii) la colocación de una copia de esta Orden y del Documento de Información para los Votantes (como se define más adelante en la presente) en inglés, español y vietnamita, en el tablero de anuncios utilizado para colocar avisos de asambleas de la Junta y en por lo menos otros tres (3) lugares públicos dentro de los límites del Distrito, no antes del vigésimo primer (21.o) día anterior a la fecha fijada de la Elección y (iii) la colocación de una copia de esta Orden y del Documento de Información para los Votantes, en inglés, español y vietnamita en el sitio web del Distrito, en un lugar destacado y junto con el aviso de la Elección, el contenido de la Proposición y cualquier boleta de muestra preparada para la elección, a más tardar el vigésimo primer (21.o) día previo a la fecha fijada para la Elección y hasta el Día de Elección. Además, el Día de Elección y durante la votación anticipada en persona, esta Orden y el Documento de Información para los Votantes deberán estar colocados en un lugar destacado en cada lugar de votación. También se dará aviso de la Elección al Secretario del Condado y registrador de votantes del Condado no más tarde del sexagésimo (60.o) día antes del Día de Elección. Por la presente, se autoriza e instruye al Condado a colocar dicho aviso en su sitio web no más tarde del vigésimo primer (21.er) día anterior al Día de Elección. Se colocará el aviso de la Elección en el sitio web por internet del Distrito no más tarde del vigésimo primer (21.o) día antes de la elección, en cumplimiento de la Sección 4.009 del Código Electoral de Texas y sus enmiendas. El sitio web del Distrito es https://www.duncanvilleisd.org.

Sección 11. Celebración de la Elección. La Elección se llevará a cabo en conformidad con el Código, salvo por las modificaciones del Código de Educación de Texas, el Código de Gobierno de Texas y la Ley de Derecho al Voto, incluido, sobre todo, el Capítulo 272 del Código que hace referencia a los requisitos bilingües.

Sección 12. Información adicional requerida por la Sección 3.009 del Código Electoral.

(a) Deuda pendiente del Distrito. A la fecha de esta Orden, la cantidad total de capital de la deuda pendiente respaldada con impuestos del Distrito era de $180,145,000 y la cantidad total de interés pendiente sobre dicha deuda respaldada con impuestos era de $66,404,021.08. La tasa de impuestos ad valorem total del Distrito para el año fiscal 2022-2023 es de $1.2529 por cada $100 de tasación fiscal, tasa que está conformada por una tasa de impuesto de operaciones y mantenimiento de $0.9329 por cada $100 de tasación fiscal y una tasa de impuestos para el servicio de la deuda de $0.3200 por cada $100 de tasación fiscal sobre la propiedad gravable en el Distrito. La tasación gravable del Distrito para el año calendario 2023, a la fecha en que se estableció la tasa de impuestos actual, era de $6,718,333,118.

(b) Emisión de nueva deuda. El Distrito piensa emitir los bonos autorizados por la Proposición en el curso de un período de años en la forma y de acuerdo al cronograma que determinará la Junta en base a varios factores, incluidos, a título enunciativo pero no limitativo, las necesidades actuales del Distrito, los cambios demográficos, las condiciones prevalecientes del mercado, las tasaciones fiscales de propiedades en el Distrito, el uso de la deuda con tasa variable y la administración de la exposición de corto y largo plazo del Distrito a las tasas de interés. Las condiciones del mercado, los índices demográficos y los valores de tasación de propiedad varían dependiendo de un número de factores fuera del control del Distrito. Por lo tanto, el Distrito no puede garantizar, y no lo hace, una tasa de interés o tasa de impuesto específica asociada con los bonos autorizados por la Proposición. Por lo tanto, la información contenida en este párrafo se proporciona solamente con fines ilustrativos y no establece limitación ni restricción alguna ni crea un contrato con los votantes. El Distrito estima que, en función de la tasación fiscal gravable actual del Distrito, las condiciones actuales del mercado a la fecha de esta Orden y el crecimiento futuro estimado en la tasación fiscal gravable del Distrito, si la Proposición es aprobada y todos los bonos autorizados por la Proposición fuesen emitidos de acuerdo con el plan de finanzas previsto actual del Distrito, la tasa de interés máxima de los bonos se prevé que no supere el 5.25%.

(c) Información adicional requerida por la Sección 3.009 del Código. La información adicional requerida por la Sección 3.009 del Código aparece en las Secciones 2 y 3 de esta Orden.

Sección 13. Documentos de información para los votantes. Por la presente, la Junta aprueba un documento de información para los votantes para la Proposición (el “Documento de información para los votantes”), sustancialmente en las formas presentadas ante la Junta, con ciertos cambios que puedan ser aprobados por el Presidente de la Junta, el Superintendente del Distrito o su representante designado, actuando en nombre de la Junta, y en consulta con el abogado general, asesor legal conjunto de bonos y asesor financiero del Distrito, según lo prescrito por la Sección 1252.052(b) del Código de Gobierno de Texas.

Se autoriza e instruye además al Presidente de la Junta, al Superintendente del Distrito o su representante designado, actuando en nombre de la Junta, a colocar o disponer la colocación del Documento de información para los votantes de la manera dispuesta bajo la Sección 10 de esta Orden, y adicionalmente en el sitio web del Distrito en una manera con fácil acceso a partir no más tarde del vigésimo primer (21.er) día antes de la fecha programada para la Elección y hasta el día después del Día de Elección.

Sección 14. Hallazgos y determinaciones La Junta halla y determina que las instalaciones y los equipos a ser adquiridos, construidos, renovados o equipados en virtud de la Proposición A son predominantemente para la instrucción requerida en salón de clase y operaciones administrativas indispensables para el plantel docente y el personal, gimnasios, patios o áreas de juegos, equipos que se usan para propósitos de seguridad escolar y/o para infraestructura tecnológica esencial para la construcción de una instalación.

Sección 15. Medidas necesarias. Por la presente, se autoriza e instruye al Presidente de la Junta o al Superintendente o a su representante designado, actuando en nombre de la Junta, y en consulta con el abogado y el asesor legal conjunto de bonos del Distrito, a que tome todas y cada una de las medidas necesarias para cumplir con las disposiciones del Código y de la Ley de Derechos de Votación para realizar y llevar a cabo la Elección, sean expresamente autorizadas en la presente o no, incluso hacer cambios o adiciones de lugares de votación o procedimientos electorales en la medida que sean requeridos o deseables como lo determine el Administrador de Elecciones.

Sección 16. Divisibilidad. Si cualquier disposición, sección, subsección, oración, cláusula o frase de esta Orden o la aplicación de ella a cualquier persona o conjunto de circunstancias es por alguna razón hallada inconstitucional, nula, no válida o imposible de hacer cumplir, ni las porciones restantes de esta Orden ni su aplicación a otras personas o conjunto de circunstancias será afectada por esto, en tanto la intención de la Junta al adoptar esta Orden es que ninguna porción de ella o disposición o norma contenida en la presente llegue a ser inoperativa o falle debido a la inconstitucionalidad, nulidad, no validez o imposibilidad de cumplimiento de cualquier otra porción de ella, y todas las disposiciones de esta Orden se declaran divisibles a tales efectos.

Sección 17. Fecha de entrada en vigencia. Esta Orden entrará en vigencia inmediatamente después de su aprobación.

ACEPTADA Y APROBADA el 21 de agosto de 2023.

/firma/ Phil McNeely ATESTIGUA:

Presidente de la Junta de Síndicos /firma/ Carla Fahey

Distrito Escolar Independiente de Duncanville Secretaria de la Junta de Síndicos

Distrito Escolar Independiente de Duncanville

THÔNG BÁO BẦU CỬ CỦA DUNCANVILLE ISD

ĐÂY LÀ THÔNG BÁO về việc Hội Đồng Quản Trị Học Khu Độc Lập Duncanville đã yêu cầu tổ chức một cuộc bầu cử cấp phép phát hành trái phiếu trong phạm vi Học Khu vào thứ Ba, ngày 7 tháng Mười Một, 2023. Dưới đây là bản sao y của Lệnh được Hội Đồng Quản Trị Học Khu thông qua, yêu cầu tổ chức cuộc bầu cử cấp phép phát hành trái phiếu. BAN HÀNH ngày 17 tháng Mười, 2023. /s/ Carla Fahey, Thư Ký Hội Đồng Quản Trị, Học Khu Độc Lập Duncanville.

LỆNH CỦA BAN QUẢN TRỊ HỌC KHU ĐỘC LẬP DUNCANVILLE YÊU CẦU TỔ CHỨC MỘT CUỘC BẦU CỬ CẤP PHÉP PHÁT HÀNH TRÁI PHIẾU ĐƯỢC TỔ CHỨC VÀO NGÀY 7 THÁNG MƯỜI MỘT, 2023 TRONG PHẠM VI HỌC KHU; LẬP CÁC ĐIỀU KHOẢN QUY ĐỊNH VỀ VIỆC TIẾN HÀNH VÀ THÔNG BÁO BẦU CỬ; VÀ CÓ CÁC ĐIỀU KHOẢN QUY ĐỊNH KHÁC LIÊN QUAN ĐẾN CUỘC BẦU CỬ ĐÓ

XÉT THẤY RẰNG, Ban Quản Trị (“Ban Quản Trị”) Học Khu Độc Lập Duncanville (“Học Khu”) thấy và quyết định cần và nên yêu cầu và tổ chức một cuộc bầu cử cho và trong phạm vi Học Khu để biểu quyết về các kế hoạch đề nghị được trình bày trong phần sau đây; và

XÉT THẤY RẰNG, Hội Đồng Quản Trị, nhận định và quyết định rằng cuộc họp xem xét Lệnh này được tổ chức công khai, và thời gian, địa điểm và mục đích của cuộc họp đã được thông báo công khai, theo quy định của Chương 551, Bộ Luật Chính Quyền Texas, bản tu chính.

VÌ VẬY BÂY GIỜ, BAN QUẢN TRỊ HỌC KHU ĐỘC LẬP DUNCANVILLE RA LỆNH:

Mục 1. Kết Luận. Các câu trình bày trong phần mở đầu của Lệnh này là đúng và chính xác và theo đây được phê chuẩn là thông tin thực tế và là một phần của các điều khoản có hiệu lực thi hành của Lệnh này.

Mục 2. Cuộc bầu cử được lệnh tổ chức; Ngày; Kế hoạch đề nghị Một cuộc bầu cử cấp phép phát hành trái phiếu (“Cuộc Bầu Cử”) sẽ được tổ chức cho và trong phạm vi Học Khu vào thứ Ba, ngày 7 tháng Mười Một, 2023 (“Ngày Bầu Cử”), là ngày bầu cử đồng loạt theo quy định của Mục 41.001(a), Bộ Luật Bầu Cử Texas, bản tu chính (“Bộ Luật”), theo quy định của luật pháp Texas. Tại Cuộc Bầu Cử, các kế hoạch đề nghị (“Kế Hoạch Đề Nghị”) sau đây sẽ được đệ trình cho các cử tri hội đủ điều kiện của Học Khu theo quy định của luật pháp:

DUNCANVILLE ISD – KẾ HOẠCH ĐỀ NGHỊ A

Hội Đồng Quản Trị (“Hội Đồng”) của Học Khu Độc Lập Duncanville (“Học Khu”) có được phép phát hành và bán các trái phiếu của Học Khu ở bất kỳ (các) mức giá nào với tổng trị giá là $161,177,000 để xây, mua lại, tu bổ, cải tiến và trang bị cho các tòa nhà trường học, bao gồm cả phương tiện sử dụng cho các mục đích an toàn và an ninh trường học, các bổ sung cho Giáo Dục Nghề Nghiệp và Kỹ Thuật, và để mua các xe buýt học đường mới và trang bị thêm thiết bị khẩn cấp, an toàn hoặc an ninh cho xe buýt trường học, trong đó các trái phiếu này có thể được phát hành làm nhiều đợt hoặc nhiều kỳ, đáo hạn định kỳ hoặc trong số năm không quá 40 năm kể từ ngày phát hành, và sẽ chịu bất kỳ (các) mức lãi suất nào, không quá mức tối đa hiện đang hoặc sau này được luật pháp cho phép, tùy theo quyết định của Hội Đồng trong phạm vi quyền hạn của Hội Đồng vào thời điểm phát hành; và Hội Đồng có được phép được phép áp dụng và cam kết sử dụng, và cho áp thuế và thu các khoản thuế giá trị tài sản hàng năm đối với tất cả các bất động sản phải đóng thuế trong Học Khu ở mức thỏa đáng, mà không giới hạn về mức thuế hoặc số tiền thuế, để trả tiền gốc và lãi suất của các trái phiếu nói trên; các trái phiếu nói trên sẽ được phát hành và các khoản thuế nói trên sẽ được áp dụng, cam kết sử dụng, đánh giá, và thu chiếu theo hiến pháp và luật pháp của Tiểu Bang Texas, bao gồm cả Bộ Luật Giáo Dục Texas hay không?

DUNCANVILLE ISD – KẾ HOẠCH ĐỀ NGHỊ B

Hội Đồng Quản Trị (“Hội Đồng”) Học Khu Độc Lập Duncanville (“Học Khu”) có được phép phát hành và bán các trái phiếu của Học Khu ở bất kỳ (các) mức giá nào với tổng trị giá là $8,823,000 để mua, cải tiến, trang bị và cập nhật thiết bị công nghệ, trong đó bao gồm các màn hình tương tác, máy tính và thiết bị máy tính bảng cho học sinh ở Học Khu, các trái phiếu này có thể được phát hành làm nhiều đợt hoặc nhiều kỳ, đáo hạn định kỳ hoặc không quá 40 năm kể từ ngày phát hành, và sẽ chịu bất kỳ (các) mức lãi suất nào, không quá mức tối đa hiện đang hoặc sau này sẽ được luật pháp cho phép, tùy theo quyết định của Hội Đồng trong phạm vi quyền hạn của Hội Đồng vào thời điểm phát hành; và Hội Đồng có được phép đánh thuế, áp dụng, và yêu cầu định giá và thu các khoản thuế giá trị tài sản hàng năm đối với tất cả các bất động sản chịu thuế trong phạm vi Học Khu, ở mức thỏa đáng, mà không giới hạn mức thuế hoặc số tiền thuế, để trả tiền gốc và lãi của các trái phiếu nói trên; các trái phiếu này sẽ được phát hành và các khoản thuế nói trên sẽ được áp dụng, cam kết sử dụng, đánh giá, và thu chiếu theo hiến pháp và luật pháp Tiểu Bang Texas, bao gồm cả Bộ Luật Giáo Dục Texas hay không?

Mục 3. Lá Phiếu Chính Thức.

(a) Việc bỏ phiếu trong Cuộc Bầu Cử, và thủ tục bỏ phiếu sớm của cuộc bầu cử này, sẽ sử dụng các lá phiếu và hệ thống bỏ phiếu của Quận Dallas, Texas (“Quận Dallas” hoặc “Quận”) đã được phê chuẩn hợp pháp.

(b) Việc chuẩn bị phương tiện máy móc cần thiết và lá phiếu chính thức cho Cuộc Bầu Cử sẽ theo đúng các quy định của Bộ Luật để cho phép các cử tri bỏ phiếu “THUẬN” hoặc “CHỐNG”, và Kế Hoạch Đề Nghị này sẽ được trình bày trên lá phiếu chủ yếu theo định dạng như sau:

DUNCANVILLE ISD – KẾ HOẠCH ĐỀ NGHỊ A

☐ THUẬN )

☐ CHỐNG )

“PHÁT HÀNH CÁC TRÁI PHIẾU TRỊ GIÁ $161,177,000 ĐỂ XÂY DỰNG, MUA LẠI, SỬA CHỮA, CẢI TIẾN VÀ TRANG BỊ CHO CÁC TÒA NHÀ HỌC ĐƯỜNG, BAO GỒM THIẾT BỊ SỬ DỤNG CHO CÁC MỤC ĐÍCH BẢO VỆ AN TOÀN VÀ AN NINH TRƯỜNG HỌC, CÁC BỔ SUNG CHO CƠ SỞ GIÁO DỤC NGHỀ VÀ HƯỚNG NGHIỆP, VÀ ĐỂ MUA CÁC XE BUÝT TRƯỜNG HỌC MỚI VÀ ĐỂ TRANG BỊ THÊM CHO XE BUÝT TRƯỜNG HỌC VỚI CÁC THIẾT BỊ KHẨN CẤP, AN TOÀN HOẶC THIẾT BỊ AN NINH, VÀ ĐÁNH THUẾ ĐỦ ĐỂ THANH TOÁN VỐN VÀ LÃI SUẤT CỦA CÁC TRÁI PHIẾU. ĐÂY LÀ KHOẢN TĂNG THUẾ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN.”

DUNCANVILLE ISD – KẾ HOẠCH ĐỀ NGHỊ B

☐ THUẬN )

☐ CHỐNG )

“VIỆC PHÁT HÀNH CÁC TRÁI PHIẾU TRỊ GIÁ $8,823,000 ĐỂ MUA LẠI, CẢI TIẾN, TRANG BỊ VÀ CẬP NHẬT CÁC THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHỆ HIỆN ĐẠI, BAO GỒM CÁC MÀN HÌNH TƯƠNG TÁC, CÁC MÁY TÍNH ĐIỆN TOÁN VÀ THIẾT BỊ MÁY TÍNH BẢNG CHO CÁC EM HỌC SINH TRONG HỌC KHU, VÀ ĐÁNH THUẾ ĐỦ ĐỂ THANH TOÁN VỐN VÀ LÃI SUẤT CỦA CÁC TRÁI PHIẾU. ĐÂY LÀ KHOẢN TĂNG THUẾ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN.”

Mục 4. Tài Liệu Bầu Cử Đa Ngôn Ngữ. Tất cả các thông báo, hướng dẫn, và phiếu bầu liên quan đến Cuộc Bầu Cử sẽ được cung cấp cho cử tri bằng cả tiếng Anh, tiếng Tây Ban Nha và tiếng Việt theo quy định của Đạo Luật Liên Bang về Quyền Bỏ Phiếu ban hành năm 1965, bản tu chính (“Đạo Luật Quyền Bầu Cử”), và của Bộ Luật, cụ thể bao gồm Chương 272 của Bộ Luật liên quan tới các quy định song ngữ.

Mục 5. Những Người Hội Đủ Điều Kiện Bỏ Phiếu. Tất cả các cử tri là cư dân đủ điều kiện của Học Khu sẽ hội đủ điều kiện bỏ phiếu trong Cuộc Bầu Cử.

Mục 6. Các phân khu bầu cử, Địa điểm bỏ phiếu và Giờ bỏ phiếu vào Ngày Bầu Cử. Các phân khu bầu cử cho Cuộc bầu cử sẽ bao gồm phần lãnh thổ trong ranh giới của Thành phố nằm trong một hoặc nhiều phân khu bầu cử của Học Khu nằm toàn bộ hoặc một phần trong Học Khu. Số phân khu bầu cử cho các phân khu bầu cử của Học Khu sẽ giống với số được Quận chỉ định cho các phân khu bầu cử của Quận. Các địa điểm bỏ phiếu cho Cuộc bầu cử theo đây được chỉ định là những địa điểm do Viên Chức Phụ Trách Bầu Cử xác định (như được định nghĩa ở đây). Thủ tục bỏ phiếu vào Ngày Bầu Cử sẽ diễn ra tại các địa điểm cho các phân khu bầu cử được ấn định trong Phụ lục A đính kèm theo đây, và các địa điểm đó được đưa vào tài liệu này dưới dạng tham chiếu và là một phần của tài liệu này cho mọi mục đích; tuy nhiên, với điều kiện là các địa điểm đó có thể được thay đổi nếu có sự chỉ dẫn của Viên Chức Phụ Trách Bầu Cử mà không cần Học Khu phải làm gì thêm. Quận Hạt hoặc các Quản Trị Viên phụ trách Bầu Cử tương ứng của các quận theo đây được ủy quyền và chỉ đạo thực hiện những thay đổi như vậy tại các địa điểm bỏ phiếu nếu có thể cần thiết cho việc tiến hành Bầu cử đúng đắn mà không cần thêm hành động của Học Khu và Chủ Tịch Hội Đồng hoặc người được chỉ định của họ theo đây được ủy quyền cập nhật Phụ lục A để phản ánh các địa điểm được chỉ định bởi Quận hạt hoặc các Quản Trị Viên Phụ Trách Bầu Cử tương ứng của họ, những địa điểm được chấp thuận theo đây. Mỗi địa điểm phòng phiếu sẽ mở cửa từ 7 giờ sáng đến 7 giờ tối vào Ngày Bầu Cử.

Mục 7. Quản Trị Viên phụ trách Bầu Cử; Thư Ký phụ trách Bỏ Phiếu Sớm; Các Địa Điểm và Ngày Giờ Tổ Chức Thủ Tục Bỏ Phiếu Sớm.

(a) Michael Scarpello, Quản trị viên Bầu cử Quận Dallas (“Quản trị viên Bầu cử”) theo đây được bổ nhiệm làm Thư ký phụ trách thủ tục Bỏ phiếu Sớm cho các mục đích của Cuộc Bầu cử này (“Thư ký thủ tục Bỏ phiếu Sớm”) và được chỉ định Quản trị viên phụ trách Bầu cử cho Học Khu và đại diện cho người giám sát các lá phiếu đã bỏ phiếu trong khu vực pháp lý.

(b) Địa chỉ của Thư ký phụ trách Bỏ phiếu Sớm của Quận Dallas là Dallas County Elections Administration, 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas, Texas 75247, và thông tin liên hệ của Thư Ký phụ trách Bỏ Phiếu Sớm là: (i) Điện thoại:(469) 627-8683, (ii) Email: dallascountyvotes@dallascounty.org, và (iii) Website: https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/.

(c) Đơn xin bỏ phiếu sớm qua đường bưu điện sẽ được nộp cho Quản trị viên Bầu cử bằng dịch vụ bưu chính thông thường tới cho Michael Scarpello, Dallas County Election, Attn: Early Voting Clerk, 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas, Texas 75247, hoặc qua dịch vụ đưa thư thông thường hoặc đưa thư theo hợp đồng tới cho Michael Scarpello, Dallas County Election, Attn: Early Voting Clerk, 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas, Texas 75247.

(d) Các địa điểm bỏ phiếu sớm chính cho Quận Dallas theo đây được ấn định là Elections Training/Warehouse 1460 Round Table Dr. Dallas, TX 75247

(e) Thủ tục đích thân tới bỏ phiếu sớm cho tất cả các phân khu bầu cử sẽ diễn ra tại các địa điểm và ngày giờ quy định trong Phụ Lục B kèm theo đây và được đưa vào trong lệnh này, hoặc tại các địa điểm, ngày và giờ khác sau này sẽ được Quận Hạt hoặc Quản Trị Viên phụ trách Bầu Cử ấn định, như qui định trong Thỏa Thuận Tổ Chức Bầu Cử mà Học Khu không cần phải làm gì thêm. Chủ Tịch Hội Đồng Quản Trị hoặc người được ủy quyền theo đây được phép cập nhật Phụ Lục B để phản ánh đúng các địa điểm và ngày giờ do Quận Hạt hoặc Quản Trị Viên phụ trách Bầu Cử qui định, và các địa điểm đó theo đây được phê chuẩn.

(f) Các Quản Trị Viên phụ trách Bầu Cử và/hoặc các Thư Ký phụ trách Bỏ Phiếu Sớm theo đây được phép bổ nhiệm các thành viên ủy ban phụ trách bỏ phiếu sớm và trưởng ban điều hành cũng như trưởng ban điều hành dự khuyết cho mỗi địa điểm bỏ phiếu theo các yêu cầu của Bộ Luật. Mỗi trưởng ban điều hành bầu cử sẽ được ủy quyền phê chuẩn các thư ký bầu cử cần thiết để hỗ trợ việc tiến hành các cuộc Bầu cử.

(g) Thời gian bỏ phiếu có thể được thay đổi nếu Quản Trị Viên phụ trách Bầu Cử quyết định như vậy mà Học Khu không cần phải làm gì thêm. Các Quản Trị Viên phụ trách Bầu Cử theo đây được phép và được chỉ thị thực hiện các thay đổi về thời gian bỏ phiếu khi cần để tiến hành Cuộc Bầu Cử đúng quy định.

Mục 8. Cuộc Bầu Cử Kết Hợp. Học Khu thấy rằng tham gia tổ chức bầu cử kết hợp với các cơ quan chính quyền khác trong Quận tổ chức các cuộc bầu cử vào Ngày Bầu Cử và ký hợp đồng với Quản Trị Viên phụ trách Bầu Cử cho các dịch vụ tuyển cử là có lợi nhất cho Học Khu (“Thỏa Thuận Tổ Chức Bầu Cử”).

Mục 9. Bổ Nhiệm các Viên Chức Bầu Cử. Các trưởng ban điều hành bầu cử, các trưởng ban điều hành dự khuyết, thư ký, các thành viên ủy ban bỏ phiếu sớm, các viên chức điều hành trạm kiểm phiếu trung tâm, và nhân sự khác cần thiết để tiến hành Cuộc Bầu Cử sẽ được bổ nhiệm, các trưởng ban điều hành bầu cử và các trưởng ban điều hành dự khuyết có thể thay đổi, và trạm kiểm phiếu trung tâm sẽ được thiết lập và tuyển dụng nhân sự theo như quy định trong Thỏa Thuận Tổ Chức Bầu Cử và các công việc đó theo đây được phê chuẩn. Theo đây, Hội Đồng Quản Trị cho phép Chủ Tịch Hội Đồng Quản Trị bổ nhiệm các viên chức khác không được quy định trong tài liệu này hoặc được bổ nhiệm theo Thỏa Thuận Tổ Chức Bầu Cử nếu cần thiết và thích hợp để tiến hành Cuộc Bầu Cử chiếu theo Bộ Luật.

Mục 10. Thông Báo Bầu Cử. Cuộc Bầu Cử sẽ được thông báo bằng cách: (i) đăng một bản sao y của Lệnh này, bằng tiếng Anh, tiếng Tây Ban Nha và tiếng Việt, với lần xuất bản đầu tiên xảy ra trong vòng mười (10) ngày trước ngày ấn định cho Cuộc Bầu Cử, trên một tờ báo phát hành trong Học Khu (hoặc điều đó tuân theo luật hiện hành), (ii) niêm yết một bản sao của Lệnh này và Tài Liệu Thông Tin dành cho Cử Tri (như được định nghĩa sau đây), bằng tiếng Anh, tiếng Tây Ban Nha, và tiếng Việt trên bảng thông báo được sử dụng để đăng thông báo về các cuộc họp của Hội đồng và tại ba (3) địa điểm công cộng khác trong phạm vi ranh giới của Học Khu, trễ nhất là ngày thứ hai mươi mốt (21) trước ngày ấn định cho Cuộc Bầu Cử, và (iii) đăng một bản sao của Lệnh này và Tài Liệu Thông Tin Hướng Dẫn Cử Tri, bằng tiếng Anh, tiếng Tây Ban Nha, và tiếng Việt, trên website của Thành Phố, ở nơi dễ nhìn thấy và cùng với thông báo về Cuộc Bầu Cử, và nội dung của Kế Hoạch Đề Nghị và bất kỳ lá phiếu mẫu nào được chuẩn bị cho cuộc bầu cử, trễ nhất là ngày thứ hai mươi mốt (21) trước ngày ấn định cho Cuộc Bầu Cử cho đến hết Ngày Bầu Cử. Ngoài ra, Sắc Lệnh này và Tài Liệu Thông Tin Hướng Dẫn Cử Tri sẽ được niêm yết ở một nơi dễ thấy tại mỗi địa điểm bỏ phiếu vào Ngày Bầu cử và trong giai đoạn đích thân tới bỏ phiếu sớm. Thông báo Bầu Cử cũng sẽ được cung cấp cho thư ký quận và viên chức ghi danh cử tri trễ nhất là ngày thứ sáu mươi (60) trước Ngày Bầu Cử; và theo thông báo đó Quận theo đây được phép và được chỉ thị đăng trên website của quận trễ nhất là ngày thứ hai mốt (21) trước Ngày Bầu Cử. Thông báo về Cuộc bầu cử sẽ được đăng lên trang web của Học Khu không muộn hơn ngày thứ hai mươi mốt (21) trước ngày bầu cử, tuân theo Mục 4.009, Bộ luật Bầu cử Texas, đã được sửa đổi. Trang mạng của Học Khu có thể được truy cập ở địa chỉ https://www.duncanvilleisd.org.

Mục 11. Tiến Hành Cuộc Bầu Cử. Cuộc Bầu Cử sẽ được tổ chức theo quy định của Bộ Luật, trừ khi được tu chính bởi Bộ Luật Giáo Dục Texas, Bộ Luật Chính Quyền Texas, và Đạo Luật về Quyền Bỏ Phiếu, cụ thể bao gồm Chương 272 của Bộ Luật liên quan tới các quy định song ngữ.

Mục 12. Thông Tin Thêm theo Yêu Cầu của Mục 3.009 Bộ Luật Bầu Cử.

(a) Khoản Nợ Chưa Trả của Học Khu. Tính đến ngày ban hành Lệnh này, tổng số tiền gốc chưa trả của khoản nợ được đài thọ bằng thuế của Học Khu là $180,145,000, và tổng số tiền lãi suất chưa trả của khoản nợ được đài thọ bằng thuế đó là $66,404,021.08. Tổng mức thuế suất của Học Khu đối với năm tài khóa 2022-23 là $1.2529 trên mỗi $100 giá trị được định thuế, bao gồm một mức thuế suất hoạt động và bảo trì là $0.9329 trên mỗi $100 giá trị định thuế và phần thuế suất trả nợ bằng giá trị tài sản là $0.3200 trên mỗi $100 giá trị định thuế của bất động sản phải đóng thuế trong Học Khu. Giá trị được định thuế của Học Khu cho năm dương lịch 2023, kể từ ngày áp dụng mức thuế hiện hành, là $6,718,333,118.

(b) Phát Hành Khoản Nợ Mới. Học Khu dự định phát hành các trái phiếu được Kế Hoạch Đề Nghị cho phép, trong nhiều năm, theo cách thức và phù hợp với lịch trình do Hội Đồng Quản Trị quyết định dựa trên nhiều yếu tố, bao gồm nhưng không giới hạn ở nhu cầu hiện tại vào thời điểm đó của Học Khu, các thay đổi về nhân khẩu, điều kiện thị trường hiện hành, các giá trị được định giá của bất động sản trong Học Khu, việc sử dụng khoản nợ có mức lãi suất thay đổi và quản lý rủi ro lãi suất dài hạn và ngắn hạn của Học Khu. Các điều kiện thị trường, thông tin nhân khẩu, và giá trị được định thuế của bất động sản thay đổi dựa trên nhiều yếu tố vượt ngoài tầm kiểm soát của Học Khu. Do đó, Khu Học Chánh không thể và không bảo đảm một mức lãi suất hoặc mức thuế suất cụ thể liên quan đến các trái phiếu được cho phép theo Kế Hoạch Đề Nghị. Do vậy, thông tin trong đoạn này chỉ được dùng để minh họa chứ không đặt ra bất kỳ giới hạn hoặc hạn chế nào hoặc tạo nên giao kèo với các cử tri. Học Khu đã ước tính rằng, dựa trên giá trị được định thuế hiện tại của Học Khu, các điều kiện thị trường hiện tại tính đến ngày ra Sắc Lệnh này, và dự tính tăng trưởng trong tương lai của giá trị được định thuế, nếu Kế Hoạch Đề Nghị được phê chuẩn và tất cả các trái phiếu được đề xuất trong Kế Hoạch Đề Nghị này được phát hành theo dự án kế hoạch tài chánh hiện tại của Học Khu, mức lãi suất tối đa của các trái phiếu này dự kiến sẽ không vượt quá 5.25%.

(c) Thông Tin Thêm theo Yêu Cầu của Mục 3.009 Bộ Luật Bầu Cử. Thông tin bổ sung theo quy định của Mục 3.009 của Bộ Luật đều có trong các Mục 2 và 3 của Lệnh này.

Mục 13. Các Tài Liệu Thông Tin Hướng Dẫn Cử Tri. Hội Đồng theo đây phê chuẩn một tài liệu thông tin hướng dẫn cử tri cho Kế Hoạch Đề Nghị (“Tài Liệu Thông Tin Hướng Dẫn Cử Tri”), chủ yếu có định dạng như đã đệ trình cho Hội Đồng, và các thay đổi đó có thể được phê chuẩn bởi Chủ Tịch Hội Đồng, Tổng Giám Đốc Học Khu, hoặc người đại diện của họ, thay mặt cho Hội Đồng, với sự tham vấn của trưởng ban pháp lý của Học khu, luật sư đồng tư vấn về trái phiếu, và chuyên gia cố vấn tài chánh, như quy định trong Mục 1251.052(b), Bộ Luật Chính Quyền Texas.

Chủ tịch Hội đồng, Tổng Giám đốc Học khu, hoặc người đại diện của họ, thay mặt cho Hội đồng, được ủy quyền và chỉ đạo để đăng hoặc cung cấp thông tin cho việc đăng Tài liệu Thông tin hướng dẫn Cử tri theo cách được qui định trong Mục 10 của Lệnh này, và trên trang web của Học khu một cách dễ dàng để có thể truy cập, bắt đầu không muộn hơn ngày thứ hai mươi mốt (21) trước ngày được ấn định cho Cuộc Bầu cử và kết thúc vào một ngày sau Ngày Bầu cử.

Mục 14. Kết quả và Quyết định. Hội đồng phát hiện và xác định rằng cơ sở vật chất và thiết bị được mua lại, xây dựng, cải tạo hoặc trang bị theo Kế Hoạch Đề Nghị A chủ yếu dành cho việc giảng dạy trong lớp học và các hoạt động hành chính cần thiết cho giảng viên và nhân viên, nhà thi đấu, sân chơi hoặc khu vui chơi, thiết bị được sử dụng cho mục đích an ninh trường học, và/hoặc cơ sở hạ tầng công nghệ không thể thiếu để xây dựng cơ sở nhà trường.

Mục 15. Các Công Việc Cần Thiết. Chủ Tịch Hội Đồng Quản Trị hoặc Tổng Giám Đốc Học Khu hoặc người được ủy quyền, thay mặt cho Hội Đồng Quản Trị, sau khi hội ý với luật sư của Học Khu và luật sư đồng tư vấn về trái phiếu, theo đây được phép và được chỉ thị thực hiện bất kỳ và tất cả các công việc cần thiết để chấp hành các điều khoản quy định của Bộ Luật và Đạo Luật về Quyền Bỏ Phiếu về việc tổ chức và tiến hành Cuộc Bầu Cử, cho dù có được cho phép rõ ràng trong tài liệu này hay không, kể cả thực hiện các thay đổi hoặc bổ sung đối với các địa điểm bỏ phiếu hoặc thủ tục trong phạm vi Quản Trị Viên phụ trách Bầu Cử yêu cầu hoặc mong muốn.

Mục 16. Khả Năng Tách Rời. Nếu bất kỳ điều khoản qui định, mục, tiểu mục, câu, hoặc cụm từ nào của Lệnh này, hoặc việc áp dụng các phần đó cho bất kỳ người nào hoặc tình huống nào được coi là không có cơ sở, vô hiệu lực, không có giá trị hoặc không thể thi hành vì bất kỳ lý do gì, các phần còn lại của Lệnh này cũng như việc áp dụng các phần đó cho những người khác hoặc các tình huống khác sẽ không bị ảnh hưởng, và mục đích của Hội Đồng Quản Trị khi thông qua Lệnh này là không có phần nào của Lệnh này hoặc điều khoản qui định hoặc quy chế có trong Lệnh này sẽ không thể thực hiện được vì bất kỳ phần nào khác trong Lệnh này không có cơ sở, vô giá trị, không có hiệu lực hoặc không thể thi hành, và tất cả các điều khoản qui định của Lệnh này đều được coi là tách rời vì mục đích đó.

Mục 17. Ngày Có Hiệu Lực. Lệnh này sẽ có hiệu lực ngay lập tức sau khi phê chuẩn.

ĐƯỢC THÔNG QUA VÀ PHÊ CHUẨN ngày 21 tháng Tám, 2023.

/s/ Phil McNeely CHỨNG THỰC:

Chủ Tịch, Hội Đồng Quản Trị /s/ Carla Fahey

Học Khu Độc Lập Duncanville Thư Ký, Hội Đồng Quản Trị

Học Khu Độc Lập Duncanville