Duncanville Invites You To Annual Red, White and BBQ Event July 4-6

Duncanville, TX – June 19, 2024 – The City of Duncanville warmly invites you to join our community for a star-spangled celebration at the annual Red, White, and BBQ event from July 4 to July 6 at Armstrong Park (100 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville, TX). This three-day extravaganza, sanctioned by the Champions Barbecue Alliance, promises an exciting Independence Day weekend filled with festivities for all ages. Duncanville aims to provide a vibrant community celebration for Independence Day, bringing together families and friends to enjoy great food, live entertainment, and festive activities.

Event Highlights:

Thursday, July 4:

• Duncanville Lion’s Club Independence Day Parade at 9:00 AM

• Music begins at 3:00 PM

• Fireworks Show: The night will culminate in a spectacular fireworks display at 9:30 PM.

Friday, July 5:

• DJ begins at 6:00 PM

• Welcome at 7:30 PM

• Featuring the Cruel Summer – Live Band Tribute to Taylor Swift at 8:00 PM

Saturday, July 6:

• 4-Meat BBQ Cook-o

• Starting with our welcome at 10:00 AM

• Cook-O Judging begins at 12:00 PM

• Cook-O Awards begin at 4:30 PM

• Music begins at 5:15 PM

Wristbands: Entry wristbands are available at the Duncanville Recreation Center (201 James Collins Blvd.)

To register for the BBQ contests or become a vendor, please contact Angela Owens at

angela.owens@duncanvilletx.gov.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate Independence Day with your community at Duncanville’s “Red, White, and BBQ”. Mark your calendars, bring your family and friends, and join us for an unforgettable weekend of fun and festivities!