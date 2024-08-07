Duncanville City Manager Doug Finch Discusses Challenges & Opportunities

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Duncanville’s new City Manager Doug Finch took office Jan. 8 this year, and it’s been a rollercoaster ride ever since. On a recent visit, we asked him to update our readers on some of the highs and lows since he took over management of the City of Champions.

FDN: What are the biggest challenges you encountered in taking over management of the City?

CM: Since my first day on January 8, the City of Duncanville has faced a series of significant challenges. On day one, we learned the Mayor would not be seeking re-election, setting the stage for a period of transition. The following day, Police Chief Mark LiVigni announced his retirement, followed shortly by Fire Chief Sam Rohde’s decision to step down. We also saw the resignation of Economic Development Director Gus Garcia, who left for another position. Additionally, we have experienced numerous vacancies, including key positions in Public Works and various assistant roles.

Compounding these issues, on April 11, our IT system crashed, disrupting communication between departments, preventing citizens from paying water bills online, and hampering our operational efficiency until the issues were resolved.

Positive Developments

Despite these challenges, there have been positive developments. We are pleased to have hired a new IT Director, Finance Director, Assistant Finance Director, Economic Development Director, Assistant Economic Development Director, all who bring extensive experience to their roles. These events have certainly tested our resilience, but they have also underscored our commitment to navigating these difficulties and continuing to improve our city.

Assistant City Manager Robert Brown—who also served as Interim City Manager until my arrival—recently announced his retirement will be Aug. 30. Some of the biggest challenges have been personnel vacancies, financial updates including audit, and the IT system. We now have 14 new directors or assistant directors since Jan. We were fortunate to hire new Economic Development Director Victor Barrerra, and we recently hired Matt Bryant as the Public Works Director and also hired an assistant for that department. We are delighted to welcome back Planning & Zoning Director Nathan Warren Aug. 5, after his extended leave for health reasons. Every director’s position has been filled except for Human Resources director; we are in the process of filling that position now.

Because of the lengthy problems caused by the IT system being down, we’ve had to operate in a reactive mode since April. It’s great to finally start being proactive. Also, on the plus side, we now have a new, young, and energetic executive team in place, and they’re excited about the opportunities ahead for the city. I’m really impressed by their great teamwork and the way each department is cooperating closely with other departments.

FDN: Please update us on the state of the audit. Have those financial problems been resolved?

CM: Yes the 2022 audit was completed in May. The budget report, ACFR, and tax audit info is contained in an eight page document. It’s available to read on the City’s website. (https://www.duncanvilletx.gov/city_hall/departments/fiscal_services/budgets_and_reports).

FDN: What do you see as the most exciting opportunities ahead for Duncanville?

CM: The new 2030 comprehensive plan is an exciting opportunity, to prepare a strategic plan for the future of the city. We are in the process of kicking off a process to gather community input through town hall meetings and workshops to approve a new comprehensive plan. The last comprehensive plan was adopted in 2017. We expect to bring on a consultant to assist us in obtaining grants to fund some of the items in the proposed budget.

Economic Development is working with developers interested in repurposing some of our industrial sites like the old Toyota building and the Ben Franklin store. We’re also working to support the Ladd Nature Preserve in their efforts. A new dog park near Rotary Park is also being discussed. We are also planning a first-ever Sept. 16 Mexican Independence Day parade for Duncanville.

Duncanville held a Town Hall meeting on the proposed 2025 budget July 25, outlining how the budget will impact residents and the strategic initiatives the City plans to begin in 2025. After the budget was filed July 31, council and the community will review it and provide further input prior to the council’s Aug. 15 budget workshop. Public hearing on the Budget is Sept. 3, and the public hearing on the Tax Rate is Sept. 17.

Proposed 2025 Budget

(The following paragraphs are excerpted from the 2025 Proposed Budget, available in its entirety online: https://www.duncanvilletx.gov/common/pages/DownloadFileByUrl.aspx?key=L9b%2f6hTduUkmMVMTEOIy0mR1nkancD7L%2b37i8eRiLmFrO3fziuCyVD9%2fq3PktOvD1ROPEnbL%2ba9Y0DLD2pDNascpNK9TWrn4D1yKVLrJ9Q%2f3pTNTK%2fuzGyAXfAdPRUe3lUEFTY0VUOHLG%2f986RlI8S%2bDZ1T7jHdgSMI%2ftmC0VBcQtsvdOmzRRZAhMrqf1fVlSdN5mzN5OmTR1hAL72W3kmoWkq4%3d)

“Anticipated expenses include Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) to improve water services. The Fieldhouse needs an estimated $1M HVAC and roof repairs, and the City’s Service Center also needs repairs. Other expenses are for a Drainage Plan, Water/Wastewater Master Plans, Police and Fire Department equipment, and Police Building.”

“Property Tax generates over 50% of the General Fund revenue budget. As of May 2024, the total preliminary taxable value is $4,063,099,971, a 14% increase in taxable value over the Certified Tax Values in 2023. The DFW marketplace continues to have a thriving real estate market as demand and the regional economy continue to grow. Additionally, $12 million in new construction has been added to the tax rolls.”

“On average, residents will pay $103 more dollars a year, or $8.53 per month, for City services. Services include 24-7 Fire and Police operations, Library services and programs, well maintained parks, recreational programs, and community events, street and traffic maintenance, and neighborhood services and code compliance.”

City Manager Doug Finch

CM Finch said, “As we move forward, I am thrilled to share that Duncanville is truly turning a corner. We’re embarking on an exciting journey with the launch of our Comprehensive Plan for Duncanville 2030, which will set a visionary course for our future. We’ve celebrated some significant milestones recently, from the grand opening of Kidsville and the new splash pad to the unveiling of our state-of-the-art fire station.”

“These achievements reflect our commitment to enhancing our community’s quality of life. Behind the scenes, we are rolling up our sleeves and diving into organizational restructuring, with a focus on financial transparency and rebuilding our team. Our dedicated employees, many of whom are new to their roles, are embracing a customer service mindset, ensuring that our residents receive the best support and service possible.”

Best Southwest Leadership Team

“We are also welcoming a host of new faces in local Best Southwest leadership, including Duncanville ISD’s new Superintendent Dr. Goree, Cedar Hill City Manager Melissa Valadez-Cummings, DeSoto City Manager Majed Al-Ghafry, and while not new, a shining star is our Texas City Manager Association President, Lancaster City Manager Opal Mauldin-Jones,” Finch said. “Together, these leaders bring fresh perspectives and energy that will help propel our cities toward a brighter future.”

“As we continue to grow and evolve in Duncanville, we remain dedicated to serving you, the residents of our City of Champions, with enthusiasm and integrity. Together, we’re building a brighter future for Duncanville!”

Finch Family

On a personal note, Finch said his wife and daughter had just arrived, after closing on their New York house, along with 105 boxes. Renovations were recently completed on the family’s new home in the Greenbrier Estates of Duncanville, and he says. “it’s great to have the family together again.”