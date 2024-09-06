Duncanville Assistant City Manager Robert Brown Honored with Retirement Reception

ACM Robert Brown retirement reception
Robert Brown courtesy photo

Assistant City Manager Robert Brown retired Aug. 30 after 17 years of honorable service to the City and citizens of Duncanville. His tenure included 14 years as the Police Chief, plus appointment to Assistant City Manager and Interim City Manager. A large number of community members, police officers, family members, elected officials, and staff members (current and retired) filled the hall for the lavish reception. The Robert Brown Retirement Reception was held at the D. L. Hopkins Senior Center from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 30.

Photo CM Finch with ACM Brown courtesy City of Duncanville

City Manager Doug Finch said that ACM Brown’s retirement meant “I’m going to lose my security blanket,” noting that Brown—who had served as Interim City Manager and Assistant City Manager before his arrival– had always been available to listen and talk over the issues of the day.

Duncanville Mayor Greg Contreras said, “We have been blessed to have Robert Brown involved in our city government for so long. He has upheld the highest standards throughout his public service in several vital positions, the longest being that of police chief. What he accomplished is a shining example of what we expect from all our leaders. He represented the city well in all of the positions he held.”

Mayor Contreras and ACM Brown, photo courtesy City of Duncanville

“I am blessed to have worked with him for so many years and in so many capacities, and proud to consider him a friend,” Contreras added.

Brown remembered the day in 2007 when he was hired as Duncanville Police Chief by then City Manager Kent Cagle as “one of the happiest days of my life.” After serving 14 years as police chief, Brown was asked to serve as Interim ACM in March of 2021, following the death of ACM Paul Frederiksen. He was later appointed Assistant City Manager, and in the spring of 2023 he was tapped to become Interim City Manager during the national search for a new Duncanville CM.

Beth Brown and Robert Brown, photo courtesy City of Duncanville

“What an incredible journey I had in the City of Duncanville. I want to express my sincere appreciation to the City of Duncanville for the opportunity to serve as its Chief of Police, Assistant City Manager, and Interim City Manager. During my tenure, I had the privilege of working alongside some of the most dedicated police officers, civilian employees, and citizen volunteers in the state of Texas. As much as I look forward to my next chapter, I know I will miss them,” Brown said.

Brown family tables, photo courtesy City of Duncanville

“The unwavering support of this city and community made it difficult to leave. The decision to retire was certainly not an easy one. I leave behind so many people that I am very fond of. My current plans are to spend time with my family and spoil my 12 grandchildren. Having said that, I am a very competitive person and I enjoy serving others. Don’t be surprised if you read about me competing for leadership roles in the future,” he added.

