Duncanville Arts Grant Applications Open June 4-30

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The City of Duncanville is proud to announce the opening of its first Arts Grant Application Cycle, which begins June 4 and runs through June 30, 2025. Through the work of the Duncanville Arts Commission and with support from the City Council, these grants are designed to support local artists, nonprofits, and organizations whose projects promote public engagement in the arts and contribute to tourism, community identity, and economic vitality.

“The launch of this program marks a significant investment in our city’s creative future,” said Duncanville Mayor Greg Contreras. “The Arts Commission has developed a transparent and thoughtful approach to ensure these funds benefit a broad range of projects that reflect our community’s diversity and talent.”

City Arts Fund

Funded through the City’s Arts Fund—including an allocation from Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) revenues—the grant program offers three distinct categories: • Annual Arts Program Grants – Up to $20,000 for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations presenting a full season of arts programming. • Single Project Support Grants – Up to $10,000 for public-facing arts events or projects by individuals, nonprofits, businesses, or city departments. • Public Art Grants – For the installation of permanent, publicly accessible visual art. Open to artists, nonprofits, and teams.

The Duncanville Arts Commission is also pleased to announce the FY 2025–2026 arts grant application schedule, with four opportunities throughout the year for eligible individuals and organizations to apply. Each quarterly cycle includes a marketing and information session, a month-long application period, and a scheduled review by the Commission, followed by City Council approval and grant disbursement.

Duncnville Arts Grant Applications Schedule

Application periods are as follows: September 1–30, 2025; December 2–31, 2025; March 2–31, 2026; and June 1–30, 2026. All applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on the final day of each period. Approved projects will receive funding the following month. Additional details, including eligibility requirements and upcoming info sessions, will be shared on the City of Duncanville’s website and official social media channels.

From murals to music festivals, theater performances to community workshops—Duncanville’s Arts Grant Program is an open invitation to transform creative visions into public experiences that inspire, connect, and celebrate the spirit of the City of Champions. Grant applications and complete guidelines are available online at: duncanvilletx.gov/business/. For questions or more information, applicants are encouraged to email the Arts Commission at arts@duncanvilletx.gov.