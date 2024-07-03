Duncanville Announces Portia Hogg’s Promotion from Project Manager to Information Technology Director

Facebook

DUNCANVILLE, TX—The City of Duncanville is pleased to announce Portia Hogg’s appointment to Information

Technology Director.

“I and the executive leadership team are thrilled to have someone with Portia’s background, skills and talent leading our IT department,” said Douglas E. Finch, Duncanville’s City Manager. “Information Technology touches every part of our operations. In this new role, Portia will work to advance and modernizing our organization.”

Portia Hogg is a relative newcomer to the City of Duncanville, having joined the team as Project Manager 3 months ago. She came to the City with more than 12 years of experience in Information Technology, specializing in improvement, strategic planning, software implementation, and project management.

“I am excited to be working in a team made up of talented individuals all working together on behalf

of Duncanville’s citizens, businesses, and stakeholders,” Ms. Hogg added. “I am committed to improving the technologies that departments like Public Works, Fire, and Police rely on to provide quality service to the community.”