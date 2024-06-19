Duncanville Announces Inaugural Red, White, and BBQ Cook-Off

Facebook

Red, White, & BBQ

The City of Duncanville is thrilled to announce its inaugural Red, White, and BBQ Cook-Off, set to take place on July 5 and 6. This exciting event promises to be a highlight of the summer, bringing together barbecue enthusiasts from all over to showcase their skills in a fun and competitive environment.

Red, White, & BBQ Cook-Off Event Details

Date: July 5 and 6

Location: City of Duncanville, Texas

Categories: Chicken, Pork Ribs, Brisket, and Pork

Payout: $10,000 guaranteed

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/RedWhiteandBBQRegistration

Registration Deadline: June 28th

Registration Fee: $250

Rules: https://bit.ly/CBABBQRules.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event:

Competition Overview

The Red, White, and BBQ Cook-Off will feature four main categories: chicken, pork ribs, brisket, and pork. Competitors will have the opportunity to demonstrate their barbecue prowess across these categories, vying for a share of the impressive $10,000 guaranteed payout.

Participation and Registration

This event is open to all barbecue enthusiasts; no affiliation with the sanctioning body is required. Whether you’re a seasoned pitmaster or a passionate backyard griller, this cook-off is the perfect platform to showcase your talents. Additionally, businesses are encouraged to participate, adding a vibrant mix of professional and amateur competitors.

To secure your spot in this exciting competition, ensure your registration is completed by the deadline. The registration fee is $250, which covers participation in all four categories.

Sanctioning and Rules

The Champions Barbecue Alliance sanctions the cook-off, ensuring a well-organized and professionally judged event. Participants can expect a fair and competitive environment, with judging conducted by experienced professionals. A full set of rules can be found here: https://bit.ly/CBABBQRules

Highlights of the Event

The Red, White, and BBQ Cook-Off is more than just a competition; it’s a community event designed to bring people together. Expect a festive atmosphere with plenty of opportunities for attendees to sample delicious barbecue, enjoy live entertainment, and engage in family-friendly activities.

This event provides a platform for businesses to network with local businesses and barbecue enthusiasts. It is a great way to promote your brand and connect with the community.

The event promises fun for all ages, with a variety of activities planned. From live music to interactive games, there will be plenty to keep everyone entertained. Witness some of the best barbecue talent in the region as competitors put their skills to the test. Whether competing or just attending, the event offers a unique opportunity to experience top-notch barbecue.

Come join the City of Duncanville for a memorable barbecue, community, and summer fun celebration!