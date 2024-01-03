Dry for Now, More Rain on the Way: Kevin’s Focus DFW Forecast for Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Facebook

We have a break from the rain today, but more systems are loaded up to move through in next several days.

Today we’re dry with highs in the mid 50’s, and lows tonight in the mid-upper 30’s. Tomorrow will be similar with highs in the mid 50’s. Tomorrow night our next rain event moves in, bringing widespread showers to our area. Rain looks to persist into Friday morning, but we dry out in the afternoon with highs in the low-mid 50’s.

The weekend starts cool with highs in the low 50’s on Saturday and lows in the mid 30’s Saturday night, but Sunday we warm up to the low 60’s with overnight lows in the mid 40’s.

The next storm system in line arrives Monday, and this could bring a few strong thunderstorms with it as well. It looks right now to be a daytime system, but that can change as we get closer. We’ll reach the low 60’s, and then overnight lows dip into the mid 30’s. It will be a breezy day as well. We’ll be on the back side of that system Tuesday, and it looks like it will be a cold, windy day with highs around 50° and gusty northwest winds.