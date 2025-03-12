Drink Me I’m Irish, Charmed St. Patrick’s Day Cocktails For Everyone

Facebook

I remember when I was in college, St. Patrick’s Day was all about parades, festivals and pub crawls. I’m older and a little wiser, and I prefer to stay home and celebrate with close friends. A fun yet low-key way to celebrate is to have a neighborhood cocktail crawl. Find neighbors who want to have a friendly competition. Everyone makes a different cocktail, and you vote on your favorites. You can set up cornhole in the driveway, put a dart board in the garage and play the best Irish music. Here are some great Irish cocktails to inspire your Irish celebrations.

Keeper’s Heart offers a premium range of expressions, from approachable to splurge-worthy, making it an ideal choice for your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Personally, I prefer to drink my Irish whiskey neat rather than in a cocktail, and Keeper’s Heart 10-Year-Old Irish Single Malt is perfect in a glass or with a large ice cube. However, if you prefer something a little sweeter, check out the Luck be a Clover cocktail.

Luck be a Clover Cocktail (Midori Sour Riff)

1 1/2 oz Keeper’s Heart Irish + American Whiskey

1 1/2 oz Midori

3/4 oz lemon juice

1 egg white (optional)

Shake, strain into coup, garnish with gold powder

Keeper’s Heart Irish + Bourbon (Price: $39.99 ) is a harmonious fusion of Irish single pot still and Irish grain whiskey, beautifully paired with the sweet complexity of bourbon. The result is a whiskey with a rich caramel nose, peppery and herbal flavors, and a finish that’s sweet and rich with lingering charred oak notes. Whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or mixed into a St. Patrick’s Day cocktail, this whiskey provides a unique tasting experience.

Keeper’s Heart 10-Year-Old Irish Single Malt (Price: $74.99) recently won a Gold Medal at the World Whiskeys Awards Ireland 2025 in the “Single Malts Under 12 Years Old” category. Distilled in copper pot stills and aged in bourbon barrels for a decade, this malt whiskey is finished in Malaga wine casks, adding delicate notes of stone fruits and marzipan. The nose is biscuity with hints of apricot and almond, while the taste offers a balance of honey sweetness, fruit, and cereal, finishing warm with toasted oak perfectly suited for any whiskey connoisseur.

Dontcha Wish Your Matcha Was Hot Like Me

Ingredients:

1.25 oz Mezcal Viejo

0.75 oz Pineapple Juice

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Honey Syrup

1/2 teaspoon Matcha Powder

Top with: 1 oz Fever Tree Tonic Water

GARNISH: Pineapple leaf

Instructions: Combine all ingredients except tonic water in a cocktail shaker and dry shake to emulsify the matcha powder. Wet Shake: Add ice and shake again for dilution and temperature. Fine strain into a rocks glass. Top with Fever Tree Tonic Water and garnish with a pineapple leaf.

Glassware: Rocks glass

Irish Gold Brew Cocktail

The Irish Gold Brew is a bold and indulgent way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, showcasing the depth and versatility of Roe & Co Irish Whiskey. Washed with golden, nutty Irish butter, the whiskey develops an even more luxurious texture, enhancing its natural vanilla, spice, and toffee notes. Cold brew coffee amplifies its dark fruit and chocolate undertones, while Giffard Banane adds a touch of ripe sweetness and sea salt ties it all together.

Finished with vanilla cold foam and shaved chocolate, this cocktail is a rich, perfectly balanced sip that brings out Roe & Co’s signature warmth and complexity.



Irish Gold Brew

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

2 oz Irish brown butter-washed Roe & Co Irish Whiskey

0.75 oz Giffard Banane

1.25 oz Cold Brew

3 drops Saline Solution (20%) or Pinch of Sea Salt

2 droppers Mole Bitters

Vanilla Cold Foam: 3 Tbs Heavy Cream 1 tsp Vanilla Extract

Brown Butter-Washed Roe & Co:

5 oz Brown Butter (Irish Butter)

750 ml Roe & Co

Glassware: Irish Coffee Mug

Garnish: Shaved Chocolate

Preparation:

Melt Irish butter in a pan over medium heat until browned (5-10 min). Remove from heat and combine with Roe & Co in a sealed container. Shake gently every 10 min for 1 hour. Freeze until butter solidifies, then strain through cheesecloth to remove solids.

Add brown butter Roe & Co, Giffard Banane, cold brew, saline or pinch of salt, and bitters into a mixing glass. Stir and strain into a Glass Mug.

Froth heavy cream with vanilla extract and pour over the cocktail.

Skrewball Shamrock & Roll Cocktail

1.5 oz Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

.75 oz White Chocolate Liqueur

.75 oz Creme De Menthe

.5 oz Half and Half

Chocolate Syrup

Cocoa Powder

Directions: Garnish the rim of your glass with chocolate syrup and cocoa powder. Shake the rest of the ingredients in a shaker with ice. Strain into your garnished glass.

3 parts Mumm Sparkling Cuvée M

1 part elderflower liqueur

1 small grapefruit

Fresh mint

Dash of soda water

Garnish with grapefruit slice and mint

Method:

Add 1/2 a cut-up grapefruit and mint to a cocktail shaker; muddle Add elderflower liqueur, a splash of soda water and ice; shake Strain mixture into glass AddMumm Sparkling Cuvée M; lightly stir Garnish with grapefruit slice and mint sprig (to mimic photo add grapefruit slice into glass before adding ice and liquid)

1 ½ oz Vida Clásico

2 oz fresh Pineapple Juice

½ oz Lime Juice

½ oz Agave Syrup

Method:

Prep the Glass: Chill a rocks glass and, if desired, rim it with a mix of chili powder and salt for a spicy kick. Combine Ingredients: In a shaker, add Del Maguey mezcal, pineapple juice, lime juice, and agave syrup. Fill with ice. Shake: Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds to ensure a well-mixed, chilled cocktail. Strain and Serve: Strain into the prepared glass over fresh ice. Garnish: Top with a pineapple wedge or leaves for a tropical touch.

“Pot of Gold” Margarita

Makes one serving



Ingredients

1.5 oz DELEÓN Blanco

0.5 oz Vanilla Syrup

1 oz Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

3 Pineapple Chunks

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Garnish: Bruléed Pineapple Triangle and 2 Fronds

Preparation: Muddle pineapple chunks into the glass. In a shaker, combine DELEÓN Blanco, vanilla syrup and lime juice. Pour into a rocks glass, top with a sugar-coated pineapple triangle, and lightly torch before serving.

Are you throwing a St. Patrick’s Day get-together? Check out the Proper Pregame Bucket ($24.99) – the first-ever Irish Whiskey party bucket*! Each one features six 50 ml bottles of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple to hype any celebration with the proper energy. Available at retailers.

Proper Green Tea Shots



Ingredients:

3 oz Proper No Twelve Irish Whiskey

3 oz Peach Schnapps

3 oz Sour Mix

Splash of Lemon Lime soda

Directions: Pour all ingredients into a Boston Shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into 4 shot glasses.



Proper Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

4 oz hot coffee

.75 oz simple syrup

2-3 oz heavy cream

Directions: In a shaker or jar, shake or whip heavy cream until slightly thickened (not completely stiff). In a mug, add Proper No. Twelve Whiskey, hot coffee and simple syrup. Stir. Carefully layer on top the thickened heavy cream until it covers the drink. Optional grating of nutmeg on top.

Proper Irish Apple & Soda



Ingredients:

1 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple

3-4 oz Soda

Apple Slices

Directions: In a glass, pour 1 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple. Top with soda and garnish with Apple slices.

The Pot Of Gold

Ingredients:

Bushmills 10 Year Old

Orange Demerara Syrup

Whipping Cream

Mash & Mallow Campfire Cocoa

1.5 oz Mash & Mallow Whiskey

Marshmallow fluff

Hot cocoa of your choice

Marshmallow fluff and graham cracker crumbs for garnish

Directions: Rim your shot glass with marshmallow fluff, then dip the rim into graham cracker crumbs. Pour in 1.5 oz of Mash & Mallow and hot cocoa of your choice.

The Skrewball Drop Shot

Simple, yet delicious.

½ Pint of Irish Stout

1 Shot of Skrewball

Drop shot into stout and enjoy!