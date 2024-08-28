Drew Brees & Dos Equis team up to give away up to a million FREE beers

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dos Equis® wants college football teams –and their fans– to “Go for Dos®” more often this year, and it is planning to give away up to ONE MILLION free beers to make it happen.

The two-point conversion –a higher-risk, higher-reward option for teams after they score touchdowns– is football’s perfect metaphor for living boldly and never settling – exactly what Dos Equis is trying to encourage with its “Go For Dos” program.

Dos Equis® has recruited football legend Drew Brees to rally College Football fans behind the “Go For Dos” movement and celebrate their favorite team’s gutsiest plays.

Dos Equis® has recruited football legend Drew Brees to rally College Football fans behind the “Go For Dos” movement and celebrate their favorite team’s gutsiest plays.

To encourage and celebrate “Going For Dos,” Dos Equis is paying it forward by offering football fans tens of thousands of free beers every week based on how often Football Bowl Subdivision teams collectively attempt two-point conversions, and hundreds of thousands more if they exceed last season’s total.

Here’s how it works: If college football’s Football Bowl Subdivision teams exceed last season’s impressive 392 two-point conversion attempts* following touchdowns, Dos Equis will give fans up to 500,000 beers via rebate in eligible states. And each week, if those teams top last season’s 28 -attempt-per-week-pace, fans can gain up to 50,000 more free beers, bringing the potential total to one million beers this season.

“Dos Equis is celebrating the relatively rare—but always exhilarating—two-point conversion, and the daring risk taking it represents. We want to inspire fans to celebrate and embrace moments of boldness,” said Jonnie Cahill, Chief Marketing Officer for Heineken USA, which imports Dos Equis. “When teams go for Dos, fans will get Dos!”

Dos Equis is partnering with college (and professional) football legend Drew Brees to rally College Football fans behind the “Go For Dos” movement and celebrate their favorite team’s gutsiest plays. With a prolific, record-setting career that embodies the boldness at the heart of “Go For Dos,” Brees retired from an equally legendary professional football career and has since returned to the college game in a big way as an announcer, a coach and a fan.

“As a quarterback, I always loved the excitement of going for two, or in this case, going for Dos,” Brees recalled. “And that was before there were a million free beers riding on it!”

Consumers can head to @DosEquis on Instagram and Facebook every Monday to confirm if the two point conversion attempt threshold was met. Rules to enter vary pending consumers’ residency, see full terms and conditions below.

Dos Equis is also taking the “Go for Dos” ethos to all the action outside of the game. The brand joins respected sports analyst Chris Fowler for a dynamic television commercial spot alongside weekly ESPN programming featuring weekly commentary on two-point conversion highlights. Additionally, college football fans can check out “Go For Dos” experiences in select college towns and tailgates throughout the season where legal drinking age fans can enjoy a beer as they gear up to route for their team on game day.

Dos Equis believes that in life, on or off the field, you too can choose to “Go For Dos” whenever you want—it’s all about being bold in spirit, not about any single play. Victory alone doesn’t warrant the recognition—no guts, no glory…Always GO FOR DOS and drink responsibly.

*Two-point conversion statistics provided by ESPN Inc.

Dos Equis College Football Go For Dos Conditional Rebate Promotion

Conditional Rebate Offer NOT valid for residents of AL, AR, HI, IN, LA, MO, NC, TX, UT and WV. You must be 21 years of age or older and a resident of a state NOT listed above to be eligible to participate in this Conditional Rebate Offer. Refer to full Conditional Rebate Offer terms and conditions available at www.DosEquis.com/GoforDos, including Conditional Rebate Offer activation periods and requirements (required Go for Dos 2 point conversion attempts by eligible College Football D1 teams during designated game weeks), Conditional Weekly Rebate Offer Periods, Valid Receipt purchase and redemption dates and maximum rebate offers available per Conditional Rebate Offer activation period. Weekly conditional rebate offer receipt redemption periods, if available, shall occur between 8/31/2024 and 12/5/2024. Maximum of one offer per individual, household, email address and receipt during entire conditional rebate offer. Allow 2 – 4 weeks for rebate processing and delivery. Carrier’s standard messaging and data rates apply. Void where taxed or prohibited by law.