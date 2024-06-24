Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort Expands Family-Friendly Offerings

Facebook

RIVIERA NAYARIT, MEXICO – Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort recently announced the unveiling of new suites, culinary experiences, amenities, and attractions, which complement the resort’s existing family-friendly offerings. Designed by renowned architect Sordo Madaleno and part of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, the resort first welcomed guests in the summer of 2021.

The resort’s expansion features a brand-new 18,600 sq. ft. water park, offering endless fun for the entire family. Highlights include A Pirate Ship with a heated pool and shallow splash zone, three water slides, two additional heated pools (each 4ft. deep), two hot tubs, Tides snack station, Sundaez ice cream corner, a Bahia Bites food truck, and Nebbiolo Italian restaurant. This new addition seamlessly integrates into the resort’s existing modern aesthetic.

Complementing the water park, the expansion includes 58 new Preferred Club Suites in four room categories: Junior Suite Waterpark View, Preferred Club Junior Suite Tropical View, Preferred Club Junior Suite Waterpark View, and Preferred Club Master Suite Waterpark. These suites mirror the resort’s existing design, featuring soothing light colors and wood accents, each with a balcony or terrace and offering the same family-friendly amenities found throughout Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort.

As part of the resort’s amenities, the expansion will include the introduction of the Dreams Preferred Lounge, an exclusive space for families booking upper-level room categories, located on the 8th floor. Boasting a breathtaking ocean view, VIP services, a lounge area, an international bar, and a selection of continental breakfast and canapés available throughout the day, this new space promises a delightful experience for every family member.

“Since our grand opening, we have been committed to continually evolving and enhancing the all-inclusive experience for our valued guests. This strategic expansion demonstrates our unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled amenities and top-tier luxuries for our guests of all ages,” said Yann Le Guillou, general manager of Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort. “With the growing demand for sophisticated spaces catering to both adults and children, we are confident that our water park, complemented by the new room categories and elevated culinary offerings, will emerge as a beloved sanctuary within one of the most architecturally captivating resorts in Riviera Nayarit.”

Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort is an eco-conscious resort situated between the golden sand beaches of Banderas Bay and the lush, mountain-top views of the Sierra Madre Mountains. Located north of the historic colonial town of Puerto Vallarta in the upscale area of Punta de Mita, the resort offers Unlimited-Luxury® inclusions such as limitless à la carte dining options, 24-hour room and concierge services, and more. Guests can enjoy eight gourmet dining options, seven lively bars and lounges, a kids club, and a teen’s club and endless daytime activities such as pickleball and nightly entertainment for the entire family. Additional attractions include an innovative multimedia live art show featuring an immersive waterfall experience, surf-friendly waters, snorkeling-approved sea activities, and a jungle path for runners and avid walkers, among many other amenities.

Connected to Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort is the adult-only Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort. Together, the collective resorts tout 13 pools, an outdoor hot tub, a sun deck, and the Marieta Island-inspired 33,382 sq. ft. Secrets® Spa with guided hydrotherapy and pampering treatments.

In addition to the debut of the new amenities, the resort recently introduced new and expanded venues including the expansion of the Beach Garden Deck offering unobstructed ocean views with capacity up to 400 people and The Nest, an intimate venue nestled into the mountain ideal for ideal for celebrations up to 60 people.

To learn more about the rewarding ways World of Hyatt members can enjoy all-inclusive travel experiences, such as the new offerings at Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort, or to book an upcoming stay, visit the resort’s website or join the conversation on Instagram.

