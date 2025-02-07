Dr. Elba Garcia Honored by Dallas Oak Cliff Lions Club

Facebook

Dr. Elba Garcia will receive the 2025 Club Bill Melton Humanitarian Award from Dallas Oak Cliff Lions Club April 2. The presentation of this prestigious award will take place at a luncheon program in Hitt Auditorium at Dallas Methodist Central Hospital from 11:30 to 1 p.m.

Dr. Elba Garcia, Dallas County Commissioner for District 4, embodies a new breed of professional women in the 21st century. Beyond her community leadership, she is a wife, mother, and dentist with two doctorate degrees and a private practice. She is a role model for women, Latinos, immigrants, and anyone who strives to succeed. Prior to becoming the first Latina elected to serve in the Dallas County Commissioners Court in November 2010, she served in the Dallas City Council from 2001 to 2009. During her tenure, council members unanimously chose her to serve as Dallas Mayor Pro Tem and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem.

Dr. Elba Garcia Dallas County Commissioner

In addition to her love for the community and its wellbeing, Commissioner Garcia was inspired to run for commissioner to establish the District Attorney’s Animal Cruelty Unit. She is known for problem solving, always advocating for better services for Dallas County taxpayers, and more transparency in government. This can be seen across her myriad public service responsibilities. She served as chair of the Dallas County Criminal Justice Advisory Board, DWI Task Force, New Life Opportunities, Dallas County Facilities Management Committee and the North Texas Behavioral Health Authority.

Commissioner Garcia is also a board member of the Public Employee Benefits Cooperative and Continuous Improvement Steering Committee. Her devotion to the community extends to serving on the advisory board of Methodist Dallas Medical Center, and the boards of Safer Dallas Better Dallas and the College of Juvenile Justice and Psychology at Prairie View A&M University.

The Oak Cliff Lions Bill Melton Humanitarian Award

The Oak Cliff Lions Club Humanitarian Award was established in 1978 with former Dallas Cowboys Coach Tom Landry as the first recipient. 2025 will mark the 46th Presentation of the Award. In 2010, the annual humanitarian award was renamed to honor its Founding President, Past District Governor and former Dallas County Treasurer Bill Melton. The Dallas Oak Cliff Lions Club was organized and chartered in April 1929.

Since their founding, the Oak Cliff Lions have supported a variety of local, state, national and international charities involving youth, vision, and other worthy causes and charities. It is estimated that the club has contributed over $1.5 million to charitable causes through the dedicated efforts of club members.

Lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. Wed., April 26, and the awards program will start promptly at 12 noon. The event is free for members of Oak Cliff Lions Club, and guests will be charged $20 for their lunch. Bobby Allen is President of the Oak Cliff Lions Club, and Past President Dennis Jeter is Chairman of the Humanitarian Award Committee. For more information about the organization, or to make reservations for the awards program, please visit oakclifflions.org.