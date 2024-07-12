DPS Opens Temporary Driver License Office in Brenham

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), in partnership with Blinn College, announces the opening of a temporary driver license (DL) office at the Blinn College Student Center in Brenham. Beginning Monday, July 15, Texans may visit this temporary office for full, in-person DL services. Members of the Texas Highway Patrol will also office at this location.

“Members of DPS’ Driver License Division and the entire Brenham community have shown great strength and resilience in the aftermath of the DPS Brenham Station tragedy just a few short months ago,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “I thank Blinn College for allowing us to use their student center so that we can best serve customers in the Brenham area.”

“I am grateful to the Texas Department of Public Safety and Blinn College for stepping up to create a temporary driver license office in Washington County,” said state Senator Lois Kolkhorst. “This means residents will now have a convenient location to access services from DPS for driver license renewals and other ID services. A local collaboration like this is a shining example of government working together to deliver services until a permanent DPS location is operational.”

Following the tragic events and subsequent closure of DPS’ Brenham Station on April 12, area customers received essential DL services by visiting nearby DPS office locations. DPS’ new temporary DL office at the Blinn College Student Center will better serve customers in Brenham and surrounding communities, providing a closer, more convenient option for customers to complete DL transactions.

DPS’ temporary Brenham DL office location and hours:

Blinn College Student Center

1007 Walter Schwartz Way

Brenham, Texas, 77833

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Office closed for lunch between 12 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.

All DPS DL and identification card services are by appointment only. To make an appointment, visit public.txdpsscheduler.com. Customers may begin scheduling appointments at DPS’ temporary Brenham DL office beginning Friday, July 12.