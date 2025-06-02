Dos Equis® and Fuerza Regida Ignite a Movement of Bold Artistic Expression with New Campaign

Facebook

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dos Equis ® is proud to announce its latest campaign, ‘Ni Perdón Ni Permiso’ a bold celebration of unapologetic self-expression through music, art, and style. Inspired by those who live fearlessly, ‘Ni Perdón Ni Permiso’ (‘neither forgiveness, nor permission’) is a cultural expression rooted in Hispanic tradition that honors and applauds the act of authentically expressing oneself; where Dos Equis has adopted through the lens of music, celebrating artists who ‘own the stage’ by showcasing their fearless originality without needing permission.

Embracing its Mexican roots, Dos Equis adopts this familiar phrase through the inspiring power of music, in partnership with the influential Southern California-based musical group Fuerza Regida. The campaign encourages individuals to boldly embrace their unique stories, chase experiences beyond the ordinary, and pursue their passions fearlessly, without apology or the need for validation.

Fuerza Regida, known for their genre-bending sound and fearless authenticity, brings their influence to the forefront of the campaign. As pioneers of the evolving Música Mexicana category, their powerful voices and barrier-breaking artistry perfectly embody the ‘Ni Perdón Ni Permiso’ spirit. Fuerza Regida recently debuted at No. 1 on both the Apple Music All-Genre and Latin Albums charts, while making Billboard history with a No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200—before quickly rising to No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart a few days after. This popularity demonstrates their powerful connection with fans which is deeply rooted in Mexican-American identity, perfectly reflecting the campaign’s core message: authentic self expression isn’t just a choice – it’s the only real way to live.

“‘Ni Perdón Ni Permiso’ is more than a campaign – it’s a movement rooted in the spirit of embracing individuality,” said Alison Payne, Chief Marketing Officer for HEINEKEN USA, importer of Dos Equis. “It’s about championing the power of owning your truth and owning the stage, especially through the universal language of music. Fuerza Regida’s fearless authenticity embodies this movement, and we couldn’t ask for better partners to bring that vision to life as Dos Equis makes its mark on the vibrant world of Música Mexicana.”

“‘Ni Perdón Ni Permiso’ is all about unapologetic authenticity,” says JOP of Fuerza Regida. “We believe in the power of music to break boundaries and connect with people on a real level. This campaign with Dos Equis is our call to everyone to step up, own their voice, and live without hesitation.”

‘Ni Perdón Ni Permiso’ Jam Session

At the heart of the campaign is an exciting opportunity to co-create the ‘Ni Perdón Ni Permiso’ anthem through the Jam Session. Starting June 9, Dos Equis and Fuerza Regida are inviting fans to submit their vocal or instrumental tracks via social media for a chance to win an incredible experience: a trip to an exclusive Fuerza Regida performance and a signed vinyl featuring their bold musical creation alongside the band.

To participate in the Jam Session, fans must first visit the Dos Equis’ Instagram ( @DosEquis ) and follow these steps:

Locate the designated Jam Session reel.

Tap the three dots on the bottom right of the screen and select the ‘sequence’ option.

Record your vocal or instrumental contribution while being stitched next to the original video.

Edit your content in-app as desired and post using the hashtags #NiPerdonNiPermisoJam and #Contest

Stay connected with the ‘Ni Perdón Ni Permiso’ movement by following @DosEquis on Instagram for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, updates on the Jam Session, and opportunities to engage with this powerful celebration of authentic self-expression.

For more information on the campaign, head to https://dosequis.com/NPNPJam , or the Dos Equis Music Hub: https://www.dosequis.com/en-us/music/

About Dos Equis®

Wilhelm Haase founded Dos Equis® in 1897, when he brewed a beer called Siglo XX, the beer we now know as Dos Equis®. Today, Dos Equis® sees continued growth and expansion driven by a robust portfolio of offerings and new product innovations. In the past two years alone, Dos Equis® has more than doubled the size of its portfolio with several new brands leaning into top consumer trends.

The Dos Equis® portfolio includes Dos Equis® Lager, Dos Equis Michelada, Dos Equis® Ambar, and Dos Equis® Lager Lime & Salt