Donate Toys to Duncanville Santa Cop Program

Donate new toys to the Santa Cop program now through Dec. 12. The Duncanville Police Department and Police Association are still taking donations of unwrapped toys for families selected to participate in the annual Santa Cop program. Toy donations will be accepted through Dec. 12 at the Dallas Police Department and additional drop box locations shown below.

The Santa Cop program was designed to assist families who are unable to provide gifts for their children during the holidays. This program supports families by offering gifts, decorations, Christmas trees (when available), and food.

Santa Cop Program

Candidates are nominated by Duncanville ISD counselors, since they are more in touch with the students who might benefit from the Santa Cop program. Members of the Police Department contact the nominated families to confirm their willingness to participate in the program.

If the family is willing to participate, Duncanville Police Department Crime Prevention Officer Michelle Arias says, “We focus on every child within that household, not just the nominated child.”

Donate Toys to Santa Cop

“Donations are the key to the success of the Santa Cop program, so predicting the number of families we can assist is sometimes tricky,” she added. “While we’d love to be able to assist everyone, we must operate within the abilities of the program and the resources available to us.”

DPD Officer Arias is shown speaking to Duncanville Lions Club, whose members are organizing a toy donation drop-off for their annual Christmas party Dec. 7.

Drop-off toy boxes are located in the lobbies of the Duncanville Police Department and City Hall. Additional drop-off boxes can be found inside the Duncanville Senior Center, in the Chamber of Commerce lobby, and at SWRCC. Inwood National Bank and Champions Cove also have toy drop-off boxes.

Once the toys are collected from the various donation boxes, volunteers from the Duncanville Police Department and Police Association, along with other community volunteers, will wrap them for delivery to the families. A gift-wrapping party will be held Dec. 12 at the First Christian Church in Duncanville.

For more information about the Duncanville Santa Cop Program, please contact Officer Michelle Arias at 972-780-5027.