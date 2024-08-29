Dog Haus Celebrates Oktoberfest with Exciting New Collaborations

Facebook

PASADENA, Calif. (Aug. 28, 2024) – Get ready to raise a stein at Dog Haus’ inaugural Oktoberfest — a two-month-long party featuring limited-time menu items and collaborations with iconic German beer and liquor brands Paulaner and Jagermeister. These festivities are slated to transform its locations into unique, must-visit destinations where food and beverage fans can “Prost!” like a pro.

Available at all Dog Haus locations beginning Sept. 3, the star of the celebration is the Oktoberwürst, a mouthwatering beer cheese pretzel bratwurst topped with caramelized onions, grilled sauerkraut, mustard aioli and scallions, all nestled in Dog Haus’ signature grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. For those craving breakfast no matter the time of day, the Oktoberwürst Burrito, from the Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos sub-brand menu, brings together the same flavorful beer cheese sausage with three eggs, caramelized onions, scallions, crispy tots, American cheese and spicy mayo, all wrapped up in a toasted flour tortilla.

Of course, no Oktoberfest-inspired celebration is complete without pretzels and Dog Haus is serving up two irresistible versions this year in bite-size form — one savory and one sweet. Starting Oct. 1, guests can try both savory and sweet versions, made from King’s Hawaiian’s soft pretzel bites. The savory bites are served with a beer cheese sauce made with Paulaner’s Oktoberfestbier, while the sweet ones are dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese frosting.

To complement these German-inspired dishes, Dog Haus has partnered with two legendary brands — Paulaner and Jägermeister — to bring authentic flavors to the forefront. Guests can pair their meals with Paulaner’s beloved Oktoberfestbier – Germany’s #1 Oktoberfest lager – known for its full-bodied, harmonious taste and only available during Oktoberfest, or a shot of Jägermeister, the iconic liqueur made from a complex blend of 56 herbs, fruits, roots and spices.

All Dog Haus locations and kitchens will offer pretzel bites, while all Biergarten locations will feature both pretzel bites and Paulaner Oktoberfestbier. Biergarten locations with full bars will take their Oktoberfest offerings up a notch by adding Jägermeister shots.

“Oktoberfest is our way of honoring our favorite German tradition while offering menu items that you rarely find on this side of the pond,” said Dog Haus Founding Partner André Vener. “We’ve crafted unique dishes that capture the essence of German cuisine and we’re proud to pair them with iconic brands like Paulaner and Jägermeister. This event is going to be an experience that authentically honors flavor, culture and community.”

As always, Dog Haus is committed to giving back and this celebration is no exception. For every Oktoberwürst and Oktoberwürst Burrito sold, $1 will be donated to Dog Haus’ national charity partner, No Kid Hungry, to help feed kids in need across the country.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for burgers, brats and brews. The brand’s gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers, plant-based and fried chicken offerings and creative full bar program — enjoy a devoted following nationwide. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California, in 2010.

Dog Haus’ newly launched iOS and Android app, Haus Rewards, encompasses both Dog Haus and Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos and includes a digital ordering experience and a revamped loyalty program, all within an intuitive and user-friendly app experience. The brand continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all-beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates and 100% Black Angus beef burgers — all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With its mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through its doors, Dog Haus also offers a diverse lineup of plant-based burgers, sausage and chicken creations. As more and more diners make the brand a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus continues to give back through its national charity partnership with No Kid Hungry, donating proceeds from its monthly limited-time offerings to help feed millions of kids nationwide. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

About Jägermeister

Introduced over 80 years ago, Jägermeister, German for “Master Hunter,” is one of the world’s most successful liqueurs and available in 150 countries. The iconic taste of Jägermeister is not left to chance but is due to decades of experience, a safely guarded secret recipe consisting of 56 natural herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits including star anise, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger roots and 383 quality checks. The botanical ingredients are extracted in their raw, unprocessed form through a gentle, weeks-long process of cold maceration to create Jägermeister’s base. The base, housed in more than 400 oak casks, then “breathes” for one full year, which is key to creating the complex and balanced flavor of Jägermeister’s legendary taste profile. Jägermeister is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jägermeister US, White Plains, NY. Visit www.jaegermeister.com and follow @JagermeisterUSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

About Paulaner

The Paulaner Brewery is one of the largest breweries in Munich, Bavaria in Germany and is part of the Paulaner Brewery Group. The Paulaner Brewery Group unites the brands Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Auer Bräu, Hopf and Thurn and Taxis. Since 1634, Paulaner has represented the finest brewing tradition for top quality crafted beer specialties in Germany and world-wide. Founded (and still being brewed) in Munich, Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr are two of the six brands allowed to be served at the world-famous Oktoberfest. Paulaner USA is headquartered in White Plains, New York and imports Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Tsingtao and Fuller’s. More information can be found at paulanerusa.com.